Kemetco Lab Confirms Manganese X Achieved 99.95% Purity of MnSO4

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2020) - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC2) (TRADEGATE:9SC2) (OTC Pink: SNCGF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that Manganese X has achieved its target of 99.95% purity of Manganese Sulfate ("MnSO4") as confirmed in a report by Kemetco Research Inc ("Kemetco"). Kemetco is working to develop a commercializable flow sheet to produce a battery-grade manganese product for the growing electric vehicle and energy storage industries using the safe and sustainable North American mineralization at our Battery Hill property located near Woodstock, New Brunswick.

Kemetco reported that they have achieved MnSO4 purity of 99.95% with low contamination factors in the final manganese sulfate product, The high purity levels achieved along with the low contamination levels attained has met the specs required by the EV and back up storage industries.

The next step in process development will focus on flowsheet development to combine the steps identified into a complete process that is efficient and effective, including cost effective.

"We are thrilled to receive this grade purification validation of processed ore from our Battery Hill manganese property. There is a seismic shift in the EV space to source cheaper and greener alternatives and we believe manganese will be a leading component of this initiative. The company is well positioned to capitalize on the dynamics in the EV and stored energy sector" said Martin Kepman, CEO.

"We look forward to finalizing the flow sheet and advancing the project to the next phase, where bulk samples could be produced for independent assessments. Updates will follow."

About Manganese X Energy

Manganese's mission is to acquire and advance high potential manganese mining prospects located in North America with the intent of supplying value added materials to the lithium ion battery and other alternative energy industries. In addition our company is striving to achieve new methodologies emanating from environmentally geographically ethical and friendly green/zero emissions, while processing manganese at a lower competitive cost. For more information visit the website at www.manganesexenergycorp.com.

