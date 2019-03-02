MANDOM : Decisions Reached for 13th GATSBY CREATIVE AWARDS Recipients

One of the Largest Festivals in Asia for Student Creative Artists

Mandom Corporation (TOKYO: 4917), headquartered in Osaka City, hosted one of the largest creative artist awards ceremonies in Asia for students. The final decisions for the 13th GATSBY CREATIVE AWARDS was held on Saturday, March 2nd, in Shibuya, Tokyo.

Group photograph of the finalists and judges. (Photo: Business Wire)

There were a total of 1,707 works submitted from students in twelve countries and regions throughout Asia, and this event brought together the finalists who had been selected in each division. As these creative artists come together from their respective homes to share ideas with one another and further mutual exchanges, guest judges for each of the sponsored divisions selected the top student creative artists for each of those five divisions.

See the official website for more information:

https://award.gatsby.jp/final/en/

What Is The 13th GATSBY CREATIVE AWARDS?

The GATSBY CREATIVE AWARDS were begun in 2006 by GATSBY, a brand of men’s cosmetic products that has been expanding sales in Asia, as an opportunity for young creative artists to be more active and share their work. The first year featured the GATSBY Student Commercial Prize. Now in its 13th year, there are five sponsored divisions for twelve countries and regions throughout Asia: Commercials, Art, Dance, Music, and Photography.

Winners for Each Division

Commercials Category: SONG SEUNGYEON(South Korea)

Art Category: Hodojima Momona(Japan)

Dance Category: qb(Indonesia)

ANNABELLE FEODORASENJAYA/QORI EKA FITRIANDINI

Music Category: LIN YI-CHIA(Taiwan)

Photography Category: LAO SUNENG(Cambodia)

