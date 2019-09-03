Log in
Mandarin Oriental International : PDMR Share Transaction – Acquisition of Shares by Richard Baker

09/03/2019

Mandarin Oriental International Ltd - MDO Director/PDMR Shareholding

Released 10:23 03-Sep-2019

RNS Number : 0467L

Mandarin Oriental International Ltd

03 September 2019

MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

  • Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
  1. Name: Richard Daniel Baker
  • Reason for the notification
  1. Position/Status: Chief Relationship Officer
  2. Initial notification/Amendment: Initial Notification
  • Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
  1. Name: Mandarin Oriental International Limited
  2. LEI: 213800KQ1UMKZ1JXJR80
  • Details of the transaction(s):section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
  1. Description of the financial instrument: Ordinary shares of US$0.05 each
    Identification code: BMG578481068

b)

Nature of the

Acquisition of Ordinary shares

transaction:

c)

Price(s) and Volume(s):

Price(s)

Volume(s)

US$1.37

100,000

d)

Aggregated price:

Aggregated volume:

N/A - Single transaction

  1. Date of the transaction: 2nd September 2019
  2. Place of the transaction: Singapore Exchange (XSES)

Jonathan Lloyd, Jardine Matheson Limited

For and on behalf of Mandarin Oriental International Limited

3rd September 2019

www.mandarinoriental.com

