Manitowoc : Proxy Statement - Notice of Shareholders Meeting (preliminary)

THE MANITOWOC COMPANY, INC.

One Park Plaza

11270 West Park Place, Suite 1000

Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53224

(920) 684-4410

March 28, 2019

Dear Shareholder:

You are cordially invited to attend the 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders ("2019 Annual Meeting") of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (the "Company") which will be held at Hilton Garden Inn Milwaukee Park Place, located at 11600 W. Park Place, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53224, on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. Central Daylight Time.

As set forth in the enclosed Proxy Materials, the following matters of business are scheduled to be acted upon at the meeting:

1. The election of eight directors for one-year terms expiring at the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders;

2. The ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019;

3. An advisory vote to approve the compensation of the Company's named executive officers as disclosed in the Compensation Discussion and Analysis and the Executive Compensation sections of the Proxy Statement;

4. A vote to approve a proposed amendment to the Company's Articles of Incorporation; and

5. Such other business as may properly come before the 2019 Annual Meeting.

The Board of Directors of the Company recommends the following votes:

• FOR election of the eight directors named in the Proxy Statement for one-year terms expiring at the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders;

• FOR the ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019; and

• FOR approval of the compensation of the Company's named executive officers, as disclosed in the Compensation Discussion and Analysis and the Executive Compensation sections of the Proxy Statement.

Whether or not you are able to attend the 2019 Annual Meeting, we welcome your questions and comments about the Company. To make the best use of time at the meeting, we would appreciate receiving your questions or comments, in writing, in advance of the meeting, so they can be answered as completely as possible at the meeting. If you wish to make a comment or ask a question in writing, we would appreciate receiving it by April 27, 2019. Please send to the attention of our Secretary.

It is important that your shares be represented and voted at the meeting. You should have already received an Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Shareholder Meeting with instructions on how to access the Proxy Materials and vote. As indicated in that Notice, you may view the Proxy Materials online atwww.proxyvote.comand you may also access and complete the proxy card online at www.proxyvote.com. Or if you prefer, you may request a copy of the Proxy Materials, free of charge, including a hard copy of the proxy card, through the websitewww.proxyvote.com, by phone at 1-800-579-1639 or by email atsendmaterial@proxyvote.com.

To help us plan for the meeting, please mark your proxy card telling us if you will be attending in person.

Sincerely,

Barry L. Pennypacker

President and Chief Executive Officer

THE MANITOWOC COMPANY, INC.

One Park Plaza

11270 West Park Place, Suite 1000

Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53224

(920) 684-4410

March 28, 2019

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. to be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019.

We encourage you to access and review all of the information contained in the Proxy Statement and accompanying materials before voting. The Proxy Statement and the Company's Annual Report are available atwww.proxyvote.com.

If you want to receive a paper or email copy of these documents, you must request one. There is no charge to you for requesting a copy. Please make your request for a copy as instructed below on or before April 23, 2019 to facilitate timely delivery.

To the Shareholders of The Manitowoc Company, Inc.

The 2019 Annual Meeting of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will be held as follows:

Meeting date: Tuesday, May 7, 2019 Meeting time: 9:00 a.m. Central Daylight Time Meeting place: Hilton Garden Inn Milwaukee Park Place, 11600 W. Park Place, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53224 Materials available: Proxy Statement, Proxy Card and Annual Report View Materials: www.proxyvote.com Request materials: Internet:www.proxyvote.com Phone: 1-800-579-1639 Email:sendmaterial@proxyvote.com

The 2019 Annual Meeting of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will be held for the following purposes:

1. To elect eight directors for one-year terms expiring at the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, all as set forth and described in the Proxy Statement;

2. To ratify the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019;

3. To consider an advisory vote to approve the compensation of the Company's named executive officers;

4. To consider a vote to approve a proposed amendment to the Company's Articles of Incorporation ; and

5. To transact such other business as may properly come before the 2019 Annual Meeting.

Shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 6, 2019 are cordially invited to attend and are entitled to vote at the 2019 Annual Meeting. However, whether or not you expect to attend the 2019 Annual Meeting in person, you are requested to properly complete the proxy card online atwww.proxyvote.comor to obtain, complete, date, sign, and promptly return a hard copy of the proxy card, which can be obtained by request through the website, toll free number or email address noted above.

