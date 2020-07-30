Manitou : Press release- 2020 Half-year results 0 07/30/2020 | 02:06pm EDT Send by mail :

Taking into account the COVID-19 crisis and its economic consequences, the outlook for 2020 is for an annual turnover of around € 1.5 billion Outlook for current operating income in the 2.7% to 3.2% range for 2020 /Ancenis, 30 July 2020 - The​ Board of Directors of Manitou BF, meeting on this day, closed the accounts for the first half of 2020. Michel Denis, Chief Executive Officer, said : ​"The first half of 2020 was highlighted by the sudden COVID-19 crisis that has been disrupting our markets since mid-March, resulting in a 35% drop in our sales compared to a record first half of 2019. As soon as the health crisis emerged, we reacted very quickly to implement health and operational measures to protect our employees and continue to meet the urgent needs of our customers. A crisis management steering committee was immediately activated to define the direction and priority actions to be implemented. We established constant communication with our teams, stakeholders and Board of Directors. The agility and reactivity of our employees enabled us to maintain support to our customers and users throughout the period, particularly in terms of spare parts and technical assistance. On the industrial side, we were able, from mid-April, to gradually restart the French and Italian plants' production lines by introducing strict health and safety procedures. Significant production re-planning work has been carried out with our customers and suppliers in order to be able to deliver the most urgent orders. This was particularly the case for those in the agricultural sector or in remote geographical areas whose seasonality required shipment before the summer shutdown. All of these measures helped us to get through this very difficult period in the best possible way and we have now returned to a market order adjusted to the current volumes of activity in our markets. On the financial level, we have deployed measures from the beginning of the crisis to reduce all of our expenses and investments, implemented measures to reduce working hours and certain government aid in order to protect the group's cash flow and sustainability as much as possible. These measures were reinforced by the Board of Directors' decision not to proceed with the payment of the €30m dividend that had been announced a few weeks before the health crisis erupted. The group ended the half-year with a current operating profit of 3.9% of sales. After suffering an air pocket from mid-March to mid-May, the recovery was encouraging in June. The agricultural market remains the most buoyant, while the industrial and construction sectors recorded more significant decreases, particularly among rental companies, whose business outlook for the remaining part of 2020 and 2021 is still gloomy. On the strength of the upturn at the end of the quarter, the group ended the first half of the year with an order book of €555m, which enables us to estimate a sales outlook for 2020 that is around 30% lower than in 2019 and, in the absence of any further deterioration in the global economic context, a current operating profit in the range of 2.7% to 3.2%. We also believe that the crisis we are going through, will have economic consequences beyond 2020 and that our current operating income target of more than 8% of sales under the Ambition 2022 plan will not be achieved by the initial target date. MHA CEP S&S Total MHA CEP S&S Total In millions of euros H1 19 H1 19 H1 19 H1 19 H1 20 H1 20 H1 20 H1 20 Var. Net sales 829,9 178,4 155,2 1 163,5 496,5 123,2 141,9 761,6 -35% Sales margin 124,1 24,4 43,9 192,4 60,9 7,4 42,1 110,3 -43% Sales margin as a % of sales 15,0% 13,7% 28,3% 16,5% 12,3% 6,0% 29,6% 14,5% Recurring Operating Income 71,6 3,9 14,6 90,1 20,6 -7,6 17,1 30,1 -67% Recurring Op. Income as a % of sales 8,6% 2,2% 9,4% 7,7% 4,1% -6,1% 12,0% 3,9% Operating Income 71,0 3,7 14,4 89,1 19,7 -9,7 16,9 26,9 -70% Net income attributable to the group n/a n/a n/a 59,7 n/a n/a n/a 13,5 -77% Net debt excluding IFRS 16 185,4 164,0 -12% Net debt including IFRS 16 201,4 178,8 Shareholder's equity 625,4 682,3 +9% 2​ 30% 24% % Gearing​excluding IFRS 16 2​ 32% 26% % Gearing​including IFRS 16 Working capital 596 591 -1% Percentage figures in brackets express a percentage of turnover. Half-year financial statements and Statutory Auditors' review report available online on the company website (in French) Auditing procedures performed like ​ for like, at constant scope and exchange rate:

