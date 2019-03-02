Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  MANDOM CORPORATION    4917   JP3879400004

MANDOM CORPORATION

(4917)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

MANDOM : Decisions Reached for 13th GATSBY CREATIVE AWARDS Recipients

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/02/2019 | 07:02am EST

One of the Largest Festivals in Asia for Student Creative Artists

Mandom Corporation (TOKYO: 4917), headquartered in Osaka City, hosted one of the largest creative artist awards ceremonies in Asia for students. The final decisions for the 13th GATSBY CREATIVE AWARDS was held on Saturday, March 2nd, in Shibuya, Tokyo.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190302005014/en/

Group photograph of the finalists and judges. (Photo: Business Wire)

Group photograph of the finalists and judges. (Photo: Business Wire)

There were a total of 1,707 works submitted from students in twelve countries and regions throughout Asia, and this event brought together the finalists who had been selected in each division. As these creative artists come together from their respective homes to share ideas with one another and further mutual exchanges, guest judges for each of the sponsored divisions selected the top student creative artists for each of those five divisions.

See the official website for more information:
https://award.gatsby.jp/final/en/

What Is The 13th GATSBY CREATIVE AWARDS?

The GATSBY CREATIVE AWARDS were begun in 2006 by GATSBY, a brand of men’s cosmetic products that has been expanding sales in Asia, as an opportunity for young creative artists to be more active and share their work. The first year featured the GATSBY Student Commercial Prize. Now in its 13th year, there are five sponsored divisions for twelve countries and regions throughout Asia: Commercials, Art, Dance, Music, and Photography.

Winners for Each Division

Commercials Category: SONG SEUNGYEON(South Korea)
Art Category: Hodojima Momona(Japan)
Dance Category: qb(Indonesia)
ANNABELLE FEODORASENJAYA/QORI EKA FITRIANDINI
Music Category: LIN YI-CHIA(Taiwan)
Photography Category: LAO SUNENG(Cambodia)


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MANDOM CORPORATION
07:02aMANDOM : Decisions Reached for 13th GATSBY CREATIVE AWARDS Recipients
BU
2018MANDOM CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018MANDOM : Setting Sights to Be Top Creative Professionals in Asia; Creative Festi..
BU
2018MANDOM CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018MANDOM CORPORATION : Anniversary bonus dividend
FA
2018MANDOM : A Student from Indonesia, for His Work in the Television Commercial Cat..
BU
2018MANDOM : Recipients for 12th GATSBY CREATIVE AWARDS Decided
BU
2018MANDOM : GATSBY CREATIVE AWARDS Selects Top Candidates in COMMERCIAL and ART Cat..
BU
2017MANDOM CORPORATION : SPLIT: 2 of 1
FA
2017MANDOM CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 78 881 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 5 700 M
Finance 2019 36 565 M
Yield 2019 2,18%
P/E ratio 2019 23,14
P/E ratio 2020 21,59
EV / Sales 2019 1,26x
EV / Sales 2020 1,21x
Capitalization 136 B
Chart MANDOM CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
MANDOM CORPORATION Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANDOM CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 3 300  JPY
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Motonobu Nishimura Executive President & Representative Director
Kazunori Koshikawa Head-Information System & Manager-Finance
Yasuaki Kameda Director, Head-Finance, Personnel, IR Office
Hironao Suzuki Managing Executive Officer & Head-Technology
Masayoshi Momota Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANDOM CORPORATION-2.15%1 216
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY7.21%246 531
UNILEVER NV (ADR)0.33%155 067
UNILEVER (NL)-0.79%154 958
UNILEVER-3.05%154 958
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY10.67%56 759
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.