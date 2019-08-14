Manila Electric : CG Summit for CRS and Comm Group

June 04, 2019

MERALCO Conducts Corporate Governance Summit for Customer Retail Services and

Corporation Communications Group

In support of MERALCO's Corporate Governance awareness campaign, the Corporate Governance and Compliance Office (CGCO) conducted the Corporate Governance (CG) Summit for Customer Retail Services (CRS) and Corporation Communications Group on June 04, 2019 at the Multi-Purpose Hall, Meralco Compound, Pasig City.

Through the use of creative media during the CG Summit's lectures and games, the CGCO was able to engage the CRS and Corporation Communications Group into active participation during the discussion of CG policies, programs, and initiatives. Aside from utilizing infomercials during the Summit, the 216 participants were treated to interactive games such as Family Feud and Kahoot which incorporated questions and scenarios applying CG policies and principles.

At the end of the program, Mr. Alfredo Panlilio, SVP and Head of the CRS and Corporate Communications Group, also took the CG Summit as his platform to address his Group before relinquishing his post as their Head to assume the role of Chief Revenue Officer at PLDT and Smart Communications effective July 2019. He reminded the Group which he has led since 2010 to be good soldiers in exercising the CG principles as they serve MERALCO's customers.