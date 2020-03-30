Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Announces Payment of Quarterly Dividend

GREAT NECK, N.Y., March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOAN) announced today that, in accordance with the board approved dividend declared on February 7, 2020, a cash dividend of $0.11 per share will be paid to all shareholders of record on April 10, 2020. The dividend will be paid on April 15, 2020.



Contact: Assaf Ran, CEO (516) 444-3400 SOURCE: Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.