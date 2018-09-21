Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Manitowoc Company Inc    MTW

MANITOWOC COMPANY INC (MTW)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/21 04:14:21 pm
26.52 USD   +0.57%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Manitowoc : Grove GMK4090 to make Australian debut at CICA 2018

0
09/21/2018 | 03:34pm CEST

Manitowoc's newest all-terrain crane, the best-in-class Grove GMK4090, will make its Australian debut at this year's CICA 2018 event. The event, organized by the Crane Industry Council of Australia, will be held at the Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre from October 17 to 19.

The new four-axle crane is a lightweight, flexible taxi crane with a maximum capacity of 90 t. It is easy to maneuver on narrow job sites with its compact design and features the new MAXbase asymmetric outrigger system, which offers users more flexibility and increased load charts.

'The GMK4090 is a great option for the varied axle weight requirements here in Australia, given the crane's excellent road specifications and travel features,' said Neil Hollingshead, sales director for mobile cranes, Manitowoc Cranes Australia. 'It can transport up to 9.1 t to the job site, within the allowable 12 t per axle limit as well as meeting axle load requirements down to 43 t. The GMK4090 can do a lot of work without the need for a support truck. We are looking forward to showing the new crane to customers at this year's CICA, where we will be at booths 11, 12 and 13.'


Disclaimer

Manitowoc Company Inc. published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 13:33:03 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 845 M
EBIT 2018 72,3 M
Net income 2018 8,07 M
Debt 2018 178 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 123,28
P/E ratio 2019 18,74
EV / Sales 2018 0,60x
EV / Sales 2019 0,54x
Capitalization 937 M
Chart MANITOWOC COMPANY INC
Duration : Period :
Manitowoc Company Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANITOWOC COMPANY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 30,8 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Barry L. Pennypacker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth W. Krueger Chairman
David J. Antoniuk CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Senior VP
Donald Marion Condon Independent Director
Robert G. Bohn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANITOWOC COMPANY INC-32.97%937
KOMATSU LTD-18.17%29 270
PACCAR0.34%25 383
KUBOTA CORP-18.20%20 359
CNH INDUSTRIAL-6.62%16 610
KION GROUP-24.95%7 516
