MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Mandarin Oriental International : , Hong Kong Is Close To The Beat As Official Partner Of Clockenflap Festival

09/24/2018 | 09:09am CEST

MANDARIN ORIENTAL, HONG KONG IS CLOSE TO THE BEAT AS OFFICIAL

PARTNER OF CLOCKENFLAP FESTIVAL

Hong Kong, 24 September 2018 - Hong Kong's largest annual music and arts festival, Clockenflap returns for its 11th edition this year with Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong as the official hotel partner.

Music-loving guests are invited to book the Weekend Getaway accommodation package and stay close to the festival that will bring an eclectic array of talented musicians, breakthrough acts, and unique attractions to the city.

The hotel is only steps away from the Central Harbourfront, which will be home to Clockenflap from 9 to 11 November 2018. This year's diverse line-up features artists from Hong Kong and around the world, with headlining performances from American indie legends Interpol, R&B sensation Khalid, former Talking Heads frontman David Byrne, and Taiwanese singer-songwriter Anpu.

The Weekend Getaway room package is priced from HKD 4,000 and includes:

  • Overnight accommodation in a luxurious room or suite

  • Complimentary room upgrade

  • Daily breakfast in the Clipper Lounge or Café Causette for two persons

  • Late check-out until 4 pm

  • A bottle of sparkling wine and house-made gourmet chocolates

  • 30 complimentary treatment minutes when booking any 60-minute treatment at TheMandarin Spa (subject to availability during the stay)

  • 20% discount on Clockenflap tickets booked through the hotel's Concierge

Rates are subject to availability, based on double occupancy and subject to 10% service charge. For further information and reservations, please visit Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong.

About Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong

The iconic Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong is the epitome of contemporary luxury combined with Oriental heritage. Having delighted guests with award-winning services and impressive facilities for over 50 years, it is a much-loved address for those seeking an exclusive sanctuary in the heart of the city. The hotel's spacious rooms and suites offer magnificent views of the renowned Victoria Harbour and the city's skyline. A collection of 10 outstanding restaurants and bars,including three that hold Michelin Star status, a Shanghainese-inspired holistic spa,an indoor pool and a 24-hour fitness centre, make Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong the quintessential "home away from home" for discerning leisure and business travellers alike.

About Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group is the award-winning owner and operator of some of the world's most luxurious hotels, resorts and residences. Having grown from its Asian roots into a global brand, the Group now operates 31 hotels and seven residences in 21 countries and territories, with each property reflecting the Group's oriental heritage and unique sense of place. Mandarin Oriental has a strong pipeline of hotels and residences under development, and is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.

Photography of Mandarin Oriental is available to download in the Photo Library of our Media section, at www.mandarinoriental.com.Further information is also available on our Social Media channels.

Disclaimer

Mandarin Oriental International Ltd. published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 07:08:06 UTC
