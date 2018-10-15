Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE, INC.  >  Manila Electric Company    MER   PHY5764J1483

MANILA ELECTRIC COMPANY (MER)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Manila Electric : Meralco ranks among Philippines’ Top 20 PLCs under ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 10:23am CEST

October 15, 2018

Meralco Corporate Governance Office conducts governance onboarding program for the newly appointed Chief Audit Executive, Ms. Melanie T. Oteyza

As part of Meralco's commitment to uphold its culture of good governance and responsible management, the Corporate Governance Office (CGO) welcomed the newly appointed Chief Audit Executive, Ms. Melanie T. Oteyza to the Company with an orientation on the Company's governance practices last October 12, 2018 at the Corporate Audits Discussion Room, 7th Floor Lopez Building, Ortigas Ave., Pasig City.

Corporate Governance and Compliance Office (CGCO) AVP and Head, Atty. Jocelyn C. Villar-Altamira and CGO Manager, Atty. Lester F. Bernardo, Jr. gave an in-depth discussion on the Company's four pillars of governance, namely: Infrastructure, Information, Implementation, and Support to One Meralco, the Company's governance structure and best internal audit practices under the Integrated-Annual Corporate Governance Report.

In addition to this, CGO scheduled another meeting with Ms. Oteyza to brief her regarding the Company's compliance procedures. This will be presented by the Compliance Manager, Mr. Thom Ryan Q. Ortega. Moreover, on November 16, 2018, Ms. Oteyza will be joining her fellow key officers, as well as the board of directors, for the MVP Group's Annual Corporate Governance Enhancement Session.

Through this effort, CGCO aims to fulfill its commitment in providing continuous education to the Company's key officers to help them effectively carry out their roles in the organization.

Disclaimer

Meralco - Manila Electric Company published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 08:22:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MANILA ELECTRIC COMPANY
10:23aMANILA ELECTRIC : Meralco ranks among Philippines’ Top 20 PLCs under ASEAN..
PU
10/10MANILA ELECTRIC : Meralco lowers electric rates
AQ
10/08MANILA ELECTRIC : Meralco power rates down P0.0966 per kWh in October
AQ
09/18MANILA ELECTRIC : Shift to natural gas
AQ
09/08MANILA ELECTRIC : Meralco bares slight power-rate cut for September billing peri..
AQ
09/06MANILA ELECTRIC : Meralco dropping P0.1458 per kWh from Sept.s electricity rates
AQ
09/04MANILA ELECTRIC : Power rates to remain stable in September, says Meralco
AQ
08/23MANILA ELECTRIC COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/16MANILA ELECTRIC : Meralco earnings jump 14% to P11.97 B
AQ
08/16MANILA ELECTRIC : Meralco, PLDT may deploy 5G network together
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/30Manila Electric Co. (MERALCO) ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
04/30Manila Electric Co. (MERALCO) ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/27Manila Electric Co. (MERALCO) ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Manila Electric Co. (MERALCO) ADR 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (PHP)
Sales 2018 302 B
EBIT 2018 30 936 M
Net income 2018 20 809 M
Finance 2018 14 300 M
Yield 2018 4,39%
P/E ratio 2018 19,03
P/E ratio 2019 18,41
EV / Sales 2018 1,27x
EV / Sales 2019 1,23x
Capitalization 397 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 340  PHP
Spread / Average Target -3,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oscar S. Reyes President, CEO & Executive Director
Manuel Velez Pangilinan Chairman
Betty C. Siy-Yap Chief Finance Officer & Senior Vice President
Ray Celis Espinosa Non-Executive Director & General Counsel
Manuel M. Lopez Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANILA ELECTRIC COMPANY7 336
DUKE ENERGY CORP-4.90%56 974
DOMINION ENERGY-11.95%46 927
IBERDROLA-7.12%44 368
SOUTHERN COMPANY-9.38%44 155
EXELON CORPORATION8.88%41 273
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.