Manitou : 2020 Half-year report

Current provisions Current financial liabilities Current lease debts Trade payables Current income tax Other current liabilities
48 862
46 053
146 416
12 269
9 864
3 088
2 590
1 751
2 380
215 696
207 304
18 964
19 202
64 722
128 765
5 602
4 873
253 446
178 243
4 087
2 769
157 579
146 917
Current liabilities
504 399
480 769
Total equity & liabilities
1 384 740
1 370 371
1.4 CONSOLIDATED SHAREHOLDERS'EQUITY AS AT JUNE 30, 2020
Total equity
Share
Cumulative
Attribuable to
Non-
translation
Treasury
Consolidated
equity holders
Share capital
premium
controlling
Total
adjustment
shares
reserves
of the parent
account
interests
company
in thousands of euros
As of december 31, 2018
39 668
46 098
1 723
-24018
533 503
592 389
4 585
596 974
Impact of new standards
-1 193
-1 190
-3
-1 193
As of january 1, 2019
39 668
46 098
1 723
-24018
532 311
591 199
4 582
595 781
Gains and losses recognized in equity
2 228
-3 030
-863
62
-802
Net income
60 079
59 742
337
60 079
Comprehensive income
2 228
57 049
58 879
399
59 277
Stock option plan-related expenses
Dividends paid
-29 867
-29 763
-104
-29 867
Treasury shares
60
-60
Capital increase
Changes in control of
437
437
437
consolidated entities
Acquisition and disposal of minority
-5
-117
112
-5
interests' shares
Purchase commitments for minority
interests' shares
Change in translation reserves
-437
-437
-437
Other
182
182
182
As of june 30, 2019
39 668
46 098
3 514
-23958
560 047
620 381
4 989
625 370
Impact of new standards
190
191
-1
190
As of july 1, 2019
39 668
46 098
3 514
-23958
560 237
620 572
4 988
625 560
Gains and losses recognized in equity
4 633
-1 837
2 656
141
2 797
Net income
35 676
35 881
-205
35 676
Comprehensive income
4 633
33 839
38 536
-64
38 472
Stock option plan-related expenses
Dividends paid
-295
-276
-19
-295
Treasury shares
244
-244
Capital increase
Changes in control of
172
-15
187
172
consolidated entities
Acquisition and disposal of minority
-3
-2
-1
-3
interests' shares
Purchase commitments for minority
723
723
723
interests' shares
Change in translation reserves
Other
17
17
17
As of december 31, 2019
39 668
46 098
8 148
-23714
594 446
658 831
5 815
664 646
Impact of new standards
As of january 1, 2020
39 668
46 098
8 148
-23714
594 446
658 831
5 815
664 646
Gains and losses recognized in equity
-4 692
7 720
3 799
-769
3 029
Net income
13 545
13 459
86
13 545
Comprehensive income
-4 692
21 265
17 258
-683
16 575
Stock option plan-related expenses
Dividends paid
Treasury shares
1
1
1
Capital increase
Changes in control of
consolidated entities
Acquisition and disposal of minority
interests' shares
Purchase commitments for minority
690
690
690
interests' shares
Change in translation reserves
Other
386
378
8
386
As of june 30, 2020
39 668
46 098
3 456
-23713
616 789
676 468
5 831
682 298
1.5 CASH FLOW STATEMENT AS AT JUNE 30, 2020
in thousands of euros
2019
H1 2019
H1 2020
Net Income
95 757
60 079
13 545
Income from equity affiliates net of dividends
1 375
1 497
-1 012
Amortizations and depreciations
46 022
21 511
24 934
Provisions and impairments
3 829
1 885
637
Income tax expense (current and deferred)
44 982
27 359
8 791
Other non-cash income and expenses
135
485
401
Cash flow operations
192 100
112 816
47 296
Taxes paid
-48 265
-12 751
-10 266
Change in working capital requirement
-56 134
-65 607
15 994
Change in capitalized lease machines
-21 060
-11 332
-4 418
Cash flow from operating activities
66 641
23 126
48 605
Proceeds from sales of intangible assets
-20 864
-9 647
-9 386
Proceeds from sales of tangible assets
-50 243
-19 502
-15 734
Change in fixed assets payables
2 761
474
-2 724
Disposals of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
882
470
68
Acquisitions of investments in obtaining control
-2 668
-459
0
Disposals of investments with loss of control
0
0
0
Others
-25
-429
-461
Cash flow from investing activities
-70157
-29093
-28238
Capital increase
171
0
0
Dividends paid
-30 162
-29 866
0
Purchase of treasury shares
0
-163
0
Repurchase of non-controlling interests
0
0
0
Change in others financials liabilities and assets
32 430
98 873
91 604
Payement of finance lease liabilities
-5 178
-2 661
-3 143
Others
1 098
-1 268
-3 230
Cash flow from financing activities
-1641
64 915
85 231
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and bank overdrafts
-5157
58 948
105 598
Cash, cash equivalents and bank overdrafts at beginning of the year
-609
-609
-4 997
Exchange gains (losses) on cash and bank overdrafts
769
467
966
Cash, cash equivalents and bank overdrafts at end of year
-4997
58 806
101 567
1.6 EXTRACT FROM THE NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS AT 30 JUNE 2020
1.6.1 HALF YEAR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND COVID-19IMPACT
The half-year financial statements, which do not make it possible to prejudge the full year, take into account all the accounting entries at the end of the period considered necessary by the Group's management to give a true and fair view of the information presented.
