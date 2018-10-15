Log in
Manitowoc : National Crane responds to customer demand with tractor-mounted version of the NBT30H-2 boom truck

10/15/2018 | 08:48pm CEST
  • The National Crane NBT30H-2 TM went from concept to production in just eight months.
  • The tractor-mounted crane features 360° stability and a 69 ft boom, making it ideal for oil field applications and taxi crane work.
  • It makes its international debut at the Permian Basin International Oil Show in October before serial production in Q1 of 2019.

National Crane has developed a tractor-mounted version of its popular NBT30H-2, the NBT30H-2 TM. The 30 USt machine was created as a response to the company's Voice of the Customer feedback program, an integral part of The Manitowoc Way. It went from concept to production in just eight months and was designed by a cross-functional team of experts from Manitowoc's Lift Solutions team and National Crane's Truck Modification Center, as well as the company's engineering team. The primary application for this machine will be oil field applications, but it will also be viable for everyday taxi crane service.

'The NBT30H-2 TM is the next evolution of the boom truck, adding a tractor mount for oil field and taxi crane work,' said Bob Ritter, product engineering manager at National Crane. 'It was built thanks to a winning combination of speed of engineering and focus on the customer. We've designed this machine to be road legal in all 50 states, without special permitting, and provide superior ROI.'

The NBT30H-2 TM features a 69 ft boom with a 78 ft max tip height that enables more job site utilization than a traditional 51 ft tractor mount boom. It also offers 360° stability, with and without the trailer attached, thanks to the out and down main outriggers and stabilizers, as well as a fully integrated heavy-duty front outrigger; all of which can be used with full, mid and retracted span chart configurations. The hoist features a two-speed, high-performance planetary winch with a 390 ft, 9/16 inch rotation resistant wire rope that has a 7700 lb single line pull.

A sturdy boom rest has been placed right behind the truck cab for solid boom support in the rugged oil field environments and quick, easy access to the truck engine for serviceability. A fixed position fifth wheel maximizes loading distribution on the truck and trailer. The trailer itself is detachable, allowing for both oil field and taxi crane work. Finally, with nearly 5 ft of truck frame space available between the crane's frame and the back-of-cab boom rest, customizations such as platform installation, chain rack storage, tool boxes etc. are possible.

As for the crane's performance and operation, the NBT30H-2 TM features Rated Capacity Limiting (RCL) and anti-two block (ATB) systems. A graphical display capacity limiter and an anti-two block system provide audio visual warnings and a crane function lockout. A real-time color display shows boom angle, length, radius, tip height, maximum permissible load, load indication and warning of impending overload condition. The machine also features real-time J1939 truck diagnostic and monitoring, such as engine regen status, fuel level, oil pressure, battery voltage and more. Finally, a standard Work Area Definition System (WADS) is included for operator definable non-lockout warning limits.

The NBT30H-2 TM makes its international debut at the Permian Basin International Oil Show in October before serial production in Q1 of 2019. Several machines have already been pre-ordered.


Disclaimer

Manitowoc Company Inc. published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 18:47:01 UTC
