Independent Research Cites Manhattan Associates as a Strong Performer in Point of Sale Evaluation

MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC.
News 
08/27/2018 | 02:31pm CEST

ATLANTA, Aug. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced that it has been named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Point of Service (POS), Q3 2018 report by Forrester Research. The new research, which evaluated 13 vendors across 25 criteria in the areas of current offering, strategy and market presence, gave Manhattan the highest rating possible in the architecture, endless aisle, pickup and delivery, returns and social networking criteria.

In its report, Forrester states that omnichannel fulfillment is more operationally demanding for retailers and notes that they appreciate Manhattan’s distinctive order management integration. Manhattan POS was identified as a “best fit for retailers in categories… where order management and unified commerce converge.”

“Given the omnichannel challenges faced by retailers today, Manhattan saw the need to develop a next generation point of sale solution. With its seamless fusion of order management and point of sale functionality, Manhattan’s POS is uniquely capable of helping retailers provide superior customer experiences,” said Kevin Swanwick, senior director, Retail Solutions, Manhattan Associates. “We believe being named a strong performer in this Wave evaluation confirms our product’s ability to support the complex omnichannel demands of modern retailers.”

Part of the Manhattan Active™ Omni platform, Manhattan’s POS solution is designed to help retailers deliver superior customer experiences with a single, responsive user interface for cross-channel selling and a single system of record for all transaction types. The offering supports deployments anywhere – in store, on traditional Windows terminals or on mobile iOS and Android devices – and delivers real-time access to global network availability to ensure the aisle is always endless. Built on a cloud-native, microservices architecture, Manhattan’s POS solution is the first to offer Resilient Cloud technology to ensure that high-speed checkout is available even if the network connection is disrupted.

According to the Forrester report, highly effective POS applications “drive online sales,” “deliver brand consistency across the empowered customer’s path to purchase,” “increase customer loyalty” and “boost associate productivity.” Manhattan’s POS solution delivers rich functionality across these areas and promotes unified commerce via a wide range of customer-centric capabilities.

Click here to download a copy of the Forrester report. Receive up-to-date product, customer and partner news directly from Manhattan Associates on Twitter and Facebook.

About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers. 

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

Press Contact:
Rick Fernandez
Manhattan Associates           
678-597-6988
rfernandez@manh.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
