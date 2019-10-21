Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

GREAT NECK, N.Y., Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOAN) announced today that total revenue for the three month period ended September 30, 2019 was approximately $1,917,000 compared to approximately $1,891,000 for the three month period ended September 30, 2018, an increase of $26,000, or 1.4%. The increase in revenue is the result of an increase in lending operations. For the three month periods ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, approximately $1,619,000 and $1,617,000, respectively, of our revenues were attributable to interest income on the secured commercial loans that we offer to small businesses, and approximately $298,000 and $275,000, respectively, of our revenues were attributable to origination fees on such loans.

Net income for the three month period ended September 30, 2019 was approximately $1,150,000, or $0.12 per basic and diluted share (based on approximately 9.7 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), versus net income of approximately $1,189,000, or $0.13 per basic and diluted share (based on approximately 9.3 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), for the three month period ended September 30, 2018, a decrease of $39,000, or 3.3%. This decrease is primarily attributable to an increase in general and administrative expenses.

Total revenue for the nine month period ended September 30, 2019 was approximately $5,484,000 compared to approximately $5,224,000 for the nine month period ended September 30, 2018, an increase of $260,000, or 5.0%. The increase in revenue is the result of an increase in lending operations. For the nine month periods ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, revenues of approximately $4,609,000 and $4,469,000, respectively, were attributable to interest income on the secured commercial loans that we offer to small businesses, and approximately $875,000 and $755,000, respectively, were attributable to origination fees on such loans.

Net income for the nine month period ended September 30, 2019 was approximately $3,355,000, or $0.35 per basic and diluted share (based on approximately 9.7 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), versus net income of approximately $3,119,000, or $0.37 per basic and diluted share (based on approximately 8.5 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), for the same period in 2018, an increase of $236,000, or 7.6%. This increase is primarily attributable to the increase in revenue, offset by an increase in general and administrative expenses.

As of September 30, 2019, total shareholders' equity was approximately $33,119,000.

Assaf Ran, Chairman of the Board and CEO, stated, “We continue to operate under challenging market conditions: real estate property prices are declining, listed houses are taking longer to sell, our borrowers are more hesitant to step in to new deals and yet the competition from other lenders remains intense. In addition, the market standard hard money annual interest rate dropped from 12% a year ago to 10% today. Given these conditions, I believe that the financial results for the third quarter reflect success. I believe that our loan portfolio is strong and solid, and will prevail despite the market slow down. Once again, we can proudly report that we have no defaulted loans,” added Mr. Ran.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. offers short-term secured, non–banking loans (sometimes referred to as ‘‘hard money’’ loans) to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation or improvement of properties located in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida. We operate the web site: https://www.manhattanbridgecapital.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release and the statements of our representatives related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “plan,” “project,” “potential,” “seek,” “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “estimate,” or “continue” are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, when we discuss that the belief that our loan portfolio is strong and solid, and will prevail despite the market slow down, we are using forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company’s actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected, expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including but not limited to the following: (i) our loan origination activities, revenues and profits are limited by available funds; (ii) we operate in a highly competitive market and competition may limit our ability to originate loans with favorable interest rates; (iii) our Chief Executive Officer is critical to our business and our future success may depend on our ability to retain him; (iv) if we overestimate the yields on our loans or incorrectly value the collateral securing the loan, we may experience losses; (v) we may be subject to “lender liability” claims; (vi) our due diligence may not uncover all of a borrower’s liabilities or other risks to its business; (vii) borrower concentration could lead to significant losses; and (viii) we may choose to make distributions in our own stock, in which case stockholders may be required to pay income taxes in excess of the cash dividends you receive. The risk factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission identify important factors that could cause such differences. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and we caution potential investors not to place undue reliance on such statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.





MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



Assets September 30, 2019

(unaudited) December 31, 2018

(audited) Loans receivable $ 59,722,672 $ 54,836,127 Interest receivable on loans 763,971 596,777 Cash



125,962 203,682 Cash - restricted



337,512 151,375 Other assets 98,182 73,131 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 102,466 --- Deferred financing costs 27,488 42,040 Total assets $ 61,178,253 $ 55,903,132

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

Liabilities: Line of credit $ 21,864,042 $ 16,622,147 Senior secured notes (net of deferred financing costs of

$491,185 and $547,499, respectively)

5,508,815

5,452,501 Deferred origination fees 404,215 404,676 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 164,582 183,716 Operating lease liability 102,466 --- Other liabilities 15,000 --- Dividends payable --- 1,158,717 Total liabilities 28,059,120 23,821,757

Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred shares - $.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares

authorized; none issued



---



--- Common shares - $.001 par value; 25,000,000 shares

authorized; 9,882,058 and 9,874,191 issued, respectively;

9,658,844 and 9,655,977 outstanding, respectively



9,882



9,874 Additional paid-in capital 33,140,766 33,110,536 Treasury stock, at cost – 223,214 and 218,214 shares (619,688) (590,234) Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 588,173 (448,801) Total stockholders’ equity 33,119,133 32,081,375

