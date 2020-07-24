Log in
Manitex International : Will Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 6, 2020

07/24/2020 | 11:17am EDT

On Friday, July 24, 2020, at 9:50 AM ET

Manitex International, Inc. Will Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 6, 2020

Conference Call Scheduled for 4:30 PM ET

BRIDGEVIEW, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2020 / Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) a leading international provider of cranes and specialized industrial equipment, today announced that management will announce its Second Quarter 2020 financial results after the close of the market, on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Steve Filipov, the company's Chief Executive Officer will then lead a public conference call, slated to begin at 4:30 PM Eastern Time, to discuss the results with the investment community.

Anyone interested in participating in the call should dial 866-269-4262 from within the United States or 323-289- 6576 if calling internationally. A replay will be available until August 13, 2020, 11:59 PM which can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 if calling within the United States or 412-317-6671 if calling internationally. Please use passcode 3902647 to access the replay.

The call will additionally be broadcast live with accompanying slides and archived for 90 days over the internet, accessible at the investor relations portion of the Company's corporate website, www.manitexinternational.com/eventspresentations.aspx.

About Manitex International, Inc.

Manitex International, Inc. is a leading worldwide provider of highly engineered mobile cranes (truck mounted straight-mast and knuckle boom cranes, industrial cranes, rough terrain cranes and railroad cranes), truck mounted aerial work platforms and specialized industrial equipment. Our products, which are manufactured in facilities located in the USA and Europe, are targeted to selected niche markets where their unique designs and engineering excellence fill the needs of our customers and provide a competitive advantage. We have consistently added to our portfolio of branded products and equipment both through internal development and focused acquisitions to diversify and expand our sales and profit base while remaining committed to our niche market strategy. Our brands include Manitex, PM, MAC, PM-Tadano, Oil & Steel, Badger, and Valla.

Contact:

Manitex International, Inc.

Steve Filipov

Chief Executive Officer

  1. 237-2054sfilipov@manitex.com

Darrow Associates, Inc.

Peter Seltzberg, Managing Director

Investor Relations

  1. 419-9915pseltzberg@darrowir.com

SOURCE: Manitex International, Inc.

Disclaimer

Manitex International Inc. published this content on 24 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2020 15:15:16 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 185 M - -
Net income 2020 -8,90 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -10,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 91,9 M 91,9 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 598
Free-Float 72,8%
Chart MANITEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Manitex International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANITEX INTERNATIONAL, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 6,00 $
Last Close Price 4,65 $
Spread / Highest target 29,0%
Spread / Average Target 29,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stoyan Filipov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steve Kiefer President & Chief Operating Officer
David J. Langevin Executive Chairman
Laura R. Yu Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Marvin B. Rosenberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANITEX INTERNATIONAL, INC.-21.85%92
NORDSON CORPORATION18.49%11 333
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.238.38%9 501
MAREL HF.17.75%3 972
VALMET OYJ6.04%3 924
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.60%3 747
