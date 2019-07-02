Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Manitowoc Company Inc    MTW

MANITOWOC COMPANY INC

(MTW)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Manitowoc : Potain MCT 385 L14 hailed “Tower Crane of the Year”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 01:53pm EDT
News Release
Potain MCT 385 L14 hailed 'Tower Crane of the Year'

7/2/2019

1 of 1
Download Image
Hi-res | Low-res

The Potain MCT 385 L14 top-slewing crane has won the 'Tower Crane of the Year' award at bauma CTT RUSSIA 2019. The award was part of the 'Innovations in construction equipment in Russia' contest, which aimed at identifying innovative construction equipment solutions in Russia.

The decision was made by an independent jury, and the award was presented to Jean-Claude Doucene, sales director for CIS countries at Manitowoc, during a special ceremony on June 4, 2019.

The Potain MCT 385 L14 has been popular with customers in Russia since initial deliveries began in 2016. In total, 11 units are working in the country, including seven delivered within the last nine months for the Moscow Renovation Program. More units are scheduled to be delivered soon.


Disclaimer

Manitowoc Company Inc. published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 17:52:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MANITOWOC COMPANY INC
01:53pMANITOWOC : Potain MCT 385 L14 hailed “Tower Crane of the Year”
PU
07/01MANITOWOC : expands EnCORE network to the Pacific Northwest and southeast U.S. w..
PU
06/19MANITOWOC : sells and ships 1,000th Igo T 85
PU
06/18MANITOWOC : Trio of Potain tower cranes supports Trilogy Limassol Seafront proje..
PU
06/10MANITOWOC : Grove GRT655 compact size and strong capacities made it the perfect ..
PU
06/05MANITOWOC : to Present at Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference
BU
06/03MANITOWOC : Grove and Strongco celebrate six decades of dealer success in Canada
PU
05/23MANITOWOC : Latest issue of Looking UP now available in digital format
PU
05/22MANITOWOC : Specialized Disclosure Report
PU
05/10MANITOWOC CO INC : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Ye..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 923 M
EBIT 2019 100 M
Net income 2019 13,5 M
Debt 2019 120 M
Yield 2019 0
P/E ratio 2019 47,2x
P/E ratio 2020 10,3x
EV / Sales2019 0,40x
EV / Sales2020 0,37x
Capitalization 642 M
Chart MANITOWOC COMPANY INC
Duration : Period :
Manitowoc Company Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANITOWOC COMPANY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 19,8  $
Last Close Price 18,0  $
Spread / Highest target 39,3%
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Barry L. Pennypacker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth W. Krueger Chairman
David J. Antoniuk Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Donald Marion Condon Independent Director
Robert G. Bohn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANITOWOC COMPANY INC20.51%642
PACCAR25.41%25 027
KOMATSU LTD16.86%23 176
KUBOTA CORP19.16%20 576
KNORR-BREMSE24.14%17 802
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV16.51%13 965
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About