Income and expenses related to the Covid-19 epidemic are recognized in recurring operating income and expenses, with the exception of income and expenses that are usually recognized in non-current income in accordance with previously applied accounting principles.
Impairment tests of R&D-related intangible assets are carried out in the second half of the year as part of budget preparation. Impairment tests are carried out at the half-yearly close only in the event of an unfavorable trend in certain indicators.
With the Covid-19 crisis, value tests were undertaken on the main capitalized R&D costs on the basis of revised budgets and discount rates. These tests did not reveal any impairment at June 30, 2020. An additional 10% decrease in revenue would not result in the recognition of an impairment loss.
The Group has not carried out any tests on tangible assets, consisting mainly of land, buildings and industrial equipment. To date, the value of these assets is not called into question by the current epidemic.
Other asset items (inventories, trade receivables, etc.) have been valued in accordance with the Group rules. The current epidemic did not have a significant impact on the value of these items at June 30, 2020.
Actuarial valuation assumptions were refreshed at the end of June in order to update the amount of provisions for pensions and employee benefits.
1.6.2 HIGHLIGHTS
COVID-19CRISIS
The worldwide spread of Covid-19 during the first half of 2020 had and still has an impact over the Group's sales, down to 35% in the first half of 2020, and on our production capacities.
PRODUCTION SHUTDOWN
As early as March, the Group put in place emergency health measures and decided to close production sites in France, Italy and India. In the United States, production activities were maintained throughout the period.
Spare parts and service activities were maintained and distribution activities continued at a slower rate.
These production shutdowns were followed, as soon as possible, by the setting up of partial activity, particularly in France and Italy. The Group has also generalized home office.
Since mid-April, after reorganizing processes in line with health constraints, production has gradually restarted in France and Italy.
Since May, all sites have resumed production. For support functions, partial activity was maintained in France to adapt to the market downturn.
Despite productivity problems linked to health measures, current production capacities are in line with the Group's order book and, given seasonality, respond to a particularly strong demand from the agricultural market.
IMPLEMENTATION OF THE "RESILIENCE"PROGRAM
To deal with this crisis and the downturn in business, the Group has set up the "Resilience" plan. This plan is based on 4 pillars:
Operatorsafety and the restarting of operations, with the deployment of new safety standards and the adaptation of our processes to deliver the Group's customers,
Activity, with the adaptation of deliveries and the order book, the objective of satisfying urgent requests and the agricultural and industrial markets, and the search for additional markets and orders,
Cashflow with the securing of financing and the reduction of investments and projects,
Reducingcosts to adapt to sales and production volumes, with a plan to reduce overheads and personnel costs. Thus, the Group has implemented partial activity measures and employee departure plans in the United States, India and South Africa.
FINANCIAL ACTIVITIES
To accompany the downturn in business, the Group implemented partial activity measures in France and similar measures in other countries as soon as possible. Over the period, the total value of recorded aid amounts to € 7.7 million. Manitou BF is the main beneficiary of those aids with € 6.0 million, of which € 1.5 million is awaiting payment at June 30, 2020.
As part of the "Resilience" plan, the employee departure measures generated non-current restructuring costs amounting to € 2.5 million.
At June 30, 2020, the main current costs incurred in connection with the Covid-19 epidemic amounted to € 0.8 million. They correspond to costs relating to the implementation of health measures and donations to support medical teams.
In order to secure its financing and liquidity risks in the current context, the Group drew down an additional credit line of € 110 million in March 2020 expiring in September 2020.
The Group has also obtained payment deferrals for social security charges and taxes for a total amount of € 6.9 million.