for like, at constant scope and exchange rate: for 2019 acquisitions (Mawsley Machinery Ltd at the end of October 2019), subtraction of their contribution, from January 1st to March 31, 2020. There is no exit in 2019. There is no acquisition nor exit in 2020. application of the prior year's exchange rate

EBITDA: ​ Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, restated from IFRS 16 impact 2​Gearing : Financial ratio measuring the net debt divided by shareholders' equity /Sales trend Sales by division In million of euros Quarter Half-year Q2 2019 Q2 2020 % H1 2019 H1 2020 % MHA 433 213 -51% 830 496 -40% CEP 94 60 -37% 178 123 -31% S&S 75 68 -9% 155 142 -9% Total 602 341 -43% 1 163 762 -35% Sales by geographic region In million of euros Quarter Half-year Q2 2019 Q2 2020 % H1 2019 H1 2020 % Southern Europe 184 122 -34% 398 274 -31% Northern Europe 248 121 -51% 454 272 -40% Americas 117 68 -41% 209 148 -29% APAM 53 29 -45% 103 68 -34% Total 602 341 -43% 1 163 762 -35% Review by division The ​MHA - Material Handling & Access Division achieved sales of €496.5m, down 40.2% over 6 months compared to an exceptional basis in 2019. The MHA division was strongly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Its sales declined in all geographical areas, particularly in Northern Europe and APAM, in all its markets (construction, agriculture, industries). The division's margin on cost of sales amounted to €60.9m, down 50.9% compared with the 1st half of 2019. It was impacted by the decline in activity and a 2.7 points deterioration in the margin rate following the production shutdown and the implementation of health measures when business recovered. The shutdown of production sites and the deployment of partial activity measures enabled the group to reduce indirect costs by €10.3m and limit the impact of the decline in activity. The MHA division's current operating income decreased by €51.1m (-71.3%) to €20.6m (4.1% of sales) compared with €71.6m in the 1st half of 2019 (8.6% of sales). Taking advantage of the 2019 launch of new telescopic product lines in India, the division will stop its assembly activity in Brazil at the end of August, while continuing its commercial development in that country. The ​CEP - Compact Equipment Products Division recorded sales of €123.2m, down 30.9% over 6 months (-32.1% at constant exchange rates and scope). The division was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in the US and APAM zones and Telehandlers products. The margin on cost of sales reached €7.4 million, divided by 3 compared to the first half of 2019. This decline is explained by the impact of this crisis on the activity and the 7.7 points drop in the margin rate. It was penalized by an unfavorable product mix, sales efforts and higher fixed production costs. Taking these items into account, the CEP division's current operating income decreased and showed a loss of -€7.6 million (- 6.1% of sales) compared with €3.9 million in the 1st half of 2019 (2.2% of sales). The division's financial situation, combined with the lack of any prospect of a short-term upturn, led to a reduction of around 100 positions in North America and India. As of July 1st, most of the savings from this plan will be allocated to the CEP division. With revenue of €141.9m, the ​Services & Solutions Division (S&S) recorded a decline of 8.6% over 6 months (-10.7% at constant exchange rates and scope), impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Business declined in all geographical areas, particularly in the APAM zone, as well as in all of its markets, with the exception of services and rental activities, which are more resilient in the current crisis period. This decrease led to a €1.9m reduction in the margin on cost of sales compared with the 1st half of 2019, to €42.1 m. The impact of the decline in business was limited by a 1.3 point increase in the margin on cost of sales. This improvement is the consequence of the change in the product mix. Administrative, commercial, marketing and service expenses were reduced by 14.8% (€4.4m) following the implementation of savings measures and partial activity. As a result of these measures, the division's profitability came to €17.1m (12.0% of sales), up €2.5m in the first half of 2019 (€14.6m, or 9.4% of sales). ISIN code: FR0000038606 Indices: CAC ALL SHARES, CAC ALL-TRADABLE, CAC INDUSTRIALS, CAC MID & SMALL, CAC SMALL, EN FAMILY BUSINESS October 28, 2020 (after market closing) Q3 2020 Sales Revenues Manitou Group is a worldwide reference in the handling, access platforms, and earthmoving. By improving workplace conditions, safety, and performance, our environment remains renewable and sustainable for mankind. Through its 3 iconic brands-Manitou, Gehl, and Mustang by Manitou-the group develops, manufactures, and provides equipment and services for the construction, agriculture, and industrial markets. By constantly innovating its products & services, Manitou Group constantly adds value to exceed its stakeholders' expectations. Always attuned to its customers via its expert network of over 1,050 dealers, the group continues to be true to its roots by keeping its headquarters in France. That focus, which powered sales to €2.1 billion in 2019, informs its talented worldwide team of 4,600 whose passion ceaselessly motivates the group. EXTRACT OF THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS AT 30 JUNE 2020 1.1 CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT in thousands of euros 2019 H1 2019 H1 2020 Net Sales 2 093 577 1 163 487 761 626 Cost of goods & services sold -1 747 509 -971 099 -651 357 Research and development costs -27 732 -14 576 -12 579 Selling, Marketing & Service expenses -113 504 -58 339 -45 790 Administrative expenses -61 170 -29 505 -24 239 Other operating income and expenses 4 946 103 2 416 Recurring operating profit 148 609 90 071 30 077 Non-recurring operating income and expenses -2 534 -945 -3 225 Operating Income 146 074 89 125 26 852 Share of profits of associates 2 192 957 1 011 Operating Income including Net Income from associates 148 267 90 082 27 863 Financial income 37 617 24 094 35 348 Financial expenses -45 144 -26 736 -40 874 Financial Result -7527 -2641 -5526 Income before tax 140 740 87 441 22 337 Income Taxes -44 982 -27 359 -8 791 Net Income 95 757 60 081 13 545 Attributable to equity holders of the parent 95 625 59 742 13 459 Attributable to non-controlling interests 132 337 86 Earnings per share (in euros) 2019 H1 2019 H1 2020 Net income attributable to the equity holders of the parent 2,50 1,56 0,35 Diluted earnings per share 2,50 1,56 0,35 1.2 OTHER COMPONENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME AND EXPENSE & COMPREHENSIVE INCOME in thousands of euros 2019 H1 2019 H1 2020 Income (loss) for the year 95 757 60 079 13 545 Adjustments to fair value of the financial assets 131 143 20 Translation differences arising on foreign activities 6 861 2 228 -4 691 Interest rate hedging and exchange instruments -2 715 433 2 701 Items that will be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods 4 277 2 803 -1969 Actuarial gains (losses) on defined benefits plans -2 282 -3 605 4 999 Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods -2282 -3605 4 999 Total gains and losses recognized directly in other components of comprehensive income 1 995 -802 3 029 Comprehensive income 97 752 59 278 16 575 Attributable to equity holders of the parent 97 417 58 879 17 258 Attributable to non-controlling interests 335 399 -683 Manitou group I 2020 Half-year financial report extract 1.3 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION ASSETS Goodwill Intangible assets Tangible assets Right-of-use of leased assets Investments in associates Sales financing receivables Other non-current assets Deferred tax assets Non-currentassets Inventories & work in progress Net trade receivables Current income tax Other curent assets Cash and cash equivalents Net amount as of in thousands of euros December 31, 2019 June 30, 2020 288 288 54 705 58 314 211 593 212 187 16 461 13 522 16 986 17 499 7 738 6 146 11 346 14 474 17 581 15 102 336 698 337 531 589 745 540 540 380 438 324 215 7 990 8 880 47 536 51 477 22 333 107 728 Current assets 1 048 043 1 032 841 Non-currentassets held for sale 0 0 Total assets 1 384 740 1 370 371 LIABILITIES Net amount as of in thousands of euros December 31, 2019 June 30, 2020 Share capital 39 668 39 668 Share premiums 46 098 46 098 Treasury shares -23 714 -23 713 Reserves and profit for the year - equity holder of the parent 596 779 614 414 Equity attributable to owners of parent 658 831 676 468 Non-controlling interests 5 815 5 