MANDOM : Decisions Reached for 13th GATSBY CREATIVE AWARDS Recipients

Mandom Corporation (TOKYO: 4917), headquartered in Osaka City, hosted
one of the largest creative artist awards ceremonies in Asia for
students. The final decisions for the 13th GATSBY CREATIVE AWARDS was
held on Saturday, March 2nd, in Shibuya, Tokyo.
There were a total of 1,707 works submitted from students in twelve
countries and regions throughout Asia, and this event brought together
the finalists who had been selected in each division. As these creative
artists come together from their respective homes to share ideas with
one another and further mutual exchanges, guest judges for each of the
sponsored divisions selected the top student creative artists for each
of those five divisions.
What Is The 13th GATSBY CREATIVE AWARDS?
The GATSBY CREATIVE AWARDS were begun in 2006 by GATSBY, a brand of
men’s cosmetic products that has been expanding sales in Asia, as an
opportunity for young creative artists to be more active and share their
work. The first year featured the GATSBY Student Commercial Prize. Now
in its 13th year, there are five sponsored divisions for
twelve countries and regions throughout Asia: Commercials, Art, Dance,
Music, and Photography.
Winners for Each Division
Commercials Category: SONG SEUNGYEON(South Korea)
Art Category:
Hodojima Momona(Japan)
Dance Category: qb(Indonesia)
ANNABELLE
FEODORASENJAYA/QORI EKA FITRIANDINI
Music Category: LIN
YI-CHIA(Taiwan)
Photography Category: LAO SUNENG(Cambodia)
