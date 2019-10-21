Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.    LOAN

MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC.

(LOAN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/21/2019 | 07:06am EDT

GREAT NECK, N.Y., Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOAN) announced today that total revenue for the three month period ended September 30, 2019 was approximately $1,917,000 compared to approximately $1,891,000 for the three month period ended September 30, 2018, an increase of $26,000, or 1.4%. The increase in revenue is the result of an increase in lending operations. For the three month periods ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, approximately $1,619,000 and $1,617,000, respectively, of our revenues were attributable to interest income on the secured commercial loans that we offer to small businesses, and approximately $298,000 and $275,000, respectively, of our revenues were attributable to origination fees on such loans.

Net income for the three month period ended September 30, 2019 was approximately $1,150,000, or $0.12 per basic and diluted share (based on approximately 9.7 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), versus net income of approximately $1,189,000, or $0.13 per basic and diluted share (based on approximately 9.3 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), for the three month period ended September 30, 2018, a decrease of $39,000, or 3.3%. This decrease is primarily attributable to an increase in general and administrative expenses.

Total revenue for the nine month period ended September 30, 2019 was approximately $5,484,000 compared to approximately $5,224,000 for the nine month period ended September 30, 2018, an increase of $260,000, or 5.0%. The increase in revenue is the result of an increase in lending operations. For the nine month periods ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, revenues of approximately $4,609,000 and $4,469,000, respectively, were attributable to interest income on the secured commercial loans that we offer to small businesses, and approximately $875,000 and $755,000, respectively, were attributable to origination fees on such loans.

Net income for the nine month period ended September 30, 2019 was approximately $3,355,000, or $0.35 per basic and diluted share (based on approximately 9.7 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), versus net income of approximately $3,119,000, or $0.37 per basic and diluted share (based on approximately 8.5 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), for the same period in 2018, an increase of $236,000, or 7.6%. This increase is primarily attributable to the increase in revenue, offset by an increase in general and administrative expenses.

As of September 30, 2019, total shareholders' equity was approximately $33,119,000.

Assaf Ran, Chairman of the Board and CEO, stated, “We continue to operate under challenging market conditions: real estate property prices are declining, listed houses are taking longer to sell, our borrowers are more hesitant to step in to new deals and yet the competition from other lenders remains intense. In addition, the market standard hard money annual interest rate dropped from 12% a year ago to 10% today. Given these conditions, I believe that the financial results for the third quarter reflect success. I believe that our loan portfolio is strong and solid, and will prevail despite the market slow down.  Once again, we can proudly report that we have no defaulted loans,” added Mr. Ran.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. offers short-term secured, non–banking loans (sometimes referred to as ‘‘hard money’’ loans) to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation or improvement of properties located in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida. We operate the web site: https://www.manhattanbridgecapital.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release and the statements of our representatives related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “plan,” “project,” “potential,” “seek,” “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “estimate,” or “continue” are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, when we discuss that the belief that our loan portfolio is strong and solid, and will prevail despite the market slow down, we are using forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company’s actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected, expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including but not limited to the following: (i) our loan origination activities, revenues and profits are limited by available funds; (ii) we operate in a highly competitive market and competition may limit our ability to originate loans with favorable interest rates; (iii) our Chief Executive Officer is critical to our business and our future success may depend on our ability to retain him; (iv) if we overestimate the yields on our loans or incorrectly value the collateral securing the loan, we may experience losses; (v) we may be subject to “lender liability” claims; (vi) our due diligence may not uncover all of a borrower’s liabilities or other risks to its business; (vii) borrower concentration could lead to significant losses; and (viii) we may choose to make distributions in our own stock, in which case stockholders may be required to pay income taxes in excess of the cash dividends you receive. The risk factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission identify important factors that could cause such differences. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and we caution potential investors not to place undue reliance on such statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.


MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 
         Assets		September 30, 2019
  (unaudited)		 December 31, 2018
  (audited)
  Loans receivable$  59,722,672 $  54,836,127
  Interest receivable on loans 763,971  596,777
  Cash 

 		 125,962  203,682
  Cash - restricted

 		 337,512  151,375
  Other assets 98,182  73,131
  Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 102,466  ---
  Deferred financing costs 27,488  42,040
    Total assets$  61,178,253 $  55,903,132

     Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

Liabilities:   
Line of credit$ 21,864,042  $ 16,622,147 
Senior secured notes (net of deferred financing costs of
$491,185 and $547,499, respectively)		 
5,508,815		   
5,452,501		 
Deferred origination fees 404,215   404,676 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses 164,582   183,716 
Operating lease liability 102,466   --- 
Other liabilities 15,000   --- 
Dividends payable ---   1,158,717 
      Total liabilities 28,059,120   23,821,757 
 
Commitments and contingencies		   
Stockholders’ equity:   
Preferred shares - $.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares
authorized; none issued		  

---		    

---		 
Common shares - $.001 par value; 25,000,000 shares
authorized; 9,882,058 and 9,874,191 issued, respectively;
9,658,844 and 9,655,977 outstanding, respectively		  

9,882		    

9,874		 
Additional paid-in capital 33,140,766   33,110,536 
Treasury stock, at cost – 223,214 and 218,214 shares (619,688)   (590,234) 
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 588,173   (448,801) 
    Total stockholders’ equity 33,119,133   32,081,375 

 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
  61,178,253		  
$
  55,903,132		 


MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)

 Three Months
Ended September 30,		Nine Months
Ended September 30,
  2019 2018  2019  2018 

Interest income from loans
$
1,618,735
$
1,616,518		 
$
4,608,936		 
$
4,469,118		 
Origination fees 298,222 274,936  875,449  754,510 
  Total revenue 1,916,957 1,891,454  5,484,385  5,223,628 
     
Operating costs and expenses:    
Interest and amortization of debt service costs 454,307 429,421  1,220,700  1,240,199 
Referral fees 861 250  3,569  667 
General and administrative expenses 314,820 272,321  913,175  862,994 
  Total operating costs and expenses 769,988 701,992  2,137,444  2,103,860 
Income from operations 1,146,969 1,189,462  3,346,941  3,119,768 
Other income 3,000 ---  9,000  --- 
Income before income tax expense 1,149,969 1,189,462  3,355,941  3,119,768 
Income tax expense --- (642)   (572)   (642) 
 
Net income
$
1,149,969
$
1,188,820		 
$
3,355,369		 
$
3,119,126		 
     
Basic and diluted net income per common share outstanding:    
--Basic$  0.12$  0.13 $      0.35 $      0.37 
--Diluted$  0.12$  0.13 $      0.35 $      0.37 
     
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding    
--Basic    9,658,608    9,266,962     9,657,911     8,499,967 
--Diluted    9,659,764    9,274,822     9,659,012     8,507,724 


MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
(unaudited)

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019

 Common StockAdditional Paid
in Capital		Treasury StockRetained
Earnings		Totals
 SharesAmount SharesCost  
Balance, July 1, 20199,881,191$9,881$33,137,501223,214$(619,688)$ 597,161$  33,124,855
Exercise of warrants867 1 (1)    0
Non cash compensation   3,266    3,266
Dividends paid      (1,158,957) (1,158,957)
Net income      1,149,969 1,149,969
Balance, September 30, 20199,882,058$9,882$33,140,766223,214$(619,688)$    588,173$  33,119,133

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2018

 Common StockAdditional Paid
in Capital		Treasury StockRetained
Earnings		Totals
 SharesAmount SharesCost  
Balance, July 1, 20188,327,917$8,328$23,222,769210,102$(541,491)$    569,568$  23,259,174
Public Offering1,545,786 1,546 9,881,234    9,882,780
Non cash compensation   3,266    3,266
Dividends paid      (974,139) (974,139)
Net income      1,188,820 1,188,820
Balance, September 30, 20189,873,703$9,874$33,107,269210,102$(541,491)$    784,249$  33,359,901

    FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019    

 Common StockAdditional Paid
in Capital		Treasury StockAccumulated
Deficit
(Retained
Earnings)		Totals
 SharesAmount SharesCost  
Balance, January 1, 20199,874,191$9,874$33,110,536218,214$(590,234)$(448,801)$  32,081,375
Exercise of options and warrants7,867   8 20,432    20,440
Purchase of treasury shares   5,000 (29,454)  (29,454)
Non cash compensation   9,798    9,798
Dividends paid      (2,318,395) (2,318,395)
Net income      3,355,369 3,355,369
Balance, September 30, 20199,882,058$9,882$33,140,766223,214$(619,688)$    588,173$  33,119,133

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2018

 Common StockAdditional Paid
in Capital		Treasury StockAccumulated
Deficit
(Retained
Earnings)		Totals
 SharesAmount SharesCost  
Balance, January 1, 20188,319,036$  8,319$ 23,167,511210,102$ (541,491)$(387,666)$  22,246,673
Public Offering1,545,786 1,546 9,881,234    9,882,780
Exercise of warrants8,881 9 48,726    48,735
Non cash compensation   9,798    9,798
Dividends paid      (1,947,211) (1,947,211)
Net income        3,119,126 3,119,126
Balance, September 30, 20189,873,703$9,874$33,107,269210,102$(541,491)$   784,249$  33,359,901


MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)

  Nine Months
Ended September 30,
    2019    2018 
Cash flows from operating activities:    
  Net income $  3,355,369  $  3,119,126 
  Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by 
  operating activities -		    
  Amortization of deferred financing costs  70,867   75,073 
  Depreciation  1,157   3,287 
  Non cash compensation expense  9,798   9,798 
  Changes in operating assets and liabilities:    
     Interest receivable on loans  (167,194)  (107,088)
     Other assets  (26,209)  (48,052)
     Accounts payable and accrued expenses  (19,134)  (15,166)
     Deferred origination fees    (461)    199,381 
         Net cash provided by operating activities  3,224,193   3,236,359 
     
Cash flows from investing activities:    
  Issuance of short term loans  (38,246,965)  (42,417,500)
  Collections received from loans  33,375,420   29,030,264 
         Net cash used in investing activities  (4,871,545)  (13,387,236)
     
Cash flows from financing activities:    
  Proceeds from line of credit, net  5,241,895   4,802,752 
  Proceeds from public offering, net  ---   9,882,780 
  Proceeds from exercise of stock options and warrants  20,440   48,735 
  Dividends paid  (3,477,112)  (2,839,193)
  Purchase of treasury shares  (29,454)  --- 
  Deferred financing costs  ---   (20,380)
          Net cash provided by financing activities  1,755,769   11,874,694 
     
Net increase in cash and restricted cash  108,417   1,723,817 
Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period  355,057   136,441 
Cash and restricted cash, end of period $    463,474  $    1,860,258 
     
Supplemental Cash Flow Information:    
Taxes paid during the period $  572  $  642 
Interest paid during the period $  1,144,425  $  1,142,341 
     
Non-cash Investing Activities:    
Loan holdback relating to mortgage receivable $  15,000  $  --- 

 

Contact:
Assaf Ran, CEO
Vanessa Kao, CFO
(516) 444-3400
SOURCE: Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL,
07:06aManhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
GL
07:04aMANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CON..
AQ
10/09MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/26Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Announces Payment of Quarterly $0.12 per Share..
GL
07/30Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend
GL
07/26Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
GL
07/26MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CON..
AQ
07/09MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/27Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Announces Payment of Quarterly $0.12 per Share..
GL
06/21MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submi..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 4,34 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,50%
P/E ratio 2019 14,2x
P/E ratio 2020 13,3x
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 61,8 M
Chart MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 7,50  $
Last Close Price 6,40  $
Spread / Highest target 17,2%
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Assaf N. Ran Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Vanessa Kao Chief Financial Officer, Secretary, Treasurer & VP
Eran Goldshmit Independent Director
Michael J. Jackson Independent Director
Lyron L. Bentovim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC.13.88%62
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-10.59%12 786
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.-6.36%8 885
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.25.11%6 941
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP.9.01%6 436
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.13.65%4 863
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group