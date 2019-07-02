Manitowoc : Potain MCT 385 L14 hailed “Tower Crane of the Year”

News Release

Potain MCT 385 L14 hailed 'Tower Crane of the Year'

7/2/2019

The Potain MCT 385 L14 top-slewing crane has won the 'Tower Crane of the Year' award at bauma CTT RUSSIA 2019. The award was part of the 'Innovations in construction equipment in Russia' contest, which aimed at identifying innovative construction equipment solutions in Russia.



The decision was made by an independent jury, and the award was presented to Jean-Claude Doucene, sales director for CIS countries at Manitowoc, during a special ceremony on June 4, 2019.



The Potain MCT 385 L14 has been popular with customers in Russia since initial deliveries began in 2016. In total, 11 units are working in the country, including seven delivered within the last nine months for the Moscow Renovation Program. More units are scheduled to be delivered soon.