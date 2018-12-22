Manitou BF : Patent Infringement Litigation

/A​ ncenis, 21 December 2018 - J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited (JCB), which already filed claims against ​

Manitou BF for infringement of two patents (which information Manitou made public previously), served today Manitou with respect to an infringement of a third patent. This complaint restates the claim for a provision of EUR 50 millions contained in the initial proceedings initiated in France by JCB.

Manitou BF remains in complete disagreement with all the allegations contained in JCB's complaints and will continue to defend itself vigorously against these allegations.

