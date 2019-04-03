Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Manhattan Associates, Inc.    MANH

MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC.

(MANH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Manhattan Associates Announces Date for Reporting First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 08:31am EDT

ATLANTA, April 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced it will release its first quarter 2019 financial results on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, after the stock market closes. The press release will be followed by a conference call hosted by Manhattan Associates' senior management at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time, also on April 23, 2019. Investors are invited to listen to a live webcast of the conference call through the investor relations section of the Manhattan Associates website at www.manh.com.

To listen to the live webcast, please go to the website at least 15 minutes before the call to download and install any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay can be accessed shortly after the call by dialing +1-855-859-2056 in the U.S. and Canada, or +1-404-537-3406 outside the U.S., and entering the conference identification number 1797903 or via the web at www.manh.com. The phone replay will be available for two weeks after the call, and the internet broadcast will be available until Manhattan Associates' second quarter 2019 earnings release.

About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers. 

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

Contact:Dennis Story     Rick Fernandez
 Chief Financial Officer   Press Contact
 Manhattan Associates, Inc. Manhattan Associates, Inc.
 770-955-7070   678-597-6988
 dstory@manh.com     rfernandez@manh.com 

manhattan logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC.
08:31aManhattan Associates Announces Date for Reporting First Quarter 2019 Financia..
GL
03/05Wehkamp Plots Double-Digit Growth Trajectory With Manhattan Associates
GL
03/04Manhattan Associates Named a Top Workplace in Atlanta for the Seventh Consecu..
GL
02/28YUNNAN BAIYAO : to Bring Traditional Chinese Medicine to a Global Audience With ..
AQ
02/27MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES : Yunnan Baiyao Group to Bring Traditional Chinese Medicine..
AQ
02/08MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
02/05MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/05MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
02/05MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES : Reports Record Fourth Quarter 2018 Total Revenue
AQ
01/14MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES : Elevates In-Store Customer Service with Expanded Customer..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 570 M
EBIT 2019 120 M
Net income 2019 71,4 M
Finance 2019 223 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 51,07
P/E ratio 2020 48,12
EV / Sales 2019 5,90x
EV / Sales 2020 5,56x
Capitalization 3 585 M
Chart MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Manhattan Associates, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 55,0 $
Spread / Average Target -0,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eddie Capel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John J. Huntz Chairman
Dennis B. Story Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sanjeev Siotia Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Rob Thomas Senior VP-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC.31.01%3 583
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION25.80%125 560
ACCENTURE24.37%112 204
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES9.84%108 571
VMWARE, INC.34.94%73 989
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING23.12%69 587
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About