Manganese X Subsidiary, Disruptive Battery Corp., Conducts Air Disinfectant Tests

Montréal, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2020) - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC2) (TRADEGATE: 9SC2) (OTC Pink: SNCGF) ("Manganese X" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that Disruptive Battery Corp. ("DBC"), a wholly owned subsidiary, is currently testing the efficacy of a third party proprietary formula with the claim of reducing contaminants, dirt, infections and allergens. The formula works by deconstructing and eliminating the sources of contamination and odours. The product is Hospital and University Tested & Approved.

The product is people safe, 100% non-GMO, phosphate free, non volatile, eco-friendly and biodegradable.

22 bacterial swabs representing 5 different strains of bacteria are being sent for lab testing to determine changes in air quality over elapsed periods of time. The bacterial samples need to be incubated for approximately 1-2 weeks.

Air quality management has become a major priority in pathogen risk mitigation and property management.

For example large malls in New York will need high quality air systems that can filter out the coronavirus before they will be allowed to reopen, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Monday June 29, 2020. "Any malls that will open in New York, large malls, we will make it mandatory that they have air filtration systems that can filter out the Covid virus," Cuomo said at a press briefing.

Martin Kepman, CEO of Manganese X commented, "Through a lot of time and effort in researching a base formula that meets the criteria for air disinfection, we believe we have found a product that could potentially be fast tracked for regulatory approval for air quality management. We will be conducting independent lab testing to validate its efficacy and confirm a satisfactory safety profile. It is intended that the formula will work in conjunction with our system and method for liquid diffusion into an HVAC system."

