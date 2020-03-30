Log in
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.    LOAN

MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC.

(LOAN)
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Announces Payment of Quarterly Dividend

03/30/2020 | 07:31am EDT

GREAT NECK, N.Y., March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOAN) announced today that, in accordance with the board approved dividend declared on February 7, 2020, a cash dividend of $0.11 per share will be paid to all shareholders of record on April 10, 2020. The dividend will be paid on April 15, 2020.   

Contact:
Assaf Ran, CEO
(516) 444-3400
SOURCE: Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
© GlobeNewswire 2020