MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP.

(MN)
Manganese X Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire a Patent for Disinfection, Sterilization and Deodorization of Air Using Gaseous or Vaporous Substances

04/30/2020 | 12:20am EDT

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2020) - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC2) (TRADEGATE: 9SC2) (OTC Pink: SNCGF) ("Manganese X" or the "Company") is pleased to confirm it has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent to acquire a patent for a system and method for cleansing air in a contained environment. Tests were conducted on a 33 storey apartment building within the Toronto area demonstrating the system's ability to cleanse contaminated units.

The invention provides a method of reducing microbial levels in the interior of a building. This is accomplished by vaporizing an anti-microbial essential oil to produce vaporized anti-microbial essential oil and entraining the vaporized oil in an air stream. Then the air stream is directed into the air ducts of the building and finally into the interior air supply of the building.

For environmental engineers, it's well known that building ventilation systems are efficient disseminators of viruses and other pathogens. We believe the application of this patent offers risk mitigation for air quality in a contained environment using those same ventilation systems for beneficial purposes. Further, this technology offers the potential for global scalability.

The company is moving quickly to a Definitive Agreement subject to due diligence and will report further developments in timely fashion.

MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP.

Martin Kepman
CEO and Director
Email: martin@kepman.com
Tel: 1-514-802-1814

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" including statements with respect to the future exploration performance of the Company. This forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of the Company, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, as well as others, are disclosed within the Company's filing on SEDAR, which investors are encouraged to review prior to any transaction involving the securities of the Company. Forward-looking information contained herein is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation, other than as required by law, to update any forward-looking information for any reason. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. We seek safe harbor.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE US OR THROUGH US NEWSWIRE SERVICES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55174


© Newsfilecorp 2020
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Kepman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jacques Arsenault Chief Financial Officer
Mark Anthony Billings Director
Roger F. Dahn Director & Vice President-Exploration
Luisa Moreno Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP.71.43%3
BHP GROUP0.55%93 390
RIO TINTO PLC-12.44%79 107
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-30.12%22 271
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.2.06%15 938
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC37.74%9 797
