Mandarin Oriental International : Rejuvenating Wellness Programme And Yoga Retreats Launched At Mandarin Oriental, Marrakech

REJUVENATING WELLNESS PROGRAMME AND LAUNCHED AT MANDARIN ORIENTAL, MARRAKECH

YOGARETREATS

Hong Kong, 12 October 2018 - The Spa at Mandarin Oriental, Marrakech is launching an immune-system boosting Wellness Programme and a series of serenity-inducing Yoga Retreats.

Available from 1 October 2018, the Wellness Programme is offered in partnership with certified iridologist, detox expert and health practitioner Jennifer Thompson, while the four-day Yoga Retreats are available every weekend during November.

Wellness Programme by Jennifer Thompson

Designed to restore and strengthen the immune system, the Wellness Programme will encourage healthy eating and inspire guests to lead a more balanced, energized and joyful life.

Guests will be served delicious, high-fibre, gluten-free vegan meals, as well as fresh juices specially formulated to stimulate detoxification and increase energy levels.

An opportunity to unwind, reflect and view life from a fresh perspective, the programme reconnects guests to the five pillars of optimal health: mindset, nutrition, hydration, activity (exercise) and rest.

The Wellness Programme starts at EUR 1,325 per night, based on single occupancy, and includes:

▪ Luxury Stay in a Private Villa

▪ Daily Healthy Menus and Detoxifying Drinks

▪ A Personal Physical Exercise Programme

▪ One Meditation and two Yoga Classes

▪ An Invigorating Hammam

▪ One Private Training Session

▪ Daily schedule of activities (healthy cooking class and workshops)

Yoga Retreats

Enabling guests to experience complete serenity, each four-day Yoga Retreat provides luxury accommodation, yoga and meditation classes, restful massages, and exquisite healthy meals.

Whether guests are beginners, intermediates or advanced practitioners, this is an opportunity for them to harmonise their mind, body and soul within a tranquil setting.

In addition to yoga and meditation sessions led by an experienced Yogi master, the four-day programme features wellness experiences, such as speech and meditation circles. Nutritional dining includes detoxifying breakfasts and lunches, and an Ayurvedic dinner created by the resort's Executive Chef. Special treatments and massages are available upon request at The Spa at Mandarin Oriental, Marrakech, for an additional fee.

The Yoga Retreat package starts from EUR 1,360 per night for one person, and includes:

▪ Luxury accommodation in a Suite or Villa

▪ Daily Yoga or Meditation classes

▪ One Sunset Yoga session in the desert

▪ Full board with daily breakfast and lunch created by the resort's Executive Chef

▪ One Ayurvedic Dinner

Available every week-end during November only. A minimum stay of three nights is required for both offers. For more information and reservations please visit insert website here.

