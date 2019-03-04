Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Manganese X Energy Corp    MN   CA5626781028

MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP

(MN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Manganese X Metallurgical Update: Receives Encouraging Results to Produce High Grade Battery Products for the North American Li-Ion and Other Alternative Energy Markets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 12:10am EST

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2019) - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC2) (TRADEGATE:9SC2) (OTC PINK: SNCGF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that in collaboration with Kemetco Research Inc. it has been able to produce manganese sulfate with a purity exceeding 99.6% and very low levels of base and alkali metals (Cu, Pb, Ni and Zn below 10 ppm and Na, K and Ca below 50 ppm) that are deleterious in battery-grade compounds. The company's preliminary flowsheet using specific parameters for Battery Hill ore has yielded very encouraging results. The flowsheet incorporates leaching, followed by solid-liquid separation, purification and crystallization.

The company, together with Kemetco, will continue to develop a competitive flowsheet in the next two quarters, in order to produce a high-purity (>99.9%) battery-grade manganese product for the growing electric vehicle and energy storage sectors, using the safe and sustainable North America mineral resource from Battery Hill.

Martin Kepman, CEO of Manganese X states, "This is a significant step for us towards the development of a battery-grade manganese product; we are particularly excited with the fact that many of the critically deleterious elements are extracted from our manganese product at the beginning of the flowsheet, without the use of expensive or highly hazardous reagents and processes."

About Kemetco

Kemetco Research Inc. is a private sector integrated science, technology and innovation company providing laboratory analysis and testing, field work, bench scale studies, pilot plant investigations, consulting services, applied research and development for both industry and government.

Kemetco provides scientific expertise in the fields of Specialty Analytical Chemistry, Chemical Process and Extractive Metallurgy.

About Manganese X Energy

Manganese X Energy's mission is to acquire and advance high potential manganese prospects located in North America with the intent of supplying value added materials to the lithium ion battery and other alternative energy industries as well as the steel industry. In addition our company is striving to achieve new methodologies emanating from environmentally friendly green/zero emission processes, while processing manganese at a lower competitive cost.

For more information, visit the website at www.manganesexenergycorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Martin Kepman
CEO and Director
martin@kepman.com
1-514-802-1814

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" including statements with respect to the future exploration performance of the Company. This forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of the Company, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, as well as others, are disclosed within the Company's filings on SEDAR, which investors are encouraged to review prior to any transaction involving the securities of the Company. Forward-looking information contained herein is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation, other than as required by law, to update any forward-looking information for any reason. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43192


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP
12:10aMANGANESE X METALLURGICAL UPDATE : Receives Encouraging Results to Produce High ..
NE
02/04MANGANESE X ENERGY : Reduces Outstanding Warrant Exercise Prices to 11 Cents For..
AQ
01/31Manganese X Reduces Outstanding Warrant Exercise Prices to 11 Cents for 30 Da..
NE
01/29Manganese Announces Repricing of Warrants
NE
01/11Manganese X Announces Granting Options and Extension of Term of Warrants
NE
2018Manganese X Energy Reviews 2018 and Looks Forward to 2019
NE
More news
Chart MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP
Duration : Period :
Manganese X Energy Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Kepman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jacques Arsenault Chief Financial Officer
Stephen Roebuck Director
Mark Anthony Billings Director
Roger F. Dahn Director & Vice President-Exploration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP16.00%0
BHP GROUP LTD8.62%127 361
BHP GROUP PLC5.41%127 361
RIO TINTO16.78%98 291
RIO TINTO LIMITED20.96%98 291
ANGLO AMERICAN14.43%37 459
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.