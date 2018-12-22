Manitou BF : Patent Infringement Litigation
/A ncenis, 21 December 2018 - J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited (JCB), which already filed claims against
Manitou BF for infringement of two patents (which information Manitou made public previously), served today Manitou with respect to an infringement of a third patent. This complaint restates the claim for a provision of EUR 50 millions contained in the initial proceedings initiated in France by JCB.
Manitou BF remains in complete disagreement with all the allegations contained in JCB's complaints and will continue to defend itself vigorously against these allegations.
ISIN code: FR0000038606
Indices: CAC ALL SHARES, CAC ALL-TRADABLE, CAC IND. ENGIN., CAC INDUSTRIALS, CAC MID&SMALL, CAC SMALL
EN FAMILY BUSINESS, ENT PEA-PME 150
January 30, 2019 (after market closing)
Q4'18 Sales Revenues
|
Manitou Group, a world leader in rough-terrain
|
Through its iconic brands - Manitou, Gehl and Mustang by
|
handling, designs, produces, distributes and ensures
|
Manitou - and its network of 1,500 dealers worldwide, the
|
services equipment for construction, agriculture and
|
Group offers the best solutions by creating optimum value for
|
industries.
|
its customers.
|
The group's product lines include fixed, rotating and
|
Headquartered in France, the group recorded revenue of 1.6
|
heavy tonnage rough-terrain telehandlers,
|
billion euros across 140 countries in 2017, and it employs
|
rough-terrain, semi-industrial and industrial masted
|
4,200 people, all committed to satisfying customers.
|
forklifts, skid-steer loaders on wheels or tracks,
|
articulated loaders, backhoe loaders, aerial work
|
platforms, truck-mounted forklifts, warehousing
|
equipment and attachments.
Disclaimer
Manitou BF SA published this content on 22 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2018 10:34:01 UTC