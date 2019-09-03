Mandarin Oriental International : PDMR Share Transaction – Acquisition of Shares by Richard Baker

Regulatory Story

Mandarin Oriental International Ltd - MDO Director/PDMR Shareholding

Released 10:23 03-Sep-2019

RNS Number : 0467L

Mandarin Oriental International Ltd

03 September 2019

MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name: Richard Daniel Baker

Reason for the notification

Position/Status: Chief Relationship Officer Initial notification/Amendment: Initial Notification

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Name: Mandarin Oriental International Limited LEI: 213800KQ1UMKZ1JXJR80

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument: Ordinary shares of US$0.05 each

Identification code: BMG578481068

b) Nature of the Acquisition of Ordinary shares transaction: c) Price(s) and Volume(s): Price(s) Volume(s) US$1.37 100,000 d) Aggregated price: Aggregated volume: N/A - Single transaction

Date of the transaction: 2nd September 2019 Place of the transaction: Singapore Exchange (XSES)

Jonathan Lloyd, Jardine Matheson Limited

For and on behalf of Mandarin Oriental International Limited

3rd September 2019

www.mandarinoriental.com

END

