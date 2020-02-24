Log in
MANILA ELECTRIC COMPANY

MANILA ELECTRIC COMPANY

(MER)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Manila Electric : 2019 Net Profit Rises 6%

02/24/2020 | 02:31am EST

By P.R. Venkat

Manila Electric Co.'s 2019 net profit rose 6% due to increased sales for its electricity generation business.

Net profit was 23.83 billion Philippines peso (US$468.31 million), while revenue rose 5% to PHP318.23 billion, Manila Electric said in a filing to the local stock exchange on Monday.

In 2019, the company's consolidated volume of electricity sold was 46,871 gigawatts, up 6%. Manila Electric said that its customer base also rose 4% to 6.9 million last year.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Financials (PHP)
Sales 2019 325 B
EBIT 2019 30 824 M
Net income 2019 23 240 M
Finance 2019 5 151 M
Yield 2019 6,02%
P/E ratio 2019 13,1x
P/E ratio 2020 12,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,92x
EV / Sales2020 0,86x
Capitalization 304 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 334,17  PHP
Last Close Price 270,00  PHP
Spread / Highest target 54,8%
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ray Celis Espinosa President & Chief Executive Officer
Manuel Velez Pangilinan Chairman
Betty C. Siy-Yap Chief Finance Officer & Senior Vice President
Maria T. Migrino Chief Information Security Officer & VP
Artemio Villaseñor Panganiban Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANILA ELECTRIC COMPANY5 979
NEXTERA ENERGY14.63%135 732
ENEL S.P.A.19.24%93 237
IBERDROLA21.79%78 365
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION12.30%75 114
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.7.92%73 568
