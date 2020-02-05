Log in
MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP.

(MN)
Manganese X Energy : Scientists Discover Manganese Substantially Enhances Battery Power, Chargeability and Capacity

02/05/2020

Montréal, Québec, Canada, February 5th, 2020, Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC2) (TRADEGATE: 9SC2) (OTC Pink: SNCGF) ('Manganese' or the 'Company')

University of Southern Denmark Scientists have discovered what will become a game changer in the use of manganese.

The following article indicates that scientific research is demonstrating the validity that manganese (while making further in roads and advancements) is now becoming more of a critical mineral and vital component pertaining to EV batteries and backup energy storage. Please see this link: https://www.pv-magazine.com/2020/01/30/for-a-bigger-battery-just-add-manganese/

Manganese X Energy Corp. is critically positioned to take advantage of this situation that will allow us to leverage our large manganese New Brunswick deposit; to achieve new methodologies emanating from environmentally geographically ethical and friendly green/zero emissions, while processing manganese at a lower competitive cost.

Manganese X is presently accelerating efforts at furthering the manganese thesis application and working on a number of partnerships.

About Manganese X Energy

Manganese X Energy's mission is to acquire and advance high potential manganese as well as additional mineral prospects located in North America with the intent of supplying value added materials to the lithium ion battery and other alternative energy industries as well as the steel industry. In addition, our company is striving to achieve new methodologies emanating with environmentally friendly green/zero emissions processes and producing manganese at a lower competitive cost.

For more information, visit the website at www.manganesexenergycorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Martin Kepman
CEO and Director
martin@kepman.com
1-514-802-1814

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains 'forward-looking information' including statements with respect to the future exploration performance of the Company. This forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of the Company, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, as well as others, are disclosed within the Company's filing on SEDAR, which investors are encouraged to review prior to any transaction involving the securities of the Company. Forward-looking information contained herein is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation, other than as required by law, to update any forward-looking information for any reason. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information.

We seek safe harbor.

Disclaimer

Manganese X Energy Corp. published this content on 05 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2020 03:51:05 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Kepman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jacques Arsenault Chief Financial Officer
Mark Anthony Billings Director
Roger F. Dahn Director & Vice President-Exploration
Luisa Moreno Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP.42.86%5
BHP GROUP-1.57%123 862
RIO TINTO PLC-6.58%92 620
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-4.90%32 673
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-2.70%21 492
SOUTH32-5.93%8 545
