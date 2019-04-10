Manitowoc : Potain and KIL celebrate more than 40 years of partnership at bauma 2019

News Release

4/10/2019

Potain and KIL (Korea International, Ltd.) have celebrated more than 40 years of partnership together during a special ceremony at bauma 2019 in Munich, Germany. KIL has prestigiously remained South Korea's sole Potain tower crane distributor since 1975.



Barry Pennypacker, president and CEO of Manitowoc Cranes, presented KIL owner JT Kim with a unique plaque that featured an etching of Mr. Kim's father as he celebrated the commencement of the partnership with Maria Potain, owner of Potain cranes at the time, more than four decades ago.



'Today we are celebrating the special history between Potain and KIL,' Pennypacker said. 'We want to thank KIL for its commitment to Potain and Manitowoc over the last 40 years and we look forward to a bright future together.'