831 Total Equity 664 646 682 298 Non-current provisions Non-current financial liabilities Non-current lease debts Other non-current liabilities Deferred tax liabilities Non-currentliabilities Current provisions Current financial liabilities Current lease debts Trade payables Current income tax Other current liabilities 48 862 46 053 149 726 146 416 12 269 9 864 3 088 2 590 1 751 2 380 215 696 207 304 18 964 19 202 64 722 128 765 5 602 4 873 253 446 178 243 4 087 2 769 157 579 146 917 Current liabilities 504 399 480 769 Total equity & liabilities 1 384 740 1 370 371 Manitou group I 2020 Half-year financial report extract 1.4 CONSOLIDATED SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AS AT JUNE 30, 2020 Total equity Share Cumulative Attribuable to Non- translation Treasury Consolidated equity holders Share capital premium controlling Total adjustment shares reserves of the parent account interests company in thousands of euros As of december 31, 2018 39 668 46 098 1 723 -24018 533 503 592 389 4 585 596 974 Impact of new standards -1 193 -1 190 -3 -1 193 As of january 1, 2019 39 668 46 098 1 723 -24018 532 311 591 199 4 582 595 781 Gains and losses recognized in equity 2 228 -3 030 -863 62 -802 Net income 60 079 59 742 337 60 079 Comprehensive income 2 228 57 049 58 879 399 59 277 Stock option plan-related expenses Dividends paid -29 867 -29 763 -104 -29 867 Treasury shares 60 -60 Capital increase Changes in control of 437 437 437 consolidated entities Acquisition and disposal of minority -5 -117 112 -5 interests' shares Purchase commitments for minority interests' shares Change in translation reserves -437 -437 -437 Other 182 182 182 As of june 30, 2019 39 668 46 098 3 514 -23958 560 047 620 381 4 989 625 370 Impact of new standards 190 191 -1 190 As of july 1, 2019 39 668 46 098 3 514 -23958 560 237 620 572 4 988 625 560 Gains and losses recognized in equity 4 633 -1 837 2 656 141 2 797 Net income 35 676 35 881 -205 35 676 Comprehensive income 4 633 33 839 38 536 -64 38 472 Stock option plan-related expenses Dividends paid -295 -276 -19 -295 Treasury shares 244 -244 Capital increase Changes in control of 172 -15 187 172 consolidated entities Acquisition and disposal of minority -3 -2 -1 -3 interests' shares Purchase commitments for minority 723 723 723 interests' shares Change in translation reserves Other 17 17 17 As of december 31, 2019 39 668 46 098 8 148 -23714 594 446 658 831 5 815 664 646 Impact of new standards As of january 1, 2020 39 668 46 098 8 148 -23714 594 446 658 831 5 815 664 646 Gains and losses recognized in equity -4 692 7 720 3 799 -769 3 029 Net income 13 545 13 459 86 13 545 Comprehensive income -4 692 21 265 17 258 -683 16 575 Stock option plan-related expenses Dividends paid Treasury shares 1 1 1 Capital increase Changes in control of consolidated entities Acquisition and disposal of minority interests' shares Purchase commitments for minority 690 690 690 interests' shares Change in translation reserves Other 386 378 8 386 As of june 30, 2020 39 668 46 098 3 456 -23713 616 789 676 468 5 831 682 298 Manitou group I 2020 Half-year financial report extract 1.5 CASH FLOW STATEMENT AS AT JUNE 30, 2020 in thousands of euros 2019 H1 2019 H1 2020 Net Income 95 757 60 079 13 545 Income from equity affiliates net of dividends 1 375 1 497 -1 012 Amortizations and depreciations 46 022 21 511 24 934 Provisions and impairments 3 829 1 885 637 Income tax expense (current and deferred) 44 982 27 359 8 791 Other non-cash income and expenses 135 485 401 Cash flow operations 192 100 112 816 47 296 Taxes paid -48 265 -12 751 -10 266 Change in working capital requirement -56 134 -65 607 15 994 Change in capitalized lease machines -21 060 -11 332 -4 418 Cash flow from operating activities 66 641 23 126 48 605 Proceeds from sales of intangible assets -20 864 -9 647 -9 386 Proceeds from sales of tangible assets -50 243 -19 502 -15 734 Change in fixed assets payables 2 761 474 -2 724 Disposals of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 882 470 68 Acquisitions of investments in obtaining control -2 668 -459 0 Disposals of investments with loss of control 0 0 0 Others -25 -429 -461 Cash flow from investing activities -70157 -29093 -28238 Capital increase 171 0 0 Dividends paid -30 162 -29 866 0 Purchase of treasury shares 0 -163 0 Repurchase of non-controlling interests 0 0 0 Change in others financials liabilities and assets 32 430 98 873 91 604 Payement of