MANITOU GROUP    MTU   FR0000038606

MANITOU GROUP

(MTU)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 03/07 04:49:14 am
26.825 EUR   -5.21%
04:08aMANITOU : Analyts presentation - 2018 Manitou Group Results
03/06MANITOU : 2018 Results
GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : J&J, LVMH, AB Inbev, GE
Manitou : Analyts presentation - 2018 Manitou Group Results

03/07/2019 | 04:08am EST

This presentation includes only summary information and does not in any way purport to be comprehensive. None of the Company or any of its affiliates, directors, officers, advisors and employees accepts any obligation, liability, claim or remedy for any loss arising from any use of these presentation materials or their contents or otherwise arising in connection with these materials, whether or not arising from the negligence of the Company.

This presentation may include market data and certain industry forecasts obtained from internal surveys, estimates, reports and studies, as well as external market research, publicly available information and industry publications. The Company, its affiliates, directors, officers, advisors and employees have not independently verified the accuracy, adequacy, reliability, completeness of any such market data and industry forecasts and make no representations or warranties in relation thereto.

This presentation may include forward-looking statements, which are based on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions, including without limitation assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the business environment in which the Company operates, and involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances or achievements, or industry results or other events, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any update or revisions to any forward-looking statements that this presentation may contain to reflect any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based. Forward looking statements are for illustrative purposes only. Recipients of this presentation are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are not guarantees nor undertakings of future performances and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond the control of the Company.

Neither this presentation nor any copy of it may be taken, transmitted into or distributed in the United States of America, Canada, Japan or in any other jurisdiction where applicable laws restrict the transmission or distribution of this presentation.

Disclaimer

Manitou BF SA published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 09:07:09 UTC
