Manganese X Recognizes Newly Introduced US Onshoring Rare Earths ("ORE") Act

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2020) - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC2) (TRADEGATE: 9SC2) (OTC Pink: SNCGF) ("Manganese X" or the "Company") Montréal, Québec, Canada, is pleased to recognize the strategy behind the newly introduced US Onshoring Rare Earths ("ORE") Act. The ORE Act introduced by Senator Ted Cruz on May 12, 2020, recognizes six important key critical materials - rare earths, scandium and the "battery related materials" lithium, cobalt, graphite, and manganese.

Manganese X notes that it owns a 100% interest in two properties that contain critical battery materials (manganese and graphite) identified in the ORE Act, the LAB Graphite and the Woodstock Battery Hill Manganese properties. Brief details concerning these properties are below along with links to the Company's most recent National Instrument 43-101 Technical Reports.

Lac Aux Bouleax Graphite Property (LAB Graphite Property):

Former graphite producer located near the town of Mont-Laurier in the southern part of the province of Quebec.

Lies contiguous to the south of TIMCAL's Lac des Iles graphite mine which had the production capacity of 25,000 tonnes of graphite annually.

2020 technical report notes the large upside potential of the property for further graphite exploration and highlights that the property has good road access, with water and electricity available on site.

2015 metallurgical of the LAB graphite property produced three distinctly sized graphite concentrates, with the combined concentrates having overall graphite recovery rates of between 89.6 per cent and 96.2 per cent at grades of 91 per cent to 88.3 per cent graphitic carbon. More than 50 per cent of the total graphite in these tests was recovered in the jumbo- and large-flake concentrates, both of which are targeted for premium market prices.

NI 43-101 Technical Report dated Feb. 18, 2020 is available on the Company's website and on SEDAR (link to the report: https://c50fafef-ee78-4aff-80cb-75e6c1a770a0.filesusr.com/ugd/29499b_cdd99f2228ea4584b423aea042e7a6cc.pdf)

Woodstock Battery Hill Manganese Property:

The Battery Hill project located in central New Brunswick is strategically situated 12 kilometers from the US (Maine) border, near existing power transmission lines, railway and road access that provide suitable transport to major shipping lanes on the Atlantic Ocean and Saint Lawrence Seaway.

Includes the historical Moody Hill, Sharp Farm, Iron Ore Hill and Maple Hill manganese-iron zones.

2019-2020 Metallurgical and Purification testing on the Battery Hill mineralization has successfully demonstrated techniques capable of producing high purity MnSO4 to 99.95%, with low contaminants, a level potentially sufficient for the use as a component in the production of EV and storage battery manufacturing.

Diamond drilling totalling 5188 meters in 25 holes has been completed over a 1.8 kilometer strike length of the prospective manganese occurrence trend. Most holes intercepted significant grades and widths of manganese mineralization such as 10.75% Mn over 52.6 meters (core length) in SF-16-05, 12.96% Mn over 32.85 meters (core length) in SF-16-08 and 9.39% Mn over 74.0 meters in SF-17-18.

2020 technical report recommends continued metallurgical testing to focus on flowsheet development and additional diamond drilling to better delineate the mineralization and to bring it to an inferred resource category.

NI 43-101 Technical Report dated June 30, 2020 is available on the Company's website and on SEDAR (link to the report:) See July 13 th 2020 on SEDAR

2020 on SEDAR https://www.sedar.com/DisplayCompanyDocuments.do?lang=EN&issuerNo=00026880)

Martin Kepman, CEO comments, "the ORE Act is further validation that Manganese X is on the right pathway. We have 2 of the critical elements in our resource stable, namely, manganese and graphite. The intent of the US ORE Act is to bring back rare earths mining and processing to the US. Additionally, the Act includes the 'battery materials' that will drive the evolution of electric vehicles and energy storage. Rare earths enjoy multi-application diversity and are used for modern electronics, magnets, solar & wind projects as well as military applications. We will leverage our recognized critical elements assets to create shareholder value.".

The preparation of the technical information in this news release of the Battery Hill, and the Lac Aux Bouleaux (LAB) graphite properties has been reviewed and approved by Roger Dahn, PGeo. Mr. Dahn is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Manganese's X mission is to acquire and advance high potential manganese mining prospects located in North America with the intent of supplying value added materials to the lithium ion battery and other alternative energy industries. In addition our company is striving to achieve new methodologies emanating from environmentally and geographically ethical and friendly green/zero emissions technologies, while processing manganese at a lower competitive cost. For more information visit the website at www.manganesexenergycorp.com.

