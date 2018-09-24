Mandarin Oriental International : , Hong Kong Is Close To The Beat As Official Partner Of Clockenflap Festival

MANDARIN ORIENTAL, HONG KONG IS CLOSE TO THE BEAT AS OFFICIAL

PARTNER OF CLOCKENFLAP FESTIVAL

Hong Kong, 24 September 2018 - Hong Kong's largest annual music and arts festival, Clockenflap returns for its 11th edition this year with Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong as the official hotel partner.

Music-loving guests are invited to book the Weekend Getaway accommodation package and stay close to the festival that will bring an eclectic array of talented musicians, breakthrough acts, and unique attractions to the city.

The hotel is only steps away from the Central Harbourfront, which will be home to Clockenflap from 9 to 11 November 2018. This year's diverse line-up features artists from Hong Kong and around the world, with headlining performances from American indie legends Interpol, R&B sensation Khalid, former Talking Heads frontman David Byrne, and Taiwanese singer-songwriter Anpu.

The Weekend Getaway room package is priced from HKD 4,000 and includes:

• Overnight accommodation in a luxurious room or suite

• Complimentary room upgrade

• Daily breakfast in the Clipper Lounge or Café Causette for two persons

• Late check-out until 4 pm

• A bottle of sparkling wine and house-made gourmet chocolates

• 30 complimentary treatment minutes when booking any 60-minute treatment at TheMandarin Spa (subject to availability during the stay)

• 20% discount on Clockenflap tickets booked through the hotel's Concierge

Rates are subject to availability, based on double occupancy and subject to 10% service charge. For further information and reservations, please visit Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong.

