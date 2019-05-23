Manitowoc : Latest issue of Looking UP now available in digital format

News Release
Latest issue of Looking UP now available in digital format
5/23/2019
In this issue we feature:
-
A recap of bauma 2019 in Munich, Germany, where Manitowoc unveiled several new cranes and presented a host of other innovations.
-
The latest generation of Grove rough-terrain cranes, and how they are changing job sites around the world with their increased capabilities.
-
How Grove cranes are an integral part of the energy industry and enabling new construction techniques that will build the world's new energy grids.
-
A look at how The Manitowoc Way has transformed the company's factories, and how that results in reliable cranes that are more globally available than ever before.
Click here to view the latest issue in English. (More language editions
available soon.)
Disclaimer
Manitowoc Company Inc. published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2019 19:27:05 UTC