MANITOWOC COMPANY INC

(MTW)
Manitowoc : expands EnCORE network to the Pacific Northwest and southeast U.S. with two new partners

07/01/2019 | 03:33pm EDT
Manitowoc expands EnCORE network to the Pacific Northwest and southeast U.S. with two new partners

7/1/2019

  • Select Fluid Power and Ring Power Crane extend the network of certified EnCORE repair shops to the Pacific Northwest and the southeast United States, respectively.
  • The two new partners will help ensure that Manitowoc customers receive factory-quality service repairs as quickly as possible, reducing machine downtime.

Manitowoc has added two new partners as EnCORE certified hydraulic cylinder repair specialists in North America. Select Fluid Power (Langley, British Columbia, Canada) and Ring Power Crane (Riverview, Florida) expand the EnCORE certified coverage network for Manitowoc's hydraulic cylinder repairs and return program, bringing the total to four partners across North America.

The benefits of using certified EnCORE repair shops include:

  • Cylinders are warrantied for a full year.
  • Cylinders are restored to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) specifications.
  • Only OEM parts are used for repairs.
  • Cylinders are refurbished to like-new condition.

'Select Fluid Power and Ring Power Crane are great additions to the EnCORE network,' said Andy Claybrook, senior manager, EnCORE, Manitowoc Cranes. 'Both companies have shown a commitment to providing excellent service, and this reinforces the velocity of The Manitowoc Way for getting our customers equipment back up and running a lot quicker.'

Select Fluid Power has a new state-of-the-art hydraulic repair and hard chrome plating facility that ensures customer assets are protected. Its new 16,000 sq ft facility is home to a 50 ft chroming tank, the largest chroming tank west of the Mississippi.

In addition to the new EnCORE hydraulic cylinder repair and return certification, Ring Power Crane offers a chrome plating service and the use of high velocity oxygen fuel (HVOF) coating. It is also an official Manitowoc, Grove and National Crane dealer, offering sales of both new and used cranes, as well as providing excellent crane service support to the southeast region of the U.S. With its commitment to reducing equipment downtime, the company boasts a 24/7 service operation with a team of factory-trained service technicians.

Select Fluid Power and Ring Power Crane join Hydraulic Component Services and Garrod Hydraulics as EnCORE certified hydraulic repair and return partners. Hydraulic Component Services is located in New Berlin, Wisconsin, and services much of the Midwest, and Garrod Hydraulics is based in York, Pennsylvania, and services the East Coast and northeast U.S.


Manitowoc Company Inc. published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 19:32:07 UTC
