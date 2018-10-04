Log in
MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (MOIL)

MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (MOIL)
Mandarin Oriental International : , Miami Goes Pink For Breast Cancer Awareness Month

10/04/2018 | 11:18am CEST

MANDARIN ORIENTAL,

MIAMIGOESPINKFORBREASTCANCER

AWARENESS MONTH

Hong Kong, 4 October 2018 - Throughout October, #MOGoesPink to honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month with special activations. In partnership with the Susan G. KomenFoundation, Mandarin Oriental, Miami is committed to drive both awareness and financial contributions towards Breast Cancer research.

In addition to the below initiatives, the five-star hotel will literally be lit pink, serving as a constant beacon of hope and inspiration throughout the month.

  • #MOGoesPink Event: Saturday, October 20th, 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. Mandarin Oriental, Miami alongside partners SoulCycle and Lululemon will be offering a choice of three wellness options: a singing bowl session, an "Off the Mat" class and a yoga class. Refreshments will be offered by Juicera. The classes will be open to the public. While the event is complimentary, a suggested donation of USD10 to benefit Susan G. Komen Foundation.

  • MO Bar + Lounge will be donating 50% of the proceeds from The Pink Lady cocktail.

To register and attend our complimentary #MOGoesPink event, please visit the following Eventbrite link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mogoespink-tickets-50656836963.For booking information or reservations, please contact the hotel directly on +1 (305) 913 8383, toll free (866) 888 6780; or Mandarin Oriental's direct on-line reservations service at mandarinoriental.com.

About Mandarin Oriental, Miami

Contemporary in design and with a prominent waterfront location, the luxurious Mandarin Oriental, Miami - launched in 2000 - features 326 elegant guest rooms and suites - offering dramatic views of the bay and the Miami skyline. Amenities include two high-energy -more-

restaurants, waterfront Peruvian punch cocktail lounge YAKU by La Mar, MO Bar + Lounge - a sophisticated cocktail lounge and martini bar, an award-winning tri-level spa, luxury boutique Karma Gift Shoppe and extensive meeting and business facilities.

About Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group is the award-winning owner and operator of some of the world's most luxurious hotels, resorts and residences. Having grown from its Asian roots into a global brand, the Group now operates 31 hotels and seven residences in 21 countries and territories, with each property reflecting the Group's oriental heritage and unique sense of place. Mandarin Oriental has a strong pipeline of hotels and residences under development, and is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.

Photography of Mandarin Oriental is available to download in the Photo Library of our Media section, at www.mandarinoriental.com.Further information is also available on our SocialMedia channels.

-end-

For further information, please contact:

Corporate Office

Mandarin Oriental, Miami

Abbey Nayor(anayor@mohg.com)

Oriane Lluch(olluch@mohg.com)

The Americas

Director of Marketing Communications

Tel: +1 (212) 830 9383

Tel: +1 (305) 913 3834

Disclaimer

Mandarin Oriental International Ltd. published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 09:17:04 UTC
