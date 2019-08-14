Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE, INC.  >  Manila Electric Company    MER   PHY5764J1483

MANILA ELECTRIC COMPANY

(MER)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Manila Electric : CG Summit for CRS and Comm Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 10:12pm EDT

June 04, 2019

MERALCO Conducts Corporate Governance Summit for Customer Retail Services and

Corporation Communications Group

In support of MERALCO's Corporate Governance awareness campaign, the Corporate Governance and Compliance Office (CGCO) conducted the Corporate Governance (CG) Summit for Customer Retail Services (CRS) and Corporation Communications Group on June 04, 2019 at the Multi-Purpose Hall, Meralco Compound, Pasig City.

Through the use of creative media during the CG Summit's lectures and games, the CGCO was able to engage the CRS and Corporation Communications Group into active participation during the discussion of CG policies, programs, and initiatives. Aside from utilizing infomercials during the Summit, the 216 participants were treated to interactive games such as Family Feud and Kahoot which incorporated questions and scenarios applying CG policies and principles.

At the end of the program, Mr. Alfredo Panlilio, SVP and Head of the CRS and Corporate Communications Group, also took the CG Summit as his platform to address his Group before relinquishing his post as their Head to assume the role of Chief Revenue Officer at PLDT and Smart Communications effective July 2019. He reminded the Group which he has led since 2010 to be good soldiers in exercising the CG principles as they serve MERALCO's customers.

Disclaimer

Meralco - Manila Electric Company published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 02:11:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MANILA ELECTRIC COMPANY
10:12pMANILA ELECTRIC : MERALCO Holds Corporate Governance Summit for Vendors and Supp..
PU
10:12pMANILA ELECTRIC : MERALCO Participates in MVP Group ACGES November 16 2019
PU
10:12pMANILA ELECTRIC : CG Summit for CRS and Comm Group
PU
08:06aMANILA ELECTRIC : 'PDS Shares Were Not Evaluated Before Transaction'
AQ
07/06MANILA ELECTRIC : Solar farm starts supply to Meralco
AQ
07/05MANILA ELECTRIC : Meralco to refund customers this month
AQ
06/14GROUP TELLS MERALCO : We're closely watching your next move on PSAs
AQ
06/07MANILA ELECTRIC : SMC Global Power asks Meralco to start selection process for 2..
AQ
06/07MANILA ELECTRIC : Party-list asks Meralco to abandon coal plants, shift to RE
AQ
06/06MANILA ELECTRIC : Meralco to finish 1,000-MW RE projects in next 5-7 years
AQ
More news
Financials (PHP)
Sales 2019 333 B
EBIT 2019 28 140 M
Net income 2019 23 201 M
Finance 2019 9 434 M
Yield 2019 4,43%
P/E ratio 2019 17,3x
P/E ratio 2020 17,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,18x
EV / Sales2020 1,14x
Capitalization 402 B
Chart MANILA ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Manila Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 350,36  PHP
Last Close Price 356,40  PHP
Spread / Highest target 17,8%
Spread / Average Target -1,70%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oscar S. Reyes President, CEO & Executive Director
Manuel Velez Pangilinan Chairman
Betty C. Siy-Yap Chief Finance Officer & Senior Vice President
Ray Celis Espinosa Non-Executive Director & Deputy CEO
Manuel M. Lopez Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANILA ELECTRIC COMPANY8 003
NEXTERA ENERGY INC24.05%103 304
ENEL SPA20.50%69 158
DUKE ENERGY CORP4.08%65 443
IBERDROLA27.27%63 592
DOMINION ENERGY INC.5.49%60 559
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group