finance lease liabilities -5 178 -2 661 -3 143 Others 1 098 -1 268 -3 230 Cash flow from financing activities -1641 64 915 85 231 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and bank overdrafts -5157 58 948 105 598 Cash, cash equivalents and bank overdrafts at beginning of the year -609 -609 -4 997 Exchange gains (losses) on cash and bank overdrafts 769 467 966 Cash, cash equivalents and bank overdrafts at end of year -4997 58 806 101 567 Manitou group I 2020 Half-year financial report extract 1.6 EXTRACT FROM THE NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS AT 30 JUNE 2020 1.6.1 HALF YEAR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND COVID-19 IMPACT The half-year financial statements, which do not make it possible to prejudge the full year, take into account all the accounting entries at the end of the period considered necessary by the Group's management to give a true and fair view of the information presented. Income and expenses related to the Covid-19 epidemic are recognized in recurring operating income and expenses, with the exception of income and expenses that are usually recognized in non-current income in accordance with previously applied accounting principles. Impairment tests of R&D-related intangible assets are carried out in the second half of the year as part of budget preparation. Impairment tests are carried out at the half-yearly close only in the event of an unfavorable trend in certain indicators. With the Covid-19 crisis, value tests were undertaken on the main capitalized R&D costs on the basis of revised budgets and discount rates. These tests did not reveal any impairment at June 30, 2020. An additional 10% decrease in revenue would not result in the recognition of an impairment loss. The Group has not carried out any tests on tangible assets, consisting mainly of land, buildings and industrial equipment. To date, the value of these assets is not called into question by the current epidemic. Other asset items (inventories, trade receivables, etc.) have been valued in accordance with the Group rules. The current epidemic did not have a significant impact on the value of these items at June 30, 2020. Actuarial valuation assumptions were refreshed at the end of June in order to update the amount of provisions for pensions and employee benefits. 1.6.2 HIGHLIGHTS COVID-19 CRISIS The worldwide spread of Covid-19 during the first half of 2020 had and still has an impact over the Group's sales, down to 35% in the first half of 2020, and on our production capacities. PRODUCTION SHUTDOWN As early as March, the Group put in place emergency health measures and decided to close production sites in France, Italy and India. In the United States, production activities were maintained throughout the period. Spare parts and service activities were maintained and distribution activities continued at a slower rate. These production shutdowns were followed, as soon as possible, by the setting up of partial activity, particularly in France and Italy. The Group has also generalized home office. Since mid-April, after reorganizing processes in line with health constraints, production has gradually restarted in France and Italy. Since May, all sites have resumed production. For support functions, partial activity was maintained in France to adapt to the market downturn. Despite productivity problems linked to health measures, current production capacities are in line with the Group's order book and, given seasonality, respond to a particularly strong demand from the agricultural market. IMPLEMENTATION OF THE "RESILIENCE" PROGRAM To deal with this crisis and the downturn in business, the Group has set up the "Resilience" plan. This plan is based on 4 pillars: Operator safety and the restarting of operations, with the deployment of new safety standards and the adaptation of our processes to deliver the Group's customers,

Activity, with the adaptation of deliveries and the order book, the objective of satisfying urgent requests and the agricultural and industrial markets, and the search for additional markets and orders,

Cash flow with the securing of financing and the reduction of investments and projects,

Reducing costs to adapt to sales and production volumes, with a plan to reduce overheads and personnel costs. Thus, the Group has implemented partial activity measures and employee departure plans in the United States, India and South Africa.

