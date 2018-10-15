Manila Electric : Meralco ranks among Philippines’ Top 20 PLCs under ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard

October 15, 2018

Meralco Corporate Governance Office conducts governance onboarding program for the newly appointed Chief Audit Executive, Ms. Melanie T. Oteyza

As part of Meralco's commitment to uphold its culture of good governance and responsible management, the Corporate Governance Office (CGO) welcomed the newly appointed Chief Audit Executive, Ms. Melanie T. Oteyza to the Company with an orientation on the Company's governance practices last October 12, 2018 at the Corporate Audits Discussion Room, 7th Floor Lopez Building, Ortigas Ave., Pasig City.

Corporate Governance and Compliance Office (CGCO) AVP and Head, Atty. Jocelyn C. Villar-Altamira and CGO Manager, Atty. Lester F. Bernardo, Jr. gave an in-depth discussion on the Company's four pillars of governance, namely: Infrastructure, Information, Implementation, and Support to One Meralco, the Company's governance structure and best internal audit practices under the Integrated-Annual Corporate Governance Report.

In addition to this, CGO scheduled another meeting with Ms. Oteyza to brief her regarding the Company's compliance procedures. This will be presented by the Compliance Manager, Mr. Thom Ryan Q. Ortega. Moreover, on November 16, 2018, Ms. Oteyza will be joining her fellow key officers, as well as the board of directors, for the MVP Group's Annual Corporate Governance Enhancement Session.

Through this effort, CGCO aims to fulfill its commitment in providing continuous education to the Company's key officers to help them effectively carry out their roles in the organization.