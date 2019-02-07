Manitowoc : Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results and Full-Year 2019 Guidance

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE: MTW), a leading global manufacturer
of cranes and lifting solutions, today reported fourth-quarter diluted
earnings per share (“DEPS”) on a GAAP basis of $(2.20) and $0.16 on an
adjusted basis.
Fourth-quarter orders of $485.7 million decreased 22% from the
comparable period in 2017. Backlog totaled $670.6 million at
December 31, 2018, an increase of 11%, from the prior year ending
backlog of $606.6 million.
Fourth-quarter 2018 net sales were $515.3 million versus $481.5 million
in the comparable period in 2017. The year-over-year revenue increase
was primarily attributable to improved demand in the Americas, driven by
higher shipments of cranes for the commercial construction and energy
end markets. This was partially offset by lower demand in the Benelux
and Middle-East regions, coupled with unfavorable changes in foreign
currency exchange rates.
The Company reported non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing
operations(1) of $5.8 million, or $0.16 per diluted share in
the fourth-quarter versus a loss of $(5.3) million, or $(0.15) per
diluted share in 2017. On a GAAP basis, the fourth-quarter net loss from
operations was $(78.3) million, or $(2.20) per diluted share, which
includes a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $82.2 million, or
$(2.31) per share. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA(1) for the
fourth-quarter 2018 was $31.1 million compared to $23.7 last year, a
$7.4 million or 31% improvement.
Full-year 2018 orders totaled $1,910.7 million, a 3% increase
year-over-year. Full-year revenue increased $265.5 million, or 17%,
year-over-year to $1,846.8 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $116.2 million,
and 6.3% of net sales. This represents an improvement of 157-basis
points over the prior year. Non-GAAP adjusted operating cash flow(1)
was $40.1 million for the full-year, and non-GAAP DEPS(1)
increased $0.91 during 2018, to $0.64.
“The Manitowoc team again delivered excellent results in the fourth
quarter, marking the seventh consecutive quarter of year-over-year
adjusted EBITDA percentage improvement,” commented Barry L. Pennypacker,
President and Chief Executive Officer of The Manitowoc Company, Inc.
“For the year we delivered a double-digit increase in sales, a 157-basis
point improvement in adjusted EBITDA margin, while increasing our cash
by nearly 20% in a challenging market. Our strategy is driving
continued, measurable improvement in our performance. While we
encountered significant headwinds and tough comparables during 2018, the
team successfully rose to the challenge and I am extremely proud of the
results,” said Pennypacker.
“Our results and outlook demonstrate how our strategic priorities are
delivering ever-improving results. We will continue to provide our
customers with the type of cranes they need to increase their return on
invested capital. This will be evident with our new product
introductions at the bauma trade show in April 2019. By continuing to
focus on the fundamental principles of The Manitowoc Way, we are well
positioned to deliver strong results in 2019 and beyond,” concluded
Pennypacker.
Full-Year 2019 Guidance
• Revenue – Approximately $1.85 billion to $1.95 billion;
• Adjusted EBITDA – Approximately $125 million to $145 million;
• Depreciation - Approximately $37 million to $39 million;
• Restructuring expense - Approximately $12 million to $15 million;
• Interest expense - Approximately $28 million to $32 million, excluding
debt refinancing costs;
• Income tax expense - Approximately $12 million to $16 million,
excluding discrete items, and;
• Capital expenditures - Approximately $35 million.
The Company provides guidance on a non-GAAP basis as there is
uncertainty in the timing and magnitude of future charges that would be
included in the reported GAAP results.
