Manitowoc : Grove GMK4090 to make Australian debut at CICA 2018

Manitowoc's newest all-terrain crane, the best-in-class Grove GMK4090, will make its Australian debut at this year's CICA 2018 event. The event, organized by the Crane Industry Council of Australia, will be held at the Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre from October 17 to 19.

The new four-axle crane is a lightweight, flexible taxi crane with a maximum capacity of 90 t. It is easy to maneuver on narrow job sites with its compact design and features the new MAXbase asymmetric outrigger system, which offers users more flexibility and increased load charts.

'The GMK4090 is a great option for the varied axle weight requirements here in Australia, given the crane's excellent road specifications and travel features,' said Neil Hollingshead, sales director for mobile cranes, Manitowoc Cranes Australia. 'It can transport up to 9.1 t to the job site, within the allowable 12 t per axle limit as well as meeting axle load requirements down to 43 t. The GMK4090 can do a lot of work without the need for a support truck. We are looking forward to showing the new crane to customers at this year's CICA, where we will be at booths 11, 12 and 13.'