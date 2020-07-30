Manitou : Analysts prensentation - 2020 Half-year results

2020 Half-Year Earnings
Michel Denis - President and CEO Hervé Rochet - Chief Financial Officer
2020 Half year results I July 30 2020
Highlights
H1 20 revenues of €762m, -35% vs. H1 19, -35% like for like*
Q2 order intake on equipment of €180m vs. €286m in Q2 19
End of Q2 20 order book on equipment at €555m vs. €643m in Q2 19
Recurring operating income at €30.1m (3.9%) vs. €90.1m (7.7%) in H1 19
Net income group part at €13.5m vs. €60.1m in H1 19
EBITDA at €48m** (6.3%) vs. €107m in H1 19
Net debt*** at 164 M€, gearing*** at 24%
Data as a percentage in parentheses express a percentage of net sales* at constant scope and exchange rates
EBITDA : Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (on 6 months), restated from IFRS 16 impact
Net debt and Gearing excluding IFRS 16
Major impact of the health crisis
2020 Half year results I July 30 2020
2020 Half-Year review
Covid-19 epidemic
Mid-March
health emergency measures
Closure of production plants in France, Italy and India
Maintaining continuity of spare parts and services
Slower activity in the group's distribution companies
Setting up partial activities when possible (France, Italy, USA, etc.)
Generalisation of remote working
Mid-April
Restricted reopening of production activities in Europe
Mid-June
Following the deconfinement, the teams gradually return to face-to-face meetings
Implementation of specific health measures
Annual General Meeting - no dividend payment
2020 Half year results I July 30 2020
2020 Half-Year review
Implementation of a resilience plan globally
Partial activity
Hiring freeze
Take time off work
Cost reduction
Staff reduction (USA)
Deferral of all non-essential projects
2020 Half year results I July 30 2020
2020 Half-Year review
Events
June
Manitou Group's commitment to an eco-responsible industry with the signature of the EMC2 manifesto
July
Manitou Group wins European Rental Awards
2020 Half year results I July 30 2020
Q2 20 Revenue
Matrix
MHA : Material Handling & Access
CEP : Compact Equipment Products
|
2020 Half year results I July 30 2020
|
|
|
Public
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
H1 20 Revenue
Matrix
MHA : Material Handling & Access
|
2020 Half year results I July 30 2020
|
|
|
Public
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Evolution vs. 2019
2020 Half year results I July 30 2020
Evolution vs. 2019
* at constant scope and exchange rates : definition in appendix
2020 Half year results I July 30 2020
Order intake and order book on equipment
2020 Half year results I July 30 2020
MHA review
ADVANTAGES
Covid crisis management
Agility to close and restart production
Capacity to serve Agriculture customer on time
Magnitude of cost reduction
Reactivity & Agility aligned with the magnitude of the crisis
2020 Half year results I July 30 2020
CEP review
ADVANTAGES
US remained open as supporting essential business
Crisis management
Organization downsized
Massive revenue and profitability drop, downsized organization
2020 Half year results I July 30 2020
S&S review
ADVANTAGES
Continue to support customers during crisis
Services less impacted by crisis than machines
Favorable product mix
Level of profitability
Improved business resilience, favorable mix, profitability record
2020 Half year results I July 30 2020
Income statement
2020 Half year results I July 30 2020
Income statement by division
2020 Half year results I July 30 2020
Current operating profit evolution vs. 2019
2020 Half year results I July 30 2020
Balance sheet
2020 Half year results I July 30 2020
Cash-Flow
2020 Half year results I July 30 2020
Investments
2020 Half year results I July 30 2020
Net debt
2020 Half year results I July 30 2020
Outlook 2020
Sales trend :
Anticipation of 2020 revenue decrease of around 30% compared to 2019
Profitability :
Expected Recurring operating income in a range of 2.7% to 3.2% of revenue
2020 Half year results I July 30 2020
Appendix - Definition
On a comparable basis at constant scope and exchange rates:
for 2019 acquisitions (Mawsley Machinery Ltd at the end of October 2019), subtraction of their contribution, from January 1st to March 31, 2020. There is no exit in 2019. There is no acquisition nor exit in 2020.
application of the exchange rates of the previous year on the aggregates of the current year
Gearing
Ratio of net debt divided by the amount of shareholders' equity.
Leverage
Ratio determined by dividing the amount of net debt at the end of the period by rolling 12-month EBITDA. This measures the amount of the debt in number of years of EBITDA.
EBITDA restated from the IFRS 16 impact:
EBITDA calculated on the basis of IFRS standards applicable, excepted IFRS 16
Net debt and Gearing excluding IFRS 16:
Debt calculated on the basis of IFRS standards applicable, excepted IFRS 16
Thank you for your attention
