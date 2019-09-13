News Release

Manitowoc Cranes on display at MATEXPO 2019

9/13/2019

Belgian distributors BLE and Neremat are presenting a range of Manitowoc equipment at the trade fair.

On display are a Potain Hup 40-30, Potain Igo 32, Potain MDT 319, Grove GMK3060, as well as Potain's new HPL winch technology.

Two of Manitowoc Cranes' key Belgian distributors are presenting a range of its equipment at MATEXPO 2019, Belgium's biggest trade fair for construction machinery, taking place in Kortrijk, Belgium between 11-15 September.



BLE (Belgian Lifting & Equipment Company) is showcasing Manitowoc's self-erecting and mobile crane offering, including a Potain Hup 40-30, a Potain Igo 32 and a Grove GMK3060 all-terrain crane. Neremat is representing Manitowoc's top slewing cranes and has a Potain MDT 319 on display. It is also promoting technology developed for top slewing cranes, such as the new HPL winch technology.



'We're proud to have our distributors showcasing our Manitowoc equipment at MATEXPO 2019,' says Orlando Mota, Manitowoc's senior vice president for Europe and Africa. 'The presence of BLE and Neremat at this regional trade show provides a great opportunity for existing and potential customers alike. Not only can they come and learn more about our products, but they can get to know their local dealerships better, too.'



MATEXPO is a biennial international trade fair for building equipment that takes place at Kortrijk Xpo. It is the third largest trade fair of its type in Europe and receives more than 40,000 visitors.