Manhattan Associates : Announces Date for Reporting Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

10/03/2018 | 09:13pm CEST

Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced it will release its third quarter 2018 financial results on Tuesday, October 23, 2018, after the stock market closes. The press release will be followed by a conference call hosted by Manhattan Associates' senior management at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time, also on October 23, 2018. Investors are invited to listen to a live webcast of the conference call through the investor relations section of the Manhattan Associates website at www.manh.com.

To listen to the live webcast, please go to the website at least 15 minutes before the call to download and install any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay can be accessed shortly after the call by dialing +1-855-859-2056 in the U.S. and Canada, or +1-404-537-3406 outside the U.S., and entering the conference identification number 5088866 or via the web at www.manh.com. The phone replay will be available for two weeks after the call, and the internet broadcast will be available until Manhattan Associates' fourth quarter 2018 earnings release.

Disclaimer

Manhattan Associates Inc. published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 19:12:07 UTC