Footnote
(1) Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations,
non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA (“adjusted EBITDA”), non-GAAP adjusted
operating cash flow, and non-GAAP adjusted DEPS are financial measures
that are not in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation to the
comparable GAAP numbers please see schedule of “Non-GAAP Financial
Measures” at the end of this press release. Manitowoc believes these
non-GAAP financial measures provide important supplemental information
to both management and investors regarding financial and business trends
used in assessing its results of operations. Manitowoc believes
excluding specified items provides a more meaningful comparison to the
corresponding reporting periods and internal budgets and forecasts,
assists investors in performing analysis that is consistent with
financial models developed by investors and research analysts, provides
management with a more relevant measure of operating performance and is
more useful in assessing management performance.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release includes “forward-looking statements” intended to
qualify for the safe harbor from liability under the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained in this press
release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements
within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. These statements are based on the current expectations of the
management of the Company and are subject to uncertainty and changes in
circumstances. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation,
statements typically containing words such as “intends,” “expects,”
“anticipates,” “targets,” “estimates,” and words of similar import. By
their nature, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future
performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties because they
relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the
future. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results
and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by
such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results
and developments to differ materially include, among others:
• changes in economic or industry conditions generally or in the
markets served by Manitowoc;
• unanticipated changes in customer demand, including changes in
global demand for high-capacity lifting equipment, changes in demand for
lifting equipment in emerging economies, and changes in demand for used
lifting equipment;
• unanticipated changes in revenues, margins, costs, and capital
expenditures;
• the ability to increase operational efficiencies across Manitowoc’s
businesses and to capitalize on those efficiencies;
• the ability to significantly improve profitability;
• the risks associated with growth or contraction;
• changes in raw material and commodity prices;
• foreign currency fluctuation and its impact on reported results and
hedges in place with Manitowoc;
• the ability to focus on customers, new technologies, and innovation;
• uncertainties associated with new product introductions, the
successful development and market acceptance of new and innovative
products that drive growth; and
• risks and factors detailed in Manitowoc's 2017 Annual Report on
Form 10-K and its other filings with the United States Securities and
Exchange Commission.
Manitowoc undertakes no obligation to update or revise
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements only speak as of
the date on which they are made. Information on the potential factors
that could affect the Company's actual results of operations is included
in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including
but not limited to its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year
ended December 31, 2017.
|
|
THE MANITOWOC COMPANY, INC.
|
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Information
|
For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017
|
($ in millions, except share data)
|
|
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
|
Year ended
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
$
|
515.3
|
|
|
$
|
481.5
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,846.8
|
|
|
$
|
1,581.3
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
|
426.1
|
|
|
|
400.3
|
|
|
|
|
1,518.7
|
|
|
|
1,299.4
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
|
89.2
|
|
|
|
81.2
|
|
|
|
|
328.1
|
|
|
|
281.9
|
|
Operating costs and expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Engineering, selling and administrative expenses
|
|
|
|
67.0
|
|
|
|
66.5
|
|
|
|
|
251.6
|
|
|
|
245.3
|
|
Asset impairment expense
|
|
|
|
82.2
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
82.6
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
Restructuring expense
|
|
|
|
1.9
|
|
|
|
5.9
|
|
|
|
|
12.9
|
|
|
|
27.2
|
|
Other operating expense - net
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
