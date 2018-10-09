Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Mandarin Oriental International Limited    MOIL   BMG578481068

MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (MOIL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Mandarin Oriental International : Redevelopment Of The Excelsior, Hong Kong

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 09:58am CEST

To: Business Editor

For immediate release

This announcement contains Inside Information.

REDEVELOPMENT OF THE EXCELSIOR, HONG KONG

9th October 2018 - Mandarin Oriental International Limited today announces that The Excelsior, Hong Kong will close on 31st March 2019 in order for Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group (the 'Group') to redevelop the site. The hotel is situated on a prime commercial waterfront site in the Causeway Bay district of Hong Kong where the Group has approval for the development of a mixed-use commercial building with a Gross Floor Area of some 63,500 sqm.

The decision to close the hotel, which opened in 1973, comes after having completed a detailed review of the long-term strategic options for the site, announced by the Group in June 2017. The decision reflects strong commercial property values in Hong Kong and the expected higher yield associated with a commercial building at a time when the hotel requires significant investment.

The wholly-owned Excelsior hotel is a material contributor to Group earnings and cash flows and houses the Group's corporate office. Adjusting the Group's reported results for 2016 and 2017, and the first half of 2018 to exclude the contribution of The Excelsior, and include an estimated incremental head office rent cost, generates the following pro forma results1:

US$m

2016 Reported (Audited)

2016 Pro Forma (Unaudited)

Revenue*

1,323.7

1,245.2

Underlying EBITDA

158.2

126.2

Underlying Profit

57.3

34.4

Net impact to cash

(19.3)

2017 Reported (Audited)

2017 Pro Forma (Unaudited)

1,380.4

1,298.2

157.9

122.9

54.9

29.8

(21.6)

H1 2018

Reported (Unaudited)

H1 2018 Pro Forma (Unaudited)

700.2

660.0

79.6

63.6

22.3

11.4

(15.1)

* Total revenue from owned & managed hotels

1The Pro Forma numbers presented have not been audited and are shown for illustrative purposes only.

- more -

Upon closure of the hotel, the Group will be required to recognise a one-time accounting valuation gain associated with reclassifying the asset as a commercial investment property on its balance sheet. Based on current assumptions and market information, the Group estimates that this reclassification of the asset to reflect its market value as a site for commercial redevelopment would lead to an accounting gain of some US$2.9 billion (net of closure costs).

The redevelopment is expected to take up to six years to complete and cost some US$650 million. The redevelopment will be funded through an appropriate mix of external debt and cash reserves. A decision on financing will be made in due course, with the majority of costs not expected to be incurred until 2023. The Excelsior site is mortgage free.

Approximately US$15 million of costs related to the redevelopment are estimated to be incurred in 2019, which the Group will fund from cash reserves. At 30th June 2018, the Group had net debt of US$325 million, with gearing of 6% (measured as a percentage of net debt against adjusted shareholders' funds2).

While Group earnings will be lower during the redevelopment period due to lost earnings from The Excelsior, the Group's results will soon benefit from the re-opening of its hotels in London and Madrid which are currently under renovation. Once completed, the new building is expected to generate significantly higher, and more stable, cash flows with less ongoing capital expenditure compared to a renovated hotel. The redevelopment itself is not expected to adversely impact the recent level of dividends paid.

James Riley, Group Chief Executive of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, said "The Excelsior has always been an important and much-loved hotel in the Group's portfolio. We will ensure there are plenty of opportunities over the next few months for local and international guests to visit the property and celebrate 45 years of memories. The hotel has enjoyed a long and successful history, not least because of the extraordinary service provided by our colleagues on property through the years. The Group is committed to ensuring that all Excelsior colleagues are treated fairly, with many to be offered positions in other Mandarin Oriental properties."

2The Group's freehold and leasehold interests are carried in the consolidated balance sheet at amortised cost.

The adjusted shareholders' funds for 30th June 2018 were adjusted to include the market value of the Group's freehold and leasehold interests appraised at 31st December 2017. The market value assumed for The Excelsior Hotel was that of a site for commercial redevelopment and not that for an operating hotel.

- more -Mandarin Oriental currently operates 31 hotels and seven residences in 21 countries and territories. Mandarin Oriental International Limited is incorporated in Bermuda and has a standard listing on the London Stock Exchange, with secondary listings in Bermuda and Singapore. It is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.

- end -

For further information, please contact:

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group International Limited

Jill Kluge

(44) 20 7908 7831

Sally de Souza

(852) 2895 9167

Brunswick Group Limited

Karin Wong

(852) 3512 5077

Elizabeth Liang

(852) 3512 5058

Tom Burns

(44) 20 7396 5308

This and other Group announcements can be accessed through the internet at 'www.mandarinoriental.com'.

Disclaimer

Mandarin Oriental International Ltd. published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 07:57:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNAT
09:58aMANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL : Redevelopment Of The Excelsior, Hong Kong
PU
02:30aMANDARIN ORIENTAL : Hong Kong's Excelsior Hotel to Be Redeveloped Into Commercia..
DJ
10/07MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL : Eagle Hills signs contract with HSSG for found..
AQ
10/07MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL : Eagle Hills signs contract with HSSG for found..
AQ
10/07MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL : Eagle Hills signs contract with HSSG for found..
AQ
10/06MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL : Eagle Hills awards Muscat hotel piling works c..
AQ
10/04MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL : Eagle Hills awards Muscat hotel piling works c..
AQ
10/04MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL : Miami Goes Pink For Breast Cancer Awareness Mo..
PU
10/04MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL : Canouan Prepares For A Deliciously Merry Festi..
PU
10/04MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL : Embrace Autumn In New England With A Fall Harv..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/28A Deeply Discounted Closed-End Fund From The Gabelli Universe 
05/03First Eagle Global Income Builder Fund Quarterly Commentary Q1 2018 
03/08Mandarin Oriental International Ltd. ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Sl.. 
01/04Jardine Matheson Has Another Great Year 
2016MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL : Slow And Steady 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,52%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 2 497 M
Chart MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mandarin Oriental International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,70 $
Spread / Average Target -14%
Managers
NameTitle
Peter James Holland Riley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Benjamin William Keswick Chairman & Managing Director
Charles Stuart Dickie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Monika Nerger Chief Information Officer
Elias Edouard Ettedgui Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-1.98%2 497
SHANGRI-LA ASIA LIMITED-36.57%5 171
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC1.83%4 475
EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC0.74%3 563
SHANGHAI JINJIANG INT'L HOTELS DEVLPT.-24.40%3 431
NH HOTEL GROUP SA4.83%2 845
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.