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

61,178,253

$

55,903,132





MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

Three Months

Ended September 30, Nine Months

Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018

Interest income from loans

$

1,618,735

$

1,616,518

$

4,608,936

$

4,469,118 Origination fees 298,222 274,936 875,449 754,510 Total revenue 1,916,957 1,891,454 5,484,385 5,223,628 Operating costs and expenses: Interest and amortization of debt service costs 454,307 429,421 1,220,700 1,240,199 Referral fees 861 250 3,569 667 General and administrative expenses 314,820 272,321 913,175 862,994 Total operating costs and expenses 769,988 701,992 2,137,444 2,103,860 Income from operations 1,146,969 1,189,462 3,346,941 3,119,768 Other income 3,000 --- 9,000 --- Income before income tax expense 1,149,969 1,189,462 3,355,941 3,119,768 Income tax expense --- (642) (572) (642)

Net income

$

1,149,969

$

1,188,820

$

3,355,369

$

3,119,126 Basic and diluted net income per common share outstanding: --Basic $ 0.12 $ 0.13 $ 0.35 $ 0.37 --Diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.13 $ 0.35 $ 0.37 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding --Basic 9,658,608 9,266,962 9,657,911 8,499,967 --Diluted 9,659,764 9,274,822 9,659,012 8,507,724





MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

(unaudited)

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019

Common Stock Additional Paid

in Capital Treasury Stock Retained

Earnings Totals Shares Amount Shares Cost Balance, July 1, 2019 9,881,191 $ 9,881 $ 33,137,501 223,214 $ (619,688) $ 597,161 $ 33,124,855 Exercise of warrants 867 1 (1) 0 Non cash compensation 3,266 3,266 Dividends paid (1,158,957) (1,158,957) Net income 1,149,969 1,149,969 Balance, September 30, 2019 9,882,058 $ 9,882 $ 33,140,766 223,214 $ (619,688 ) $ 588,173 $ 33,119,133

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2018

Common Stock Additional Paid

in Capital Treasury Stock Retained

Earnings Totals Shares Amount Shares Cost Balance, July 1, 2018 8,327,917 $ 8,328 $ 23,222,769 210,102 $ (541,491) $ 569,568 $ 23,259,174 Public Offering 1,545,786 1,546 9,881,234 9,882,780 Non cash compensation 3,266 3,266 Dividends paid (974,139) (974,139) Net income 1,188,820 1,188,820 Balance, September 30, 2018 9,873,703 $ 9,874 $ 33,107,269 210,102 $ (541,491 ) $ 784,249 $ 33,359,901

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019

Common Stock Additional Paid

in Capital Treasury Stock Accumulated

Deficit

(Retained

Earnings) Totals Shares Amount Shares Cost Balance, January 1, 2019 9,874,191 $ 9,874 $ 33,110,536 218,214 $ (590,234) $ (448,801) $ 32,081,375 Exercise of options and warrants 7,867 8 20,432 20,440 Purchase of treasury shares 5,000 (29,454) (29,454) Non cash compensation 9,798 9,798 Dividends paid (2,318,395) (2,318,395) Net income 3,355,369 3,355,369 Balance, September 30, 2019 9,882,058 $ 9,882 $ 33,140,766 223,214 $ (619,688 ) $ 588,173 $ 33,119,133

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2018

Common Stock Additional Paid

in Capital Treasury Stock Accumulated

Deficit

(Retained

Earnings) Totals Shares Amount Shares Cost Balance, January 1, 2018 8,319,036 $ 8,319 $ 23,167,511 210,102 $ (541,491) $ (387,666) $ 22,246,673 Public Offering 1,545,786 1,546 9,881,234 9,882,780 Exercise of warrants 8,881 9 48,726 48,735 Non cash compensation 9,798 9,798 Dividends paid (1,947,211) (1,947,211) Net income 3,119,126 3,119,126 Balance, September 30, 2018 9,873,703 $ 9,874 $ 33,107,269 210,102 $ (541,491 ) $ 784,249 $ 33,359,901





MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

Nine Months

Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 3,355,369 $ 3,119,126 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by

operating activities - Amortization of deferred financing costs 70,867 75,073 Depreciation 1,157 3,287 Non cash compensation expense 9,798 9,798 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Interest receivable on loans (167,194 ) (107,088 ) Other assets (26,209 ) (48,052 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (19,134 ) (15,166 ) Deferred origination fees (461 ) 199,381 Net cash provided by operating activities 3,224,193 3,236,359 Cash flows from investing activities: Issuance of short term loans (38,246,965 ) (42,417,500 ) Collections received from loans 33,375,420 29,030,264 Net cash used in investing activities (4,871,545 ) (13,387,236 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from line of credit, net 5,241,895 4,802,752 Proceeds from public offering, net --- 9,882,780 Proceeds from exercise of stock options and warrants 20,440 48,735 Dividends paid (3,477,112 ) (2,839,193 ) Purchase of treasury shares (29,454 ) --- Deferred financing costs --- (20,380 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 1,755,769 11,874,694 Net increase in cash and restricted cash 108,417 1,723,817 Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period 355,057 136,441 Cash and restricted cash, end of period $ 463,474 $ 1,860,258 Supplemental Cash Flow Information: Taxes paid during the period $ 572 $ 642 Interest paid during the period $ 1,144,425 $ 1,142,341 Non-cash Investing Activities: Loan holdback relating to mortgage receivable $ 15,000 $ ---





Contact: Assaf Ran, CEO Vanessa Kao, CFO (516) 444-3400 SOURCE: Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.