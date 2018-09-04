Log in
News Summary

Manitowoc : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

09/04/2018 | 10:42pm CEST

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

PENNYPACKER BARRY

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

MANITOWOC CO INC [ MTW ]

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

MILWAUKEE, WI 53224

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(1)

2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed

4. Securities Acquired (A) or 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Disposed of (D)

Common Stock

8/31/2018

(2)

OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

A

247

A

$23.3589

D

80383.799

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

3/28/2026 Common

03.28.2016OfficerOption 02.22.2017OffOpt 02.20.2018OfficerNQ

$17.4

$25.68 $38.37

Explanation of Responses:

  • (1) Common stock includes restricted shares.

(2)

Common Stock Units acquired in transactions exempt under Rule 16b-3(d) under the Company's Deferred Compensation Plan. This Plan provides for tax withholding rights.

Reporting Owners

3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Execution

6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date

3/28/2017 2/22/2018 2/20/2019

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

PENNYPACKER BARRY ONE PARK PLAZA

11270 W PARK PLACE, SUITE 1000 MILWAUKEE, WI 53224

President & CEO

Stock

2/22/2027 Common

Stock

2/20/2028 Common

Stock

Signatures

Thomas L. Doerr, Jr., by Power of Attorney

** Signature of Reporting Person

9/4/2018

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative

154703 112249 68306

154703 112249 68306

D

D

D

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Manitowoc Company Inc. published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 20:41:06 UTC
