Manhattan Associates : Opens New India Facility

09/19/2019 | 08:07am EDT

Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced that it has expanded and enhanced its Indian operations with the opening of a new facility in Brigade Tech Gardens. This investment increases Manhattan's footprint in India and reflects the company's strong commitment to the country. The new facility was inaugurated on September 18, 2019 in a dedication ceremony hosted by company executives.

Over 1,400 Manhattan team members will be located in this new 170,000-square-foot facility. Designed by NBBJ, a world-renowned architecture, planning and design firm based in Seattle, the 26 acre campus offers amenities like a health and fitness centre, a wide range of dining options, a retail plaza, a hotel, apartments and a conference centre.

'We are excited to move our world class talent to this world class facility,' said Eddie Capel, president and CEO of Manhattan Associates. 'This new office reflects Manhattan's commitment to providing our employees with a state of the art work environment and gives us ample room to grow as we continue to invest in this important region.'

'Our new office is designed to promote agility, openness and collaboration. It will provide a fertile and creative environment for developing the industry's preeminent supply chain and omnichannel commerce solutions,' said Ushasri Tirumala, senior vice president and general manager of India for Manhattan.

Disclaimer

Manhattan Associates Inc. published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 12:06:07 UTC