By Order of the Board of Directors

Thomas L. Doerr, Jr.

Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

Solicitation and Voting 1

Proposal 1 - Election of Directors 3

Proposal 2 - Ratification of the Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP 6

Proposal 3 - Advisory Vote to Approve the Compensation of the Company's Named Executive Officers 7

Proposal 4 - Vote to Approve a Proposed Amendment to the Company's Articles of Incorporation 8

Corporate Governance 9

Audit Committee Report 15

Ownership of Securities 17

Non-Employee Director Compensation 20

Compensation Discussion and Analysis and Compensation Committee Report 23

Compensation Discussion and Analysis 23

Risk Assessment of Compensation Practices 35

Compensation Committee Report 35

Executive Compensation Tables 36

Post-Employment Compensation 43

CEO Pay Ratio 45

Miscellaneous 47

THE MANITOWOC COMPANY, INC.

One Park Plaza

11270 West Park Place, Suite 1000

Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53224

(920) 684-4410

SOLICITATION AND VOTING

This Proxy Statement is furnished by the Board of Directors (the "Board of Directors" or "Board") of The Manitowoc Company, Inc., a Wisconsin corporation (referred to in this Proxy Statement as the "Company," "we" or "our"), to the shareholders of the Company in connection with a solicitation of proxies for use at the 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "2019 Annual Meeting") to be held at 9:00 a.m., Central Daylight Time, on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Hilton Garden Inn Milwaukee Park Place, located at 11600 W. Park Place, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53224, and at any and all adjournments or postponements thereof. This Proxy Statement and the accompanying materials are being provided to shareholders on or about March 28, 2019.

Who can vote?

On March 6, 2019, the record date for determining shareholders entitled to vote at the 2019 Annual Meeting, there were outstanding 35,648,526 shares of Company common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the "Common Stock"). Each share outstanding on the record date is entitled to one vote on all matters presented at the meeting.

How to vote

Any shareholder entitled to vote may vote in person or by duly executed proxy. Shareholders of record will have the option to vote by written proxy or electronically via either the internet or telephone. Instructions on how to vote are set forth in the Proxy Materials sent to shareholders. Shareholders may access and complete the proxy card online atwww.proxyvote.com. In order to vote online, a shareholder will need the control number provided to the shareholder along with the Notice of Meeting. The Company is offering electronic services both as a convenience to its shareholders and as a step towards reducing costs. Shareholders not wishing to use electronic voting methods may continue to cast votes by returning their signed and dated proxy card.

How to obtain meeting materials

All Proxy Materials for the 2019 Annual Meeting, including this Proxy Statement and the 2019 Annual Report to Shareholders, are available on the internet atwww.proxyvote.com. All shareholders have been separately provided an "Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials." As indicated in that Notice, if you want to receive a paper or email copy of these documents, you must request one. There is no charge to you for requesting a copy. Please make your request as instructed in that Notice on or before April 23, 2019 to facilitate timely delivery.

Proxies

A proxy may be revoked at any time before it is exercised by filing a written notice of revocation with the Secretary of the Company, by delivering a duly executed proxy bearing a later date, or by voting in person at the 2019 Annual Meeting. Attendance at the 2019 Annual Meeting will not in itself constitute revocation of a proxy. The shares represented by all properly executed unrevoked proxies received in time for the 2019 Annual Meeting will be voted as specified on the proxies. Shares held for the accounts of participants in the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan and The Manitowoc Company, Inc. 401(k) Retirement Plan (for which the proxies will serve as voting instructions for the shares) will be voted in accordance with the instructions of participants or otherwise in accordance with the terms of those Plans. If no direction is given on a properly executed unrevoked proxy, it will be voted FOR each of the eight director nominees, FOR ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019, and FOR approval of the compensation of the Company's named executive officers, as disclosed in the Compensation Discussion and Analysis and the Executive Compensation sections of this Proxy Statement. If no direction is given on a properly executed unrevoked proxy, it will not be voted on the proposed amendment to the Company's Articles of Incorporation .

The cost of soliciting proxies will be borne by the Company. Solicitation will be made principally by distribution via mail and the internet pursuant to the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), but

1