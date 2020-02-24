Manila Electric : 2019 Net Profit Rises 6%

By P.R. Venkat



Manila Electric Co.'s 2019 net profit rose 6% due to increased sales for its electricity generation business.

Net profit was 23.83 billion Philippines peso (US$468.31 million), while revenue rose 5% to PHP318.23 billion, Manila Electric said in a filing to the local stock exchange on Monday.

In 2019, the company's consolidated volume of electricity sold was 46,871 gigawatts, up 6%. Manila Electric said that its customer base also rose 4% to 6.9 million last year.