The Annual General Meeting of 18 June 2020, on the proposal of the Board of Directors, decided to waive the proposed dividend payment of €0.78 per share that was initially announced at the time of publication of the 2019 annual results.
1.6.3 OPERATIONAL DATA
INFORMATION ON OPERATING SEGMENTS
The Group is organized around three divisions, two product divisions and a service division:
TheMHA- MaterialHandlingandAccessproductdivision optimizes the development and production of telehandlers, rough-terrain and industrial forklifts, truck-mounted forklifts and aerial working platforms branded Manitou
TheCEP- CompactEquipmentProductsdivision optimizes the development and production of skidsteer loaders, track loaders, articulated loaders, backhoe loaders and telehandlers branded Gehl and Mustang
TheS&S- Services& Solutions, Servicedivision includes service activities to support sales (financing approaches, warranty contracts, maintenance contracts, full service, fleet management, etc.), after-sales (parts, technical training, warranty management, fleet management, etc.) and services to end users (geo-location, user training, advice, etc.). The mission of the division is to develop service offers to meet the needs of each of our customers in our value chain and to increase resilient sales revenue for the Group
These three divisions design and assemble the products and services which are distributed by the sales and marketing organisation to dealers and the Group's major accounts in 140 countries.
In accordance with IFRS 8, the information by operating segment is prepared on the basis of operating reports submitted to the Group management. This information is prepared in accordance with the IFRS applicable to consolidated financial statements.
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT BY DIVISION
MHA
CEP
S&S
Material Handling and
Compact Equipment
TOTAL
Services & Solutions
Access
Products
in thousands of euros
30.06.2019
30.06.2020
30.06.2019
30.06.2020
30.06.2019
30.06.2020
30.06.2019
30.06.2020
Net Sales
829 883
496 461
178 382
123 230
155 222
141 936
1 163 487
761 626
Cost of goods & services sold
-705 816
-435 602
-153 975
-115 880
-111 309
-99 875
-971 099
-651 357
Gross margin
124 068
60 859
24 407
7 350
43 913
42 060
192 388
110 269
As a %
15,0%
12,3%
13,7%
6,0%
28,3%
29,6%
16,5%
14,5%
R&D expenses
-11 155
-9 308
-3 429
-3 271
8
0
-14 576
-12 579
Selling, Marketing & Service expenses
-24 475
-18 899
-9 247
-6 039
-24 617
-20 852
-58 339
-45 790
Administrative expenses
-17 235
-13 521
-7 741
-6 222
-4 530
-4 496
-29 505
-24 239
Other operating income and expenses
431
1 436
-128
621
-200
359
103
2 416
Recurring operating profit
71 634
20 566
3 862
-7560
14 575
17 071
90 071
30 077
As a %
8,6%
4,1%
2,2%
-6,1%
9,4%
12,0%
7,7%
3,9%
Non-recurring operating income and expenses
-603
-912
-194
-2 168
-149
-145
-945
-3 225
Operating Income
71 031
19 654
3 668
-9729
14 427
16 926
89 125
26 852
As a %
8,6%
4,0%
2,1%
-7,9%
9,3%
11,9%
7,7%
3,5%
Share of profits of associates
-2
-1
0
0
958
1 012
957
1 011
Operating Income including Net Income from
associates
71 029
19 653
3 668
-9729
15 385
17 939
90 082
27 863
CONSOLIDATED SALES BY DIVISION AND GEOGRAPHIC REGION
Net sales H1 2019
Net sales H1 2020
Southern
Northern
in millions of
Southern
Northern
Americas
APAM
TOTAL
euros
Americas
APAM
TOTAL
Europe
Europe
Europe
Europe
and % of total
328,4
383,0
57,9
60,5
829,9
MHA
215,6
202,0
41,2
37,7
496,5
28%
33%
5%
5%
71%
28%
27%
5%
5%
65%
10,9
21,7
124,6
21,1
178,4
CEP
8,0
20,4
80,1
14,7
123,2
1%
2%
11%
2%
15%
1%
3%
11%
2%
16%
58,6
49,3
26,3
21,0
155,2
S&S
50,3
50,0
26,2
15,3
141,9
5%
4%
2%
2%
13%
7%
7%
3%
2%
19%
398,0
454,0
208,8
102,7
1163,5
TOTAL
273,9
272,5
147,6
67,7
761,6
34%
39%
18%
9%
100%
36%
36%
19%
9%
100%
1.6.4 CONTINGENT LIABILITIES
MONITORING OF LITIGATION FOR INFRINGEMENT OF INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS
In May 2017, Manitou Group was sued by JC Bamford Excavators Limited (JCB) in France, the United Kingdom and then Italy for alleged infringement of two European patents relating to certain features concerning the overload cut-off control system of certain telescopic forklift trucks manufactured and/or marketed in these three countries.