Total operating costs and expenses
|
|
|
|
151.2
|
|
|
|
72.7
|
|
|
|
|
347.4
|
|
|
|
273.5
|
|
Operating income (loss)
|
|
|
|
(62.0
|
)
|
|
|
8.5
|
|
|
|
|
(19.3
|
)
|
|
|
8.4
|
|
Other expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
(9.8
|
)
|
|
|
(9.8
|
)
|
|
|
|
(39.1
|
)
|
|
|
(39.2
|
)
|
Amortization of deferred financing fees
|
|
|
|
(0.4
|
)
|
|
|
(0.5
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1.8
|
)
|
|
|
(1.9
|
)
|
Other expense - net
|
|
|
|
(2.9
|
)
|
|
|
(2.8
|
)
|
|
|
|
(11.5
|
)
|
|
|
(6.8
|
)
|
Total other expense
|
|
|
|
(13.1
|
)
|
|
|
(13.1
|
)
|
|
|
|
(52.4
|
)
|
|
|
(47.9
|
)
|
Loss from continuing operations before income taxes
|
|
|
|
(75.1
|
)
|
|
|
(4.6
|
)
|
|
|
|
(71.7
|
)
|
|
|
(39.5
|
)
|
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|
|
|
|
3.2
|
|
|
|
(40.2
|
)
|
|
|
|
(4.8
|
)
|
|
|
(49.5
|
)
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations
|
|
|
|
(78.3
|
)
|
|
|
35.6
|
|
|
|
|
(66.9
|
)
|
|
|
10.0
|
|
Discontinued operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(0.3
|
)
|
|
|
|
(0.2
|
)
|
|
|
(0.6
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
|
$
|
(78.3
|
)
|
|
$
|
35.3
|
|
|
|
$
|
(67.1
|
)
|
|
$
|
9.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BASIC INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations
|
|
|
$
|
(2.20
|
)
|
|
$
|
1.01
|
|
|
|
$
|
(1.88
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.28
|
|
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
|
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
|
(0.02
|
)
|
BASIC INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE
|
|
|
$
|
(2.20
|
)
|
|
$
|
1.00
|
|
|
|
$
|
(1.89
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DILUTED INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations
|
|
|
$
|
(2.20
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.98
|
|
|
|
$
|
(1.88
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.28
|
|
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
|
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
|
(0.02
|
)
|
DILUTED INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE
|
|
|
$
|
(2.20
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.97
|
|
|
|
$
|
(1.89
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic
|
|
|
|
35,587,023
|
|
|
|
35,181,685
|
|
|
|
|
35,513,162
|
|
|
|
35,111,594
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted
|
|
|
|
35,587,023
|
|
|
|
36,211,371
|
|
|
|
|
35,513,162
|
|
|
|
35,854,902
|
In the first-quarter of 2018, the Company adopted Accounting Standards
Update (“ASU”) 2017-07 “Compensation-Retirement Benefits (Topic 715):
Improving the Presentation of Net Periodic Pension Cost and Net Periodic
Postretirement Benefit Cost.” Under ASU 2017-07 the service component of
pension costs is included in Engineering, Selling and Administrative
expenses while the other components of pension costs are included in
Other Income (Expense) – Net on the income statement. This ASU was
applied retrospectively by adjusting the prior period financial
statements.
|
|
MANITOWOC COMPANY, INC.
|
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Information
|
As of December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017
|
($ in millions)
|
|
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET
|
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2017
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
$
|
140.3
|
|
|
|
$
|
123.0
|
Accounts receivable - net
|
|
|
|
171.8
|
|
|
|
|
179.2
|
Inventories - net
|
|
|
|
453.1
|
|
|
|
|
400.6
|
Notes receivable - net
|
|
|
|
19.4
|
|
|
|
|
31.1
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
|
58.3
|
|
|
|
|
56.5
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
|
842.9
|
|
|
|
|
790.4
|
Property, plant and equipment - net
|
|
|
|
288.9
|
|
|
|
|
303.7
|
Intangible assets - net
|
|
|
|
350.9
|
|
|
|
|
443.4
|
Other long-term assets
|
|
|
|
59.2
|
|
|
|
|
70.3
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
|
$
|
1,541.9
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,607.8
|
LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
|
$
|
425.2
|
|
|
|
$
|
375.8
|
Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt
|
|
|
|
6.4
|
|
|
|
|
8.2
|
Product warranties
|
|
|
|
39.1
|
|
|
|
|
35.5
|
Customer advances
|
|
|
|
9.6
|
|
|
|
|
12.7
|
Product liabilities
|
|
|
|
16.3
|
|
|
|
|
20.8
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
|
496.6
|
|
|
|
|
453.0
|
Non-current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
|
|
266.7
|
|
|
|
|
266.7
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
177.3
|
|
|
|
|
210.6
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
444.0
|
|
|
|
|
477.3
|
Stockholders’ equity
|
|
|
|
601.3
|
|
|
|
|
677.5
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
|
$
|
1,541.9
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,607.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MANITOWOC COMPANY, INC.
