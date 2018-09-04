THE LANDMARK MANDARIN ORIENTAL, HONG KONG PIONEERS NEW ECO-

FRIENDLY LUXURIES: GLASS BOTTLED WATER AND GARDEN-FRESH FOOD

Hong Kong, 4 September 2018 - The Landmark Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong has started producing its own eco-friendly glass bottled water and is creating a rooftop garden to grow fresh food. Both initiatives form part of a long-term eco-strategy to provide guests with the best in sustainable luxury.

The hotel is the first in the city to partner with leading Swedish fresh water specialist, NordaqFRESH,to introduce its own in-house, filtered and purified premium bottled water into guest rooms and suites along with bars, restaurants and spa.

Nordaq's patented filtration system removes impurities from local tap water, while retaining natural salts and minerals, making it healthy, refreshing and balanced in flavour. This is served to guests "still or sparkling" in reusable glass bottles. Filtering and bottling on-site eliminates the need for single use bottles and reduces carbon emissions generated by the traditional Hong Kong hotel approach of transporting bottled mineral water from Europe.

When making trips out of the hotel, guests can use BPA-free compressive 'Grab & Go' impact resistant bottles or stainless steel alternatives and are encouraged to fill their bottles at the guest lobby's complimentary 'central oasis' water dispenser.

In September 2018, the hotel will launch another new eco-friendly partnership, joining forces with NGO Rooftop Republic to create a roof garden for growing fresh herbs, flowers and small vegetables. Organic matter normally disposed of in landfill will instead be used as fertilizer. A rooftop beehive will provide delicious honey and wax for candles.

"Considering our impact on the environment is a natural part of The Landmark Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong's culture and values. We are committed to reducing our carbon

footprint and single use plastic usage throughout the hotel" says Archie Keswick, General Manager of The Landmark Mandarin Oriental.

The hotel's latest sustainability initiatives build on earlier projects, which include:

• The first hotel to ban plastic straws and use eco-friendly bamboo in place of the disposable plastic version in 2015.

• PDT,the hotel's newest bar, features reconditioned and recyclable furnishings, and provides reusable stainless steel straws for its excitingly cocktails.

• Serving sustainable seafood at Amber and MO Bar,where even abalone shells are recycled. They are given to local jewellery brand, niin, to use in their designs.

• Chemical-free luxury shower gel, shampoo and body lotion in biodegradable containers are used at The Spa and Fitness Centre.

• Low-VOC paint and LED lighting are used for guestrooms and suites

• Guest accommodation features ethically and sustainably sourced Cochine Saigon products.

• Eco-friendly detergents have been used for laundry since 2016.

• Recycling is encouraged throughout the hotels, including plastic, glass, metal and even soap, partnering with Clean the World.

"Sustainability doesn't mean sacrificing luxury," says Archie Keswick. "We believe we can protect the environment and maintain the highest level of guest experience and, as an industry leader, we are keen to play our part. Key to the overwhelming success of our different initiatives is explaining our commitment in an encouraging, engaging way."

For more information and reservations visit www.mandarinoriental.com/landmark.

About The Landmark Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong

Intimate, contemporary and ideally placed in the vortex of Hong Kong's financial and luxury shopping districts, The Landmark Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong sets the standard for personal service and stylish sophistication. State-of-the-art technology compliments alluring interiors in its 111 spacious rooms and suites,each one a tranquil retreat for business and leisure travellers. Chef Richard Ekkebus helms the kitchen at two Michelin-starred Amber restaurant and world renowned musical talents play in the unparalleled exclusivity of MOBar,equally popular on weekends for its indulgent weekend brunch. The recently opened PDT cocktail bar within MO Bar, the first international outpost of the PDT NYC, has instantly become the spot for cocktail lovers. Escape Hong Kong's urban bustle at The Oriental Spa with rejuvenating Yoga and Pilates plus the pure pleasures of exclusive facials, body treatments and award winning Signature Treatments.

About Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group is the award-winning owner and operator of some of the world's most luxurious hotels, resorts and residences. Having grown from its Asian roots into a global brand, the Group now operates 31 hotels and seven residences in 21 countries and territories, with each property reflecting the Group's oriental heritage and unique sense of place. Mandarin Oriental has a strong pipeline of hotels and residences under development, and is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.

