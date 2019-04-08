Manitowoc : previews first mobile Potain Hup self-erecting crane at bauma

News Release

4/8/2019

The Hup M 28-22 is the first model in the revolutionary Potain Hup range to champion mobility, providing the best jobsite access capabilities in its class

The new self-erecting crane features a permanent ballast, a double-steering axle and a transport length of just 11.5 m

The crane is being previewed at bauma and is scheduled for launch in early 2020

Potain has previewed its first mobile Hup self-erecting crane, the Hup M 28-22, at bauma 2019. The Hup M 28-22 is the third model from the groundbreaking Hup self-erecting crane range but the first to prioritize mobility.

The new design of the Hup M 28-22 provides best in class compactness. The model is only 11.5 m (38 ft) long when folded, enabling work in narrow, restricted job sites, as well as making it easy to transport from site to site.

The Hup M 28-22 also features the most advanced transport equipment with double steering axles.

'The new Hup M 28-22 optimizes mobility, productivity and versatility for our customers,' said Jean-Pierre Zaffiro, global product director for Potain self-erecting cranes at Manitowoc. 'This combination will increase return on investment for many lifters.'

The Hup M 28-22 has a 28 m jib and features 16 configurations, which is unique to this category of self-erecting cranes, enabling it to be easily adapted for a range of job site applications. The crane has a maximum capacity of 2.2 t and can lift 850 kg (1874 lbs) at its 28 m (92 ft) jib end.

Best in class mobility, productivity & versatility

Versatility is delivered with the crane's raised jib that offers four positions: horizontal, 10°, 20°and even 30°. These functions give the crane a height under hook range between 20 m (65 ft) and 31 m (101 ft). Folding or extending the jib is a swift and straightforward operation, with the Hup M 28-22 offering convenient configurations for both short and long jib lengths.

Operator productivity on the Hup M 28-22 is maximized through Manitowoc's remote control unit. The remote system features a large, colored screen with easy to use navigation and optimized ergonomics for operator comfort. Its Smart Set Up software delivers on-screen, information on automatic folding and unfolding of the crane from the crane's remote.

Like the other Hup models in the range, this new model also benefits from Manitowoc's unique Drive Control functionality: three selectable profiles for operators that vary the working speed of the crane to suit the application. On the top of that, the micro-speed function delivers slow and high precision hoisting.

bauma 2019 - stands FS 1201, FS 1202 und FS 1302/1

Visitors to bauma 2019 in Munich are able to see the new Hup M 28-22 in preview. The crane is scheduled for launch in 2020.

The 32nd edition of bauma is taking place from April 8-14, 2019. This year's event is bigger than ever before, with two new exhibition halls and an optimized outdoor area. Manitowoc is showing its new cranes and technologies at stands FS 1201, FS 1202 und FS 1302/1.