Manitowoc : Environmental Policy 76 KB

The Manitowoc Company, Inc.-Environmental Policy Title: ENVIRONMENTAL POLICY Policy Number: 310 Issued Date: September, 2018 Supersedes: September, 1998 Issued By: Vice President EH&S Approved By: EVP Cranes Expires: When Replaced

Overview

The Manitowoc Company, Inc., together with its operating divisions and subsidiaries recognizes the need to promote environmental protection as well as the duty to comply with the applicable governing environmental laws. The Company hereby affirms that it is the policy to promote the prevention of release of any and all substances into the environment which have been determined by proper authority to be adverse to the environment or contrary to law.

Policy

In support of this statement, The Manitowoc Companies will perform according to the following rules:

1. Release of any substance, either physically or chemically, which violates the Policy Statement will not be tolerated.

2. All employees are responsible to adhere to the requirements of this policy, It is the responsibility of all Manitowoc company officers and managers to ensure its effective implementation.

3. The Manitowoc Company will continue to comply with all laws.

4. The Manitowoc Company will continuously look for ways to reduce its impact on the environment through its culture of continuous improvement and the Manitowoc Way.

5. It is recognized that waste minimization provides both a cleaner environment and a reduction in operating costs. Accordingly, the priorities for related activities shall be as follows:

a. prevent or minimize waste at the source whenever feasible, such as actively seeking ways to substitute for deleterious materials.

b. recycle waste in an environmentally safe manner whenever feasible.

c. treat waste to ensure it is environmentally safe whenever feasible.

d. waste disposal into the environment must only be done as a last resort and must be conducted in an environmentally safe manner and in accordance with the laws in force.

6. Pertinent environmental matters should be an agenda item at all meetings within the Company and its units where operations are discussed.

7. The Company will participate in and promote any technological process or product improvement which, in its view, supports the Policy Statement.

8. All employees shall be made aware of this policy:

a. New employees will receive an appropriate induction and shall be made aware of relevant laws and company environmental requirements relevant to carry out their work.

b. Current employees will be updated on law changes, technological changes and unsatisfactory conditions as required. Compliance with the spirit and letter of this policy is a condition of employment, employees can be subject to discipline/discharge for non-compliance.

c. This Policy should be displayed in prominent locations in all facilities.

2