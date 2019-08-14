Manila Electric : MERALCO Participates in MVP Group ACGES November 16 2019

November 16, 2018

MERALCO Participates in MVP Group's

Annual Corporate Governance Enhancement Session

Photo from PLDT

Together with other officers from the MVP Group of Companies, MERALCO Directors and members of the senior management participated in the Annual Corporate Governance Enhancement Session (ACGES) held on November 16, 2018 at the Grand Hyatt Manila.

An event organized by the Corporate Governance offices of companies under the MVP Group, the ACGES serves as an education and communication program to continuously train the Group's Board of Directors and officers through sessions conducted by internationally- known experts who share their experience, expertise, and insights on new developments and trends in good corporate governance. The notable resource persons involved in this year's session include Dr. Matthew Bell, a partner at Ernst and Young (EY) and EY's Oceania leader of Climate Change and Sustainability, who discussed "Sustainability Strategy in a Disruptive Business Environment: Environment, Social and Governance Best Practices and Compliance Issues". Following Dr. Bell, Mr. Paul Brody, also a partner at EY and its Global Innovation Leader for Blockchain, spoke about "Blockchain Technology Use Cases and Strategic Benefits, Risks, and Government Issues".

This training is in compliance with MERALCO's Revised Manual of Corporate Governance, the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) Resolution No. 1, Series of 2004, and the recommendations under the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)'s Code of Corporate Governance which recommend for Corporate Governance training of directors and key officers of electric utilities and publicly-listed companies. More than compliance, the participation of MERALCO and other companies under the MVP Group in the ACGES serves as a venue to share ideas and collaborate on improving and strengthening business practices to the benefit of all the MVP Group's stakeholders.