In May 2017, the plaintiff filed a claim in the French court for a provision of 20 million euros, to be increased to 50 million euros in June 2018. The financial claims before the English court were not quantified and are still not quantified at the date of publication of this report, but the summons indicates that for procedural purposes the commercial value of the claim is estimated to be in excess off 10 million. For Italy, the summons does not specify any quantified claim.
In December 2018, JCB served Manitou Group with a new patent infringement suit in France and the United Kingdom relating to a third European patent, also relating to certain features concerning the overload cut-off control system of certain telescopic forklift trucks. This summons takes up the request for a provision in the amount of 50 million euros, subsequently increased to 100 million euros in its last conclusions communicated in May 2020. The summons for this third patent has been the subject of joint proceedings in the United Kingdom but remains separate in France.
In 2018, JCB had produced an expert opinion estimating its damages of 160 million euros for the first two patents. At the end of 2019, in the first main proceedings, JCB increased its damage assessment to 190 million euros in its final conclusions. This increase is due to an update of the injury in its duration, which according to JCB is until March 2019. This assessment also includes the estimated injury under the third patent.
1.InFrance, legal proceedings on the litigation relating to the first two patents continued during the first half of 2020, but have not yet been resolved.
In the context of a procedural incident in 2018, JCB applied for preliminary injunctions against Manitou BF. A decision was issued by the Pre-Trial Judge on 31 January 2019, which dismissed the applicant's request for preliminary injunction on the first patent on which JCB based its allegations and, regarding the second patent, prohibited Manitou BF from manufacturing, offering for sale, renting and owning an old configuration of certain telescopic forklift trucks. This decision has no impact on Manitou BF's business as it relates to the ordering system for certain models produced and sold before August 2017 which are therefore no longer manufactured by Manitou BF, as underlined in the order. Manitou BF immediately appealed this decision in order to challenge the prohibition order in so far as it related only to a configuration that Manitou had ceased to produce for 18 months. This immediate appeal on the grounds of abuse of authority was held to be inadmissible, reserving the possibility of appeal with judgment on the merits.
On the occasion of the same incident, Manitou BF had proposed in the alternative, if the judge considered the request for prohibition to be well-founded, the establishment of a bank guarantee of 470,000 euros for the two patents as a replacement for the prohibitions. This proposal became irrelevant for the first patent, for which the judge did not pronounce a prohibition. JCB requested that this guarantee, if ordered, be 30 million euros (also for the two patents) on the basis of the expert opinion it had produced estimating its damages at 160 million euros (for the two patents). This proposal was not accepted by the judge, nor was JCB's request for a penalty payment of 100 000 euros per day of delay, the penalty payment ordered by the judge being EUR 1 000 per infringement, the decision having emphasized that the damage alleged by the plaintiff relates to the overload cut-off control system alone and not to the machine as a whole.
2.IntheUnitedKingdom, no progress was made in the course of 2018 as JCB did not carry out any due diligence in this respect. A case management conference was held in January 2019 after JCB finally performed its due diligence. The litigation schedule has been established. However, the hearing originally scheduled for October 2020 has been postponed due to the lengthening of the trial, resulting from the addition of the third patent in the proceedings, the first available date being November 2021.
3.InItaly, the proceedings on the merits relating to these first two patents remain in a preliminary phase, the appointment of a court expert was pronounced at the end of 2019 and the court expertise measures are still underway in the first half of 2020.
In Italy, JCB had also requested interim injunctions against Manitou's Italian subsidiary on the second and third patents. This request was rejected by the Italian courts by decision of 30 January 2020. JCB has not appealed against this decision.
Manitou Group remains in complete disagreement with JCB's allegations and continues to defend itself with the utmost vigor.
The financial risk that may be incurred is difficult to estimate reliably at this stage of the procedures. Moreover, a significant outflow of resources in respect of these claims seems unlikely in view of the elements put forward by Manitou Group to defend itself. Consequently, no provision for these claims has been recognized in the group's financial statements.
1.6.5POST-CLOSINGEVENTS
Taking advantage of the 2019 launch of new telescopic product lines in India, the MHA division will stop its assembly activity in Brazil at the end of August, while continuing its commercial development in that country.
To the best of the company's knowledge, there are no other significant events subsequent to the closing date of the condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2020 by the Board of Directors on July 30, 2020.
