Manganese X Energy Announces Change to Board of Directors

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2020) - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC2) (TRADEGATE: 9SC2) (OTC Pink: SNCGF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, effective immediately, it has appointed Jay Richardson to its Board of Directors and Chair of the Audit Committee.

On another note, Mr. Mark Billings, a long-time director has tendered his resignation from the Board of Directors effective immediately, the Board would like to thank Mr. Billings for his service and contributions and wish him well in his future endeavors.

Mr. Richardson CPA, C.A., is a Chartered Accountant with 40 years of experience in financial management. From 1974 to 1989, Mr. Richardson was first employed by, and then a partner of, Clarkson Gordon and its international affiliate, Arthur Young, in Toronto, London, Vancouver, and Singapore. From 1989 to 1993, Mr. Richardson was a partner of KPMG in London and was responsible for establishing their Corporate Recovery practice in Europe. Since 1993, Mr. Richardson has been practicing as a "company doctor", assisting distressed corporations both public and private, and has been a partner of James A. Richardson & Partner, Company Doctors. From 1999 to 2003, Mr. Richardson served as a director of Plaintree Systems, Inc., a TSX-listed internet technology company, and, as Interim Chief Executive Officer in 1999 oversaw successful reorganization and re-financing of the company. Mr. Richardson is currently a director and officer of Waseco Resources Inc., a TSX-V listed gold and uranium exploration company, and Argus Corporation, an investment and holding company. Mr. Richardson has been a director of First Metals Inc. ("First Metals") a resource company, since March 2006 and was First Metal's Chief Financial Officer between March 2006 and July 2007 and subsequently its Treasurer between July 2007 and January 2010. Mr. Richardson received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Toronto in 1967 and is a Fellow of the Insolvency Practitioners Association of the United Kingdom (retired). Most recently, Mr. Richardson is the President and CEO of EnerSpar Corp.

About Manganese X Energy

Manganese's mission is to acquire and advance high potential manganese mining prospects located in North America with the intent of supplying value added materials to the lithium ion battery and other alternative energy industries. In addition our company is striving to achieve new methodologies emanating from environmentally geographically ethical and friendly green/zero emissions, while processing manganese at a lower competitive cost. For more information visit the website at www.manganesexenergycorp.com.

For more information, visit the website at www.manganesexenergycorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Martin Kepman

CEO and Director

martin@kepman.com

1-514-802-1814

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" including statements with respect to the future exploration performance of the Company. This forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of the Company, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, as well as others, are disclosed within the Company's filing on SEDAR, which investors are encouraged to review prior to any transaction involving the securities of the Company. Forward-looking information contained herein is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation, other than as required by law, to update any forward-looking information for any reason. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information.

We seek safe harbor.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55833