Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Manhattan Associates, Inc.    MANH

MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC.

(MANH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Manhattan Associates Announces Date for Reporting First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/02/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

ATLANTA, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced it will release its first quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, after the stock market closes. The press release will be followed by a conference call hosted by Manhattan Associates' senior management at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time, also on April 21, 2020. Investors are invited to listen to a live webcast of the conference call through the investor relations section of the Manhattan Associates website at ir.manh.com.

To listen to the live webcast, please go to the website at least 15 minutes before the call to download and install any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay can be accessed shortly after the call by dialing +1-855-859-2056 in the U.S. and Canada, or +1-404-537-3406 outside the U.S., and entering the conference identification number 7183662 or via the web at ir.manh.com. The phone replay will be available for two weeks after the call, and the internet broadcast will be available until Manhattan Associates' second quarter 2020 earnings release.

About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers. 

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

Contact:Matt Humphries, CFARick Fernandez
 Senior Director, Investor RelationsPress Contact
 Manhattan Associates Inc.Manhattan Associates Inc.
 678-597-6574678-597-6988
 mhumphries@manh.comrfernandez@manh.com




Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC.
04:31pManhattan Associates Announces Date for Reporting First Quarter 2020 Financia..
GL
02/10MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
02/04MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/04MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
02/04Manhattan Associates Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Revenue
GL
01/12MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES : and IHL Group Survey Reveals the Key to Maximizing Omnich..
AQ
01/12Manhattan Associates and Twilio Partner to Modernize Customer Engagement
GL
01/06Manhattan Associates Announces Date for Reporting Fourth Quarter 2019 Financi..
GL
2019MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES : Fulfilio Meets Australian Ecommerce Boom with Manhattan A..
PU
2019MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 650 M
EBIT 2020 133 M
Net income 2020 74,9 M
Finance 2020 226 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 39,1x
P/E ratio 2021 33,4x
EV / Sales2020 4,08x
EV / Sales2021 3,63x
Capitalization 2 881 M
Chart MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Manhattan Associates, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 88,00  $
Last Close Price 45,35  $
Spread / Highest target 143%
Spread / Average Target 94,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 32,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eddie Capel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John J. Huntz Chairman
Dennis B. Story Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sanjeev Siotia Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Rob Thomas Senior VP-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC.-43.13%3 165
ACCENTURE-26.54%104 001
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-21.56%98 551
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LIMITED-0.61%90 999
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-19.84%59 012
VMWARE, INC.-23.58%50 621
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group