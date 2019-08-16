Log in
Manitowoc : Latest issue of Looking UP now available online in multiple languages

08/16/2019 | 04:17pm EDT
News Release
Latest issue of Looking UP now available online in multiple languages

8/16/2019

Inside you'll find a wide array of stories from around the world that showcase the range of Manitowoc brands: Manitowoc, Grove, Potain, National Crane and Shuttlelift.

In this issue we feature:

A recap of bauma 2019 in Munich, Germany, where Manitowoc unveiled several new cranes and presented a host of other innovations. The latest generation of Grove rough-terrain cranes, and how they are changing job sites around the world with their increased capabilities. How Grove cranes are an integral part of the energy industry and enabling new construction techniques that will build the world's new energy grids. A look at how The Manitowoc Way has transformed the company's factories, and how that results in reliable cranes that are more globally available than ever before.

Digital versions of Looking UP are available below in six languages:

English

French

Italian

Spanish

German

Portuguese

Disclaimer

Manitowoc Company Inc. published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 20:16:06 UTC