|
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Information
|
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017
|
($ in millions)
|
|
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
|
$
|
(67.1
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
9.4
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
|
36.1
|
|
|
|
|
38.1
|
|
Asset impairment expense
|
|
|
|
82.6
|
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
Other non-cash adjustments - net
|
|
|
|
(1.0
|
)
|
|
|
|
(32.1
|
)
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
|
(553.4
|
)
|
|
|
|
(435.5
|
)
|
Inventories
|
|
|
|
(72.7
|
)
|
|
|
|
51.1
|
|
Notes receivable
|
|
|
|
18.6
|
|
|
|
|
18.8
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
|
3.2
|
|
|
|
|
4.0
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
|
56.5
|
|
|
|
|
27.1
|
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
|
|
(15.6
|
)
|
|
|
|
(5.2
|
)
|
Net cash used for operating activities of continuing operations
|
|
|
|
(512.8
|
)
|
|
|
|
(324.3
|
)
|
Net cash used for operating activities of discontinued operations
|
|
|
|
(0.2
|
)
|
|
|
|
(0.6
|
)
|
Net cash used for operating activities
|
|
|
|
(513.0
|
)
|
|
|
|
(324.9
|
)
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
|
|
(31.7
|
)
|
|
|
|
(28.9
|
)
|
Proceeds from fixed assets
|
|
|
|
13.0
|
|
|
|
|
7.0
|
|
Cash receipts on sold accounts receivable
|
|
|
|
553.1
|
|
|
|
|
402.8
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
Net cash provided by investing activities of continuing operations
|
|
|
|
534.4
|
|
|
|
|
381.3
|
|
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities of discontinued
operations
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Net cash provided by investing activities
|
|
|
|
534.4
|
|
|
|
|
381.3
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from (payments on) long-term debt- net
|
|
|
|
(3.8
|
)
|
|
|
|
(10.7
|
)
|
Payments on notes financing - net
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
(4.7
|
)
|
Exercise of stock options
|
|
|
|
2.5
|
|
|
|
|
5.7
|
|
Net cash used for financing activities of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
continuing operations
|
|
|
|
(1.3
|
)
|
|
|
|
(9.7
|
)
|
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities of discontinued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
operations
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Net cash used for financing activities
|
|
|
|
(1.3
|
)
|
|
|
|
(9.7
|
)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|
|
|
|
(2.8
|
)
|
|
|
|
2.4
|
|
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
|
$
|
17.3
|
|
|
|
$
|
49.1
|
In the first-quarter of 2018, the Company adopted ASU No. 2016-15 –
“Statement of Cash Flows (Topic 230): Classification of Certain Cash
Receipts and Cash Payments.” Under ASU 2016-15 cash collections related
to the deferred purchase price from the Company’s accounts receivable
securitization program are recorded as cash flows from investing.
Previously, cash collections related to the deferred purchase price were
recorded as cash flows from operating activities. This ASU was applied
retrospectively by adjusting the prior period financial statements.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Non-GAAP Items
Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations, non-GAAP
adjusted EBITDA (“adjusted EBITDA”), non-GAAP adjusted operating cash
flow, and non-GAAP adjusted DEPS are financial measures that are not in
accordance with GAAP. Manitowoc believes these non-GAAP financial
measures provide important supplemental information to both management
and investors regarding financial and business trends used in assessing
its results of operations. Manitowoc believes excluding specified items
provides a more meaningful comparison to the corresponding reporting
periods and internal budgets and forecasts, assists investors in
performing analysis that is consistent with financial models developed
by investors and research analysts, provides management with a more
relevant measure of operating performance and is more useful in
assessing management performance.
