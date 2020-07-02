Log in
MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP.

(MN)
Manganese X Subsidiary, Disruptive Battery Corp., Conducts Air Disinfectant Tests

07/02/2020 | 12:20am EDT

Montréal, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2020) - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC2) (TRADEGATE: 9SC2) (OTC Pink: SNCGF) ("Manganese X" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that Disruptive Battery Corp. ("DBC"), a wholly owned subsidiary, is currently testing the efficacy of a third party proprietary formula with the claim of reducing contaminants, dirt, infections and allergens. The formula works by deconstructing and eliminating the sources of contamination and odours. The product is Hospital and University Tested & Approved.

The product is people safe, 100% non-GMO, phosphate free, non volatile, eco-friendly and biodegradable.

22 bacterial swabs representing 5 different strains of bacteria are being sent for lab testing to determine changes in air quality over elapsed periods of time. The bacterial samples need to be incubated for approximately 1-2 weeks.

Air quality management has become a major priority in pathogen risk mitigation and property management.

For example large malls in New York will need high quality air systems that can filter out the coronavirus before they will be allowed to reopen, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Monday June 29, 2020. "Any malls that will open in New York, large malls, we will make it mandatory that they have air filtration systems that can filter out the Covid virus," Cuomo said at a press briefing.

Martin Kepman, CEO of Manganese X commented, "Through a lot of time and effort in researching a base formula that meets the criteria for air disinfection, we believe we have found a product that could potentially be fast tracked for regulatory approval for air quality management. We will be conducting independent lab testing to validate its efficacy and confirm a satisfactory safety profile. It is intended that the formula will work in conjunction with our system and method for liquid diffusion into an HVAC system."

Manganese's X mission is to acquire and advance high potential manganese mining prospects located in North America with the intent of supplying value added materials to the lithium ion battery and other alternative energy industries. In addition our company is striving to achieve new methodologies emanating from environmentally and geographically ethical and friendly green/zero emissions technologies, while processing manganese at a lower competitive cost. For more information visit the website at www.manganesexenergycorp.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of
MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP.

Martin Kepman
CEO and Director
Email: martin@kepman.com
Tel: 1-514-802-1814

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" including statements with respect to the future exploration performance of the Company. This forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of the Company, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, as well as others, are disclosed within the Company's filing on SEDAR, which investors are encouraged to review prior to any transaction involving the securities of the Company. Forward-looking information contained herein is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation, other than as required by law, to update any forward-looking information for any reason. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. We seek safe harbor.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE US OR THROUGH US NEWSWIRE SERVICES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/58990


© Newsfilecorp 2020
