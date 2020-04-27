Manila Electric : 1Q Net Profit Fell 53% on Impairment Charges

By P.R. Venkat



Manila Electric Co.'s first-quarter net profit fell 53% mainly due to an impairment charge on its investment.

Net profit was 2.65 billion pesos (US$52.32 million) while revenue declined 7% to PHP70.03 billion due to lower power generation and lower charges on electricity supply, Manila Electric said Tuesday.

The company said that it was too early to give any financial guidance for 2020 as the impact due to Covid-19 was still unfolding.

"That said, we remain optimistic that we will see a recovery in the overall business environment starting the second half of 2020," the company said.

