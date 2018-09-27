Manganese X: Peter Lake Copper-Nickel-Cobalt Property in Quebec Averages 2.23% High Grade Copper from trench blast samples

Montreal Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2018) - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (the "Company" or "Manganese X ") is pleased to provide an update on its fall exploration program underway on the Peter Lake Property, located near the town of Sainte-Anne du Lac, Quebec.

Results from nine blast pit samples collected from the Peter Lake North and South Occurrences returned assays of 5.38% Copper, 0.96% Nickel and 922 ppm Cobalt; as well as other anomalous samples. The work was conducted -- The North and South Occurrence mineralization is associated with mafic intrusions within a metasedimentary sequence of rocks and has been traced intermittently on surface for approximately 2 kilometers. The preliminary blast sampling program indicates a mineralization grade averaging 2.23 % Copper, 0.59% Nickel and 458 ppm Cobalt. Each sample consisted of 4-5 kgs of material collected from surface to an approximate depth of 1.53 meters. Hole #9 was made on sterile rock with no apparent mineralisation for comparison purposes The sample program was completed under the supervision of consulting geologist Rémi Charbonneau Ph.D. PGeo independent Inlandsi Consultants senc. Qualified Person for Peter Lake Project .Full assay results are summarized in the table below. The assaying was performed by Laboratoire Expert Inc in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.

Peter Lake Property — Blast Pit Assay Results (UTEM Zone 18) Sample ID Easting Northing Description Copper (%) Nickel (%) Cobalt (ppm) PLNBT-01 480738 5227235 North Occurrence — Surface to 1.53m Depth 2.86 0.93 542 PLNBT-02 480717 5227150 North Occurrence — Surface to 1.53m Depth 2.39 0.81 373 PLNBT-03 480646 5227053 North Occurrence — Surface to 1.53m Depth 0.43 0.29 917 PLNBT-04 480578 5226986 North Occurrence — Surface to 1.53m Depth 1.56 0.79 355 PLNBT-05 480572 5226977 North Occurrence — Surface to 1.53m Depth 2.24 0.88 344 North Occurrence Average 1.90 0.74 506 PLSBT-06 479517 5226075 South Occurrence — Surface to 1.53m Depth 5.38 0.26 400 PLSBT-07 479520 5226052 South Occurrence — Surface to 1.53m Depth 2.69 0.96 922 PLSBT-08 479527 5226065 South Occurrence — Surface to 1.53m Depth 2.39 0.36 214 PLSBT-09 479531 5226086 South Occurrence — Surface to 1.53m Depth 0.10 0.03 54 South Occurrence Average 2.64 0.40 397 Combined Average Grades 2.23 0.59 458 Notes: Assays were performed by Laboratoire Expert Inc., Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, using method code AAT-7 and AAT-8.

Preliminary flotation test work previously completed in 2013 by URSTM (Unite de recherche et de service en technologie minerale) of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec on Peter Lake mineralization indicated excellent copper recoveries in the 98% range and Nickel recoveries ranging from 82% to 89%.

Roger Dahn, VP Exploration and a director of the Company states, "We are excited about the Peter Lake property, besides the obvious copper — nickel -cobalt potential associated with the mafic intrusions, we are also paying special attention to the cobalt - copper potential of the nearby metasediments of the Rabot Suite". The Company is applying a geological model based on the Blackbird District of Idaho, USA in its exploration approach to evaluate potential sediment hosted cobalt - copper at Peter Lake. The Blackbird District is reported to have total production and resources of approximately 17 Mt grading 0.7% Cobalt and 1.4% Copper (Bookstrom et al. 2016).

The fall exploration program at Peter Lake continues with planned soil geochemical and ground geophysical surveys (induced polarization and magnetics), a regional airborne magnetic survey and geology/prospecting to identify and prioritize potential targets for a follow-up diamond drill program. Further results will be released in a timely manner.

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Roger Dahn, P. Geo., who supervised the preparation of the technical information in this news release. Roger Dahn is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Manganese X Energy

Manganese X Energy's mission is to acquire and advance high potential manganese as well as additional mineral prospects located in North America with the intent of supplying value added materials to the lithium ion battery and other alternative energy industries as well as the steel industry. In addition, our company is striving to achieve new methodologies emanating with environmentally friendly green/zero emissions processes and producing manganese at a lower competitive cost.

www.manganesexenergycorp.com