|
Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Income (Loss) Per Share
from Continuing Operations
|
|
($ in millions, except share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|
|
|
$
|
(78.3
|
)
|
|
$
|
35.6
|
|
|
|
$
|
(66.9
|
)
|
|
$
|
10.0
|
|
Special items, net of income tax:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asset impairment
|
|
|
|
82.2
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
82.5
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
Loss on long-term Dong Yue receivable
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
2.7
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Restructuring expense
|
|
|
|
1.9
|
|
|
|
5.4
|
|
|
|
|
12.4
|
|
|
|
26.5
|
|
Pension settlement charge
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
4.5
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Tax valuation allowance and one-time income tax items
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(46.4
|
)
|
|
|
|
(12.3
|
)
|
|
|
(46.4
|
)
|
Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) from continuing
operations
|
|
|
$
|
5.8
|
|
|
$
|
(5.3
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
22.9
|
|
|
$
|
(9.8
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per share (DEPS) from continuing operations
|
|
|
$
|
(2.20
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.98
|
|
|
|
$
|
(1.88
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.28
|
|
Special items, net of income tax:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asset impairment
|
|
|
|
2.31
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
2.32
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Loss on long-term Dong Yue receivable
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
0.08
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Restructuring expense
|
|
|
|
0.05
|
|
|
|
0.15
|
|
|
|
|
0.35
|
|
|
|
0.74
|
|
Pension settlement charge
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
0.12
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Tax valuation allowance and one-time tax items
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1.28
|
)
|
|
|
|
(0.35
|
)
|
|
|
(1.29
|
)
|
Diluted non-GAAP adjusted DEPS from continuing operations
|
|
|
$
|
0.16
|
|
|
$
|
(0.15
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
0.64
|
|
|
$
|
(0.27
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Cash Flow
|
|
($ in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
Net cash used for operating activities:
|
|
|
$
|
(513.0
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(324.9
|
)
|
Cash receipts on sold accounts receivable
|
|
|
|
553.1
|
|
|
|
|
402.8
|
|
Non-GAAP adjusted operating cash flow:
|
|
|
|
40.1
|
|
|
|
|
77.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income
The company defines adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization, plus an addback of certain restructuring
and other charges. The reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) from
continuing operations to adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP adjusted operating
income for the current quarter and year-to-date periods, as well as the
comparable periods from the prior year, is as follows ($ in millions):
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
Year ended
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|
|
|
$
|
(78.3
|
)
|
|
$
|
35.6
|
|
|
|
$
|
(66.9
|
)
|
|
$
|
10.0
|
|
Interest expense and amortization of deferred
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
financing fees
|
|
|
|
10.2
|
|
|
|
10.3
|
|
|
|
|
40.9
|
|
|
|
41.1
|
|
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|
|
|
|
3.2
|
|
|
|
(40.2
|
)
|
|
|
|
(4.8
|
)
|
|
|
(49.5
|
)
|
Depreciation expense
|
|
|
|
8.9
|
|
|
|
9.0
|
|
|
|
|
36.1
|
|
|
|
38.1
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
|
|
(55.9
|
)
|
|
|
14.8
|
|
|
|
|
5.6
|
|
|
|
40.5
|
|
Restructuring expense
|
|
|
|
1.9
|
|
|
|
5.9
|
|
|
|
|
12.9
|
|
|
|
27.2
|
|
Asset impairment expense
|
|
|
|
82.2
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
|
82.6
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
Loss on long-term Dong Yue receivable
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
3.6
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other expense - net (1)
|
|
|
|
2.9
|
|
|
|
2.9
|
|
|
|
|
11.5
|
|
|
|
6.9
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
31.1
|
|
|
|
23.7
|
|
|
|
|
116.2
|
|
|
|
74.7
|
|
Depreciation expense
|
|
|
|
(8.9
|
)
|
|
|
(9.0
|
)
|
|
|
|
(36.1
|
)
|
|
|
(38.1
|
)
|
Non-GAAP adjusted operating income
|
|
|
|
22.2
|
|
|
|
14.7
|
|
|
|
|
80.1
|
|
|
|
36.6
|
|
Restructuring expense
|
|
|
|
(1.9
|
)
|
|
|
(5.9
|
)
|
|
|
|
(12.9
|
)
|
|
|
(27.2
|
)
|
Loss on long-term Dong Yue receivable
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
(3.6
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Asset impairment expense
|
|
|
|
(82.2
|
)
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
|
|
(82.6
|
)
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
|
|
(0.3
|
)
|
|
|
(0.8
|
)
|
Other operating expense – net
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
GAAP operating income (loss)
|
|
|
$
|
(62.0
|
)
|
|
$
|
8.5
|
|
|
|
$
|
(19.3
|
)
|
|
$
|
8.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin percentage
|
|
|
|
6.0
|
%
|
|
|
4.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
6.3
|
%
|
|
|
4.7
|
%
|
Non-GAAP adjusted operating income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
margin percentage
|
|
|
|
4.3
|
%
|
|
|
3.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
4.3
|
%
|
|
|
2.3
|
%
(1) Other expense - net includes foreign currency transaction (gains)
losses and other miscellaneous items.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190207005874/en/