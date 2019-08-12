Log in
Manhattan Associates : Wins Two 2019 Australian Business Awards

08/12/2019 | 08:46am EDT

Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced that it has been named an ABA100 winner in The Australian Business Awards 2019. The company's ground-breaking Manhattan Active™ Omni won in the Software Innovation and New Product Innovation categories. The award recognizes Manhattan's commitment to continuous improvement and innovative business processes, as well as its achievements in research and development.

Manhattan Active Omni is a first of its kind omni-channel-as-a-service platform for enterprises that must respond swiftly to the rapidly changing demands of the digital consumer. Born in the cloud with a microservices architecture, Manhattan Active Omni is a suite of order management, point of sale and customer engagement solutions that is always current and fully extensible. It provides complete control of every aspect of omnichannel retail operations-at headquarters, in the contact center or in the store.

'At Manhattan, we strive to be a nucleus of innovation for our clients. We represent the biggest brands in the world and solve their biggest problems by leveraging the industry's most innovative solutions,' said Raghav Sibal, managing director, Australia and New Zealand, Manhattan Associates. 'We are proud to be recognized by The Australian Business Awards as an ABA100 winner for developing leading-edge products that help our customers improve their business.'

Disclaimer

Manhattan Associates Inc. published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 12:45:07 UTC
