MANITOWOC COMPANY INC

MANITOWOC COMPANY INC

(MTW)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Manitowoc : Cranes on display at MATEXPO 2019

0
09/13/2019 | 11:52am EDT
News Release
Manitowoc Cranes on display at MATEXPO 2019

9/13/2019

  • Belgian distributors BLE and Neremat are presenting a range of Manitowoc equipment at the trade fair.
  • On display are a Potain Hup 40-30, Potain Igo 32, Potain MDT 319, Grove GMK3060, as well as Potain's new HPL winch technology.

Two of Manitowoc Cranes' key Belgian distributors are presenting a range of its equipment at MATEXPO 2019, Belgium's biggest trade fair for construction machinery, taking place in Kortrijk, Belgium between 11-15 September.

BLE (Belgian Lifting & Equipment Company) is showcasing Manitowoc's self-erecting and mobile crane offering, including a Potain Hup 40-30, a Potain Igo 32 and a Grove GMK3060 all-terrain crane. Neremat is representing Manitowoc's top slewing cranes and has a Potain MDT 319 on display. It is also promoting technology developed for top slewing cranes, such as the new HPL winch technology.

'We're proud to have our distributors showcasing our Manitowoc equipment at MATEXPO 2019,' says Orlando Mota, Manitowoc's senior vice president for Europe and Africa. 'The presence of BLE and Neremat at this regional trade show provides a great opportunity for existing and potential customers alike. Not only can they come and learn more about our products, but they can get to know their local dealerships better, too.'

MATEXPO is a biennial international trade fair for building equipment that takes place at Kortrijk Xpo. It is the third largest trade fair of its type in Europe and receives more than 40,000 visitors.


Disclaimer

Manitowoc Company Inc. published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 15:51:05 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 892 M
EBIT 2019 110 M
Net income 2019 40,4 M
Debt 2019 140 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 11,9x
P/E ratio 2020 8,45x
EV / Sales2019 0,33x
EV / Sales2020 0,32x
Capitalization 484 M
Managers
NameTitle
Barry L. Pennypacker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth W. Krueger Chairman
David J. Antoniuk Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Donald Marion Condon Independent Director
Robert G. Bohn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANITOWOC COMPANY INC-7.24%484
PACCAR26.57%24 658
KOMATSU LTD9.47%21 775
KUBOTA CORP8.15%18 590
KNORR-BREMSE16.38%16 289
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV19.87%14 913
