Manila Electric : MERALCO Holds Corporate Governance Summit for Vendors and Suppliers

November 12, 2018

MERALCO Holds Corporate Governance Summit for Vendors and Suppliers

MERALCO's Corporate Governance and Compliance Office (CGCO), in partnership with the Strategic Sourcing and Vendor Management Office, led the 2018 Suppliers and Vendors Corporate Governance (CG) Summit last November 12, 2018 at the Meralco Orange Fit Center, Meralco Compound, Pasig City.

Atty. Jocelyn Villar-Altamira, AVP and Head of CGCO, provided an overview of MERALCO's current corporate governance structure, its CG policies and guidelines in place. She also discussed the role of all stakeholders in the implementation of the Company's CG policies, programs, and initiatives. Atty. Lester Bernardo, Jr., Deputy Data Protection Officer and Manager of the Corporate Governance Office, also discussed the Company's data governance framework in light of the Data Privacy Act and its implementing rules and regulations.

Attended by 258 representatives of MERALCO's Vendors, Suppliers, and Contractors, the CG Summit featured videos and interactive learning sessions to empower them to continuously apply the Company's core CG principles of Fairness, Accountability, Integrity, Transparency, and Honesty in all their transactions.