optimizes the development and production of telehandlers, rough-terrain and industrial forklifts, truck-mounted forklifts and aerial working platforms branded Manitou The C EP - C ompact E quipment P roducts d ivision optimizes the development and production of skidsteer loaders, track loaders, articulated loaders, backhoe loaders and telehandlers branded Gehl and Mustang

optimizes the development and production of skidsteer loaders, track loaders, articulated loaders, backhoe loaders and telehandlers branded Gehl and Mustang The S &S - S ervices & S olutions , S ervice d ivision includes service activities to support sales (financing approaches, warranty contracts, maintenance contracts, full service, fleet management, etc.), after-sales (parts, technical training, warranty management, fleet management, etc.) and services to end users (geo-location, user training, advice, etc.). The mission of the division is to develop service offers to meet the needs of each of our customers in our value chain and to increase resilient sales revenue for the Group These three divisions design and assemble the products and services which are distributed by the sales and marketing organisation to dealers and the Group's major accounts in 140 countries. In accordance with IFRS 8, the information by operating segment is prepared on the basis of operating reports submitted to the Group management. This information is prepared in accordance with the IFRS applicable to consolidated financial statements. CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT BY DIVISION MHA CEP S&S Material Handling and Compact Equipment TOTAL Services & Solutions Access Products in thousands of euros 30.06.2019 30.06.2020 30.06.2019 30.06.2020 30.06.2019 30.06.2020 30.06.2019 30.06.2020 Net Sales 829 883 496 461 178 382 123 230 155 222 141 936 1 163 487 761 626 Cost of goods & services sold -705 816 -435 602 -153 975 -115 880 -111 309 -99 875 -971 099 -651 357 Gross margin 124 068 60 859 24 407 7 350 43 913 42 060 192 388 110 269 As a % 15,0% 12,3% 13,7% 6,0% 28,3% 29,6% 16,5% 14,5% R&D expenses -11 155 -9 308 -3 429 -3 271 8 0 -14 576 -12 579 Selling, Marketing & Service expenses -24 475 -18 899 -9 247 -6 039 -24 617 -20 852 -58 339 -45 790 Administrative expenses -17 235 -13 521 -7 741 -6 222 -4 530 -4 496 -29 505 -24 239 Other operating income and expenses 431 1 436 -128 621 -200 359 103 2 416 Recurring operating profit 71 634 20 566 3 862 -7560 14 575 17 071 90 071 30 077 As a % 8,6% 4,1% 2,2% -6,1% 9,4% 12,0% 7,7% 3,9% Non-recurring operating income and expenses -603 -912 -194 -2 168 -149 -145 -945 -3 225 Operating Income 71 031 19 654 3 668 -9729 14 427 16 926 89 125 26 852 As a % 8,6% 4,0% 2,1% -7,9% 9,3% 11,9% 7,7% 3,5% Share of profits of associates -2 -1 0 0 958 1 012 957 1 011 Operating Income including Net Income from associates 71 029 19 653 3 668 -9729 15 385 17 939 90 082 27 863 Manitou group I 2020 Half-year financial report extract CONSOLIDATED SALES BY DIVISION AND GEOGRAPHIC REGION Net sales H1 2019 Net sales H1 2020 Southern Northern in millions of Southern Northern Americas APAM TOTAL euros Americas APAM TOTAL Europe Europe Europe Europe and % of total 328,4 383,0 57,9 60,5 829,9 MHA 215,6 202,0 41,2 37,7 496,5 28% 33% 5% 5% 71% 28% 27% 5% 5% 65% 10,9 21,7 124,6 21,1 178,4 CEP 8,0 20,4 80,1 14,7 123,2 1% 2% 11% 2% 15% 1% 3% 11% 2% 16% 58,6 49,3 26,3 21,0 155,2 S&S 50,3 50,0 26,2 15,3 141,9 5% 4% 2% 2% 13% 7% 7% 3% 2% 19% 398,0 454,0 208,8 102,7 1163,5 TOTAL 273,9 272,5 147,6 67,7 761,6 34% 39% 18% 9% 100% 36% 36% 19% 9% 100% 1.6.4 CONTINGENT LIABILITIES MONITORING OF LITIGATION FOR INFRINGEMENT OF INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS In May 2017, Manitou Group was sued by JC Bamford Excavators Limited (JCB) in France, the United Kingdom and then Italy for alleged infringement of two European patents relating to certain features concerning the overload cut-off control system of certain telescopic forklift trucks manufactured and/or marketed in these three countries. In May 2017, the plaintiff filed a claim in the French court for a provision of 20 million euros, to be increased to 50 million euros in June 2018. The financial claims before the English court were not quantified and are still not quantified at the date of publication of this report, but the summons indicates that for procedural purposes the commercial value of the claim is estimated to be in excess off 10 million. For Italy, the summons does not specify any quantified claim. In December 2018, JCB served Manitou Group with a new patent infringement suit in France and the United Kingdom relating to a third European patent, also relating to certain features concerning the overload cut-off control system of certain telescopic forklift trucks. This summons takes up the request for a provision in the amount of 50 million euros, subsequently increased to 100 million euros in its last conclusions communicated in May 2020. The summons for this third patent has been the subject of joint proceedings in the United Kingdom but remains separate in France. In 2018, JCB had produced an expert opinion estimating its damages of 160 million euros for the first two patents. At the end of 2019, in the first main proceedings, JCB increased its damage assessment to 190 million euros in its final conclusions. This increase is due to an update of the injury in its duration, which according to JCB is until March 2019. This assessment also includes the estimated injury under the third patent. 1. In France, legal proceedings on the litigation relating to the first two patents continued during the first half of 2020, but have not yet been resolved. In the context of a procedural incident in 2018, JCB applied for preliminary injunctions against Manitou BF. A decision was issued by the Pre-Trial Judge on 31 January 2019, which dismissed the applicant's request for preliminary injunction on the first patent on which JCB based its allegations and, regarding the second patent, prohibited Manitou BF from manufacturing, offering for sale, renting and owning an old configuration of certain telescopic forklift trucks. This decision has no impact on Manitou BF's business as it relates to the ordering system for certain models produced and sold before August 2017 which are therefore no longer manufactured by Manitou BF, as underlined in the order. Manitou BF immediately appealed this decision in order to challenge the prohibition order in so far as it related only to a configuration that Manitou had ceased to produce for 18 months. This immediate appeal on the grounds of abuse of authority was held to be inadmissible, reserving the possibility of appeal with judgment on the merits. On the occasion of the same incident, Manitou BF had proposed in the alternative, if the judge considered the request for prohibition to be well-founded, the establishment of a bank guarantee of 470,000 euros for the two patents as a replacement for the prohibitions. This proposal became irrelevant for the first patent, for which the judge did not pronounce a prohibition. JCB requested that this guarantee, if ordered, be 30 million euros (also for the two patents) on the basis of the expert opinion it had produced estimating its damages at 160 million euros (for the two patents). This proposal was not accepted by the judge, nor was JCB's request for a penalty payment of 100 000 euros per day of delay, the penalty payment ordered by the judge being EUR 1 000 per infringement, the decision having emphasized that the damage alleged by the plaintiff relates to the overload cut-off control system alone and not to the machine as a whole. 2. In the United Kingdom, no progress was made in the course of 2018 as JCB did not carry out any due diligence in this respect. A case management conference was held in January 2019 after JCB finally performed its due diligence. The litigation schedule has been established. However, the hearing originally scheduled for October 2020 has been postponed due to the lengthening of the trial, resulting from the addition of the third patent in the proceedings, the first available date being November 2021. Manitou group I 2020 Half-year financial report extract 3. In Italy, the proceedings on the merits relating to these first two patents remain in a preliminary phase, the appointment of a court expert was pronounced at the end of 2019 and the court expertise measures are still underway in the first half of 2020. In Italy, JCB had also requested interim injunctions against Manitou's Italian subsidiary on the second and third patents. This request was rejected by the Italian courts by decision of 30 January 2020. JCB has not appealed against this decision. Manitou Group remains in complete disagreement with JCB's allegations and continues to defend itself with the utmost vigor. The financial risk that may be incurred is difficult to estimate reliably at this stage of the procedures. Moreover, a significant outflow of resources in respect of these claims seems unlikely in view of the elements put forward by Manitou Group to defend itself. Consequently, no provision for these claims has been recognized in the group's financial statements. 1.6.5 POST-CLOSINGEVENTS Taking advantage of the 2019 launch of new telescopic product lines in India, the MHA division will stop its assembly activity in Brazil at the end of August, while continuing its commercial development in that country. To the best of the company's knowledge, there are no other significant events subsequent to the closing date of the condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2020 by the Board of Directors on July 30, 2020. Manitou group I 2020 Half-year financial report extract Attachments Original document

