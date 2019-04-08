Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Manitowoc Company Inc    MTW

MANITOWOC COMPANY INC

(MTW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Manitowoc : previews first mobile Potain Hup self-erecting crane at bauma

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 11:58am EDT
News Release

Manitowoc previews first mobile Potain Hup self-erecting crane at bauma

4/8/2019

1 of 4
Download Image
Hi-res | Low-res
Download Image
Hi-res | Low-res
Download Image
Hi-res | Low-res
Download Image
Hi-res | Low-res
  • The Hup M 28-22 is the first model in the revolutionary Potain Hup range to champion mobility, providing the best jobsite access capabilities in its class
  • The new self-erecting crane features a permanent ballast, a double-steering axle and a transport length of just 11.5 m
  • The crane is being previewed at bauma and is scheduled for launch in early 2020

Potain has previewed its first mobile Hup self-erecting crane, the Hup M 28-22, at bauma 2019. The Hup M 28-22 is the third model from the groundbreaking Hup self-erecting crane range but the first to prioritize mobility.

The new design of the Hup M 28-22 provides best in class compactness. The model is only 11.5 m (38 ft) long when folded, enabling work in narrow, restricted job sites, as well as making it easy to transport from site to site.

The Hup M 28-22 also features the most advanced transport equipment with double steering axles.

'The new Hup M 28-22 optimizes mobility, productivity and versatility for our customers,' said Jean-Pierre Zaffiro, global product director for Potain self-erecting cranes at Manitowoc. 'This combination will increase return on investment for many lifters.'

The Hup M 28-22 has a 28 m jib and features 16 configurations, which is unique to this category of self-erecting cranes, enabling it to be easily adapted for a range of job site applications. The crane has a maximum capacity of 2.2 t and can lift 850 kg (1874 lbs) at its 28 m (92 ft) jib end.

Best in class mobility, productivity & versatility

Versatility is delivered with the crane's raised jib that offers four positions: horizontal, 10°, 20°and even 30°. These functions give the crane a height under hook range between 20 m (65 ft) and 31 m (101 ft). Folding or extending the jib is a swift and straightforward operation, with the Hup M 28-22 offering convenient configurations for both short and long jib lengths.

Operator productivity on the Hup M 28-22 is maximized through Manitowoc's remote control unit. The remote system features a large, colored screen with easy to use navigation and optimized ergonomics for operator comfort. Its Smart Set Up software delivers on-screen, information on automatic folding and unfolding of the crane from the crane's remote.

Like the other Hup models in the range, this new model also benefits from Manitowoc's unique Drive Control functionality: three selectable profiles for operators that vary the working speed of the crane to suit the application. On the top of that, the micro-speed function delivers slow and high precision hoisting.

bauma 2019 - stands FS 1201, FS 1202 und FS 1302/1

Visitors to bauma 2019 in Munich are able to see the new Hup M 28-22 in preview. The crane is scheduled for launch in 2020.

The 32nd edition of bauma is taking place from April 8-14, 2019. This year's event is bigger than ever before, with two new exhibition halls and an optimized outdoor area. Manitowoc is showing its new cranes and technologies at stands FS 1201, FS 1202 und FS 1302/1.


Disclaimer

Manitowoc Company Inc. published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 15:57:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MANITOWOC COMPANY INC
11:58aMANITOWOC : previews first mobile Potain Hup self-erecting crane at bauma
PU
11:13aMANITOWOC : unveils biggest Potain topless crane at bauma 2019
PU
10:18aMANITOWOC : Grove rough-terrain cranes at bauma 2019 highlight The Manitowoc Way
PU
09:18aMANITOWOC : Full range of Manitowoc services on display at bauma 2019
PU
03/29MANITOWOC : Current report filing
PU
03/29MANITOWOC CO INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a ..
AQ
03/29MANITOWOC : 2019 Proxy Statement
PU
03/29MANITOWOC : Human Rights and Anti-Human Trafficking Policy
PU
03/26MANITOWOC : WA Universal Rigging & Cranes chooses Grove GMK6400 for Perth hotel ..
PU
03/21MANITOWOC : Settles Action Seeking Damages for Misappropriation of Manitowoc's T..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 903 M
EBIT 2019 91,7 M
Net income 2019 34,0 M
Debt 2019 117 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 21,35
P/E ratio 2020 9,96
EV / Sales 2019 0,39x
EV / Sales 2020 0,35x
Capitalization 620 M
Chart MANITOWOC COMPANY INC
Duration : Period :
Manitowoc Company Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANITOWOC COMPANY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 21,5 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Barry L. Pennypacker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth W. Krueger Chairman
David J. Antoniuk Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Donald Marion Condon Independent Director
Robert G. Bohn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANITOWOC COMPANY INC17.81%620
KOMATSU LTD24.93%24 717
PACCAR20.83%23 936
KUBOTA CORP9.99%18 455
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV24.46%14 797
EPIROC AB17.61%12 449
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About