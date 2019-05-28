Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Manganese X Energy Corp    MN   CA5626781028

MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP

(MN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Manganese X Energy : . Receives Written Confirmation from Mountain Springs Oil and Gas Limited

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/28/2019 | 12:19am EDT

Montréal, Québec, Canada, May 28, 2019, Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC2) (TRADEGATE: 9SC2) (OTC Pink: SNCGF) ('Manganese'or the 'Company')is pleased to announce that Manganese X has received written confirmation from Mountain Spring Oil and Gas Limited (MSOG) that their final May 17th, 2019 qualified bid to purchase the anticipated oil and gas property located in Western Canada was successful, as being the highest bid for this property. The timeline contemplates completion of confirmatory title and environmental due diligence and execution of the purchase and sale agreement by June 3rd, 2019. With the final closing of the contemplated transaction by June 14th, 2019.

As referred to in our previous news release April 11th, 2019, this established cash bearing oil and gas property has complete infrastructure on all the existing and potential future production areas and is under a closed contract located in Western Canada. Manganese X presently owns 15 % of MSOG. The company has an option of increasing ownership in MSOG with an additional 10% interest upon MSOG completing its current acquisition and with Manganese X Board approval.

The Company's strategy is to leverage the potential cash flow from dividends generated by its interest in MSOG's oil and gas production wells, to advance the Battery Hill manganese and Peter Lake copper-nickel-cobalt projects, as well as other potential opportunities.

About Manganese X Energy

Manganese X Energy's mission is to acquire and advance high potential manganese as well as additional mineral prospects located in North America with the intent of supplying value added materials to the lithium ion battery and other alternative energy industries as well as the steel industry. In addition, our company is striving to achieve new methodologies emanating with environmentally friendly green/zero emissions processes and producing manganese at a lower competitive cost.

For more information, visit the website at www.manganesexenergycorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Martin Kepman
CEO and Director
martin@kepman.com
1-514-802-1814

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains 'forward-looking information' including statements with respect to the future exploration performance of the Company. This forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of the Company, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, as well as others, are disclosed within the Company's filing on SEDAR, which investors are encouraged to review prior to any transaction involving the securities of the Company. Forward-looking information contained herein is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation, other than as required by law, to update any forward-looking information for any reason. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information

Disclaimer

Manganese X Energy Corp. published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 04:18:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP
12:19aMANGANESE X ENERGY : . Receives Written Confirmation from Mountain Springs Oil a..
PU
12:15aMANGANESE X Receives Written Confirmation from Mountain Springs Oil and Gas L..
NE
04/24Manganese X Creates Battery Subsidiary Named Disruptive Battery Corp.
NE
04/24MANGANESE X ENERGY : Creates Battery Subsidiary Named Disruptive Battery Corp.
EQ
04/11Manganese X Energy Corp. Quarterly Update
NE
04/10Manganese Announces Closing of Private Placement
NE
04/03Manganese Announces Clarification on Terms of Proposed Private Placement
NE
03/22MANGANESE X ENERGY : Announces Closing of Warrant Incentive Program and a Propos..
PU
03/20Manganese Announces Closing of Warrant Incentive Program and a Proposed Priva..
NE
03/04MANGANESE X METALLURGICAL UPDATE : Receives Encouraging Results to Produce High ..
NE
More news
Chart MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP
Duration : Period :
Manganese X Energy Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Kepman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jacques Arsenault Chief Financial Officer
Stephen Roebuck Director
Mark Anthony Billings Director
Roger F. Dahn Director & Vice President-Exploration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP4.00%0
BHP GROUP LTD9.41%124 218
BHP GROUP PLC8.99%124 218
RIO TINTO LIMITED29.03%100 054
RIO TINTO24.45%100 054
ANGLO AMERICAN11.23%34 564
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About