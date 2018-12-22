Log in
MANITOU GROUP (MTU)
12/21 05:35:12 pm
20.35 EUR   +7.67%
Manitou BF : Patent Infringement Litigation

12/22/2018 | 11:35am CET

Manitou BF : Patent Infringement Litigation

/A ncenis, 21 December 2018 - J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited (JCB), which already filed claims against

Manitou BF for infringement of two patents (which information Manitou made public previously), served today Manitou with respect to an infringement of a third patent. This complaint restates the claim for a provision of EUR 50 millions contained in the initial proceedings initiated in France by JCB.

Manitou BF remains in complete disagreement with all the allegations contained in JCB's complaints and will continue to defend itself vigorously against these allegations.

ISIN code: FR0000038606

Indices: CAC ALL SHARES, CAC ALL-TRADABLE, CAC IND. ENGIN., CAC INDUSTRIALS, CAC MID&SMALL, CAC SMALL

EN FAMILY BUSINESS, ENT PEA-PME 150

January 30, 2019 (after market closing)

Q4'18 Sales Revenues

Manitou Group, a world leader in rough-terrain

Through its iconic brands - Manitou, Gehl and Mustang by

handling, designs, produces, distributes and ensures

Manitou - and its network of 1,500 dealers worldwide, the

services equipment for construction, agriculture and

Group offers the best solutions by creating optimum value for

industries.

its customers.

The group's product lines include fixed, rotating and

Headquartered in France, the group recorded revenue of 1.6

heavy tonnage rough-terrain telehandlers,

billion euros across 140 countries in 2017, and it employs

rough-terrain, semi-industrial and industrial masted

4,200 people, all committed to satisfying customers.

forklifts, skid-steer loaders on wheels or tracks,

articulated loaders, backhoe loaders, aerial work

platforms, truck-mounted forklifts, warehousing

equipment and attachments.

Disclaimer

Manitou BF SA published this content on 22 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2018 10:34:01 UTC
