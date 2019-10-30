Manhattan Associates : Fulfilio Meets Australian Ecommerce Boom with Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) has announced that Fulfilio, Australia Post's third party logistics (3PL) business, has chosen Manhattan's Warehouse Management Solution (WMS) to be deployed at its four facilities across Australia in 2020. The WMS solution will support Fulfilio's operations which are growing rapidly as a result of the rising popularity of Australian ecommerce.

Currently the 10th largest ecommerce market in the world, Australia's online sales are booming. Australians spent a total of A$28.6 billion on online shopping in 2018, and 2019 revenues are expected to grow an astonishing 15.1%. As ecommerce continues to grow at this rapid pace, Australia Post found that it needs to continue to significantly improve its 3PL capabilities to meet the demands of its customers and the end consumer.

'We're leading ecommerce fulfillment in Australia and are confident that Manhattan's WMS will help us drive that forward even further,' explained Steve Richardson, Head of 3PL at Australia Post. 'Manhattan Associates' WMS solution will allow us to consolidate four separate systems into one single platform that integrates seamlessly with other IT endpoints throughout our supply chain network.'

Manhattan's WMS will give Fulfilio access to a much higher level of data and real time visibility over its 3PL warehouse operations. This will improve fulfillment efficiency and accuracy, and speed the flow of goods and information through the company's 3PL warehouses, which is vital during peak shopping periods.

'With big shopping events, such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we see a significant increase - up to 800 percent on normal operations - in ecommerce orders, and we need to have confidence we can continue to service these volumes,' added Richardson.

Importantly, Manhattan's WMS has 250 standard API connections, allowing Fulfilio to integrate a number of systems and onboard customers of all sizes quickly. This includes seamlessly connecting with its Fulfilio platform, which sends orders from ecommerce shopping carts to Fulfilio's supply chain systems.

'Ecommerce and consumer demands are constantly shifting, so it is important for Fulfilio to invest in a WMS solution that can futureproof its 3PL warehouse operations,' said Raghav Sibal, Managing Director of Australia and New Zealand for Manhattan Associates. 'Our WMS is highly scalable and flexible, providing technology that will support the future growth of Fulfilio's business and enable it to meet the challenges of ecommerce and other emerging consumer trends